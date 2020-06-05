Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/06/2020 12:34:31 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Loan dues extended to fight economic downturn

 
 
07/06/2020    11:30 GMT+7

Financial firms extended loan dues for more than 223,000 borrowers whose outstanding loans stood at VND151 trillion (US$6.49 billion) by May 25, according to the State Bank of Vietnam.

Cash notes are counted for lending. Loan dues were extended for more than 223,000 borrowers as of May 25 to help local businesses cope with COVID-19. — Photo thoibaotaichinhvietnam.vn

Financial firms also cut interest rates for more than 320,000 borrowers whose outstanding loans totalled VND1.14 quadrillion. New loans, worth VND767 trillion, were disbursed to more than 196,000 clients with rates cut by 0.5-2.5 per cent from the pre-pandemic period.

The global pandemic has had negative impacts on all socio-economic aspects and dragged on all economic sectors and businesses, the central bank’s credit department director Nguyen Quoc Hung, said at a meeting on Saturday.

Credit growth rates of the banking sector in the first four months of the year were lower than a year ago, he said.

Credit growth on May 20 was 1.32 per cent. The rates in January, February, March and April were 0.1 per cent, 0.07 per cent, 1.1 per cent and 1.42 per cent, respectively.

The pandemic means borrowers have been unable to pay their debts on the due dates, Hung said, adding possible uncollectable loans were worth VND2 quadrillion or 23 per cent of the financial-banking sector’s total.

 

The worst-hit sectors included processing and manufacturing, transport, accommodation, eatery and hospitality, and education and training, he said.

To help the local business community recover, the central bank has cut controlling rates twice by total 1.5 per cent per annum since the outbreak started in early February. Maximum lending rates for short-term loans in prioritised sectors were curbed by 1 per cent to 5.0 per cent per annum.

The National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (NAPAS), the National Credit Information Centre of Vietnam (CIC) and NAPAS members had helped customers cut costs to promote cashless transactions by cutting transaction fees, he said. — VNS

Nearly US$3 billion worth of loans to BOT projects likely to become bad debt

Nearly US$3 billion worth of loans to BOT projects likely to become bad debt

Forty-nine BOT (build-operate-transfer) transport projects have been reported as having revenue below expectations.

Outstanding loans of twelve inefficient projects amount VND21 trillion

Outstanding loans of twelve inefficient projects amount VND21 trillion

The outstanding loans of twelve inefficient projects under the Ministry of Industry and Trade totalled US$905 million as of the end of 2019, most were overdue, according to the Government’s report to the National Assembly.  

 
 

Other News

.
Foreigners allowed to own homes in 22 Hanoi commercial housing projects
Foreigners allowed to own homes in 22 Hanoi commercial housing projects
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Hanoi Department of Construction has listed 22 commercial housing projects, some complete and some under construction, where foreigners can own homes.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 7
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 7
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Construction plan of Long Thanh airport to be submitted to prime minister this month

Economist suggests solution for Vietnam to become powerful after pandemic
Economist suggests solution for Vietnam to become powerful after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Dr Vu Minh Khuong from Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore thinks that large economic groups such as Vingroup should develop industrial zones (IZs), not only for Vietnam, but also for Southeast Asia.

Positive scope ahead in amended Law on Investment
Positive scope ahead in amended Law on Investment
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Amongst the numerous revisions included in the draft amendments of the Law on Investment, the expansion of investment capital and the “negative list” approach towards market access are two features less-frequently mentioned

Coronavirus 'a devastating blow for world economy'
Coronavirus 'a devastating blow for world economy'
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

World Bank President David Malpass says billions of people will have their livelihoods affected.

Car prices predicted to fall until Tet Holiday
Car prices predicted to fall until Tet Holiday
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Car prices in Vietnam are predicted to continue falling with many discount programmes due to large inventory and slow sales.

Pig market experiences slow sales as prices increase
Pig market experiences slow sales as prices increase
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Even though pork prices have increased, farmers are having a hard time finding customers to buy pigs.

Vietnamese firms show interest in developing renewable energy
Vietnamese firms show interest in developing renewable energy
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

While the renewable energy industry found favor among many foreign firms and foreign investment funds in the past, now, local players have become increasingly active, 

Why does only one airline fly to Con Dao Island?
Why does only one airline fly to Con Dao Island?
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Deputy head of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) Vo Huy Cuong affirmed that the watchdog agency is unbiased when licensing air routes to Con Dao Island.

Facilitating further PPP engagement
Facilitating further PPP engagement
BUSINESSicon  06/06/2020 

The new draft Law on Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) is being discussed at the National Assembly, and set to be voted on June 18 which also specifies PPP-based investment in the country’s power grids and power plants.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 6
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 6
BUSINESSicon  06/06/2020 

Hanoi to hold investment-development cooperation conference

How the EVFTA and EVIPA will help Vietnam lure investment
How the EVFTA and EVIPA will help Vietnam lure investment
BUSINESSicon  06/06/2020 

The approval by the Vietnamese National Assembly of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) is a historic achievement. 

FDI is important for VN's real estate market recovery
FDI is important for VN's real estate market recovery
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Foreign direct investment (FDI), which will help the economy recover after Covid-19, is also a driving force for the recovery of the real estate market.

More VN firms may be acquired by foreigners
More VN firms may be acquired by foreigners
BUSINESSicon  06/06/2020 

Minister of Planning and Investment (MPI) Nguyen Chi Dung warned that many Vietnam businesses may fall into foreign hands because of the pandemic.

Vietnamese leather and footwear sector yearns for EVFTA incentives
Vietnamese leather and footwear sector yearns for EVFTA incentives
BUSINESSicon  06/06/2020 

Businesses in the leather and footwear industry await the ratification of the EVFTA to cash in on the enormous tax incentives coming with the landmark deal.

Apt rules needed for tourism properties
Apt rules needed for tourism properties
BUSINESSicon  05/06/2020 

Despite second home and holiday property being assessed as a top-quality segment for both investors and developers, disputes remain due to the lack of a legal framework.

Transport Ministry urges more supportive policies for transport enterprises
Transport Ministry urges more supportive policies for transport enterprises
BUSINESSicon  05/06/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has proposed reducing the road maintenance fees by 15 per cent and making business conditions for transport enterprises easier to help them overcome financial difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Vietnam continues to attracts FDI, but will not depend on foreign investors: economists
Vietnam continues to attracts FDI, but will not depend on foreign investors: economists
BUSINESSicon  06/06/2020 

The economy won’t successfully grow if money is only poured into the pockets of a few people, while the majority of people face difficulties and have to live in a polluted environment, experts say.

Vietnamese shoppers prefer cashless payments
Vietnamese shoppers prefer cashless payments
BUSINESSicon  05/06/2020 

Transactions via mobile devices recorded a year-on-year surge of 198% in volume and 210% in value last year.

Vietnam to raise taxable personal income threshold from July
Vietnam to raise taxable personal income threshold from July
BUSINESSicon  05/06/2020 

The threshold would now be raised from VND9 million (US$389) per month to VND11 million (US$475).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 