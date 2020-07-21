Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/07/2020 16:09:55 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Local budget and production lose out due to tobacco smuggling

21/07/2020    13:53 GMT+7

Vietnam’s State budget has lost VND8.5 trillion each year due to tobacco smuggling, experts revealed at a seminar in Hanoi.

Local budget and production lose out due to tobacco smuggling
Market watch and police officers inspect a van carrying smuggled cigarettes in southern An Giang Province on July 6. Smuggled tobacco is harming local production in Viet Nam. — Photo courtesy of the team


 
 
 
 

Nguyen Manh Hung, chairman of Viet Nam Consumer Protection Association, told a seminar on tobacco smuggling late last week that as Viet Nam has a huge number of smokers, smuggling is rife.

According to a global survey, the proportion of tobacco use among adults in Viet Nam was over 45 per cent, while the number of tobacco users was constantly increasing among young people in the country.

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), Viet Nam is one of 15 countries with the highest number of smokers in the world, ranking third in ASEAN, after Indonesia and the Philippines.

Hung said tobacco smuggling brought high profits, after only drug trafficking, adding: “Smuggling can bring profits of up to 400 per cent while official imported cigarettes are subject to import tax of between 100 per cent and 202.5 per cent and value added tax of 10 per cent.”

Rodney Van Dooren, head of Illicit Trade Prevention for Philip Morris International (PMI) for Asia Pacific, told the seminar that: “Through smuggling, counterfeiting and tax evasion, governments are losing billions of dollars in tax revenues while legitimate businesses are being undermined, and consumers are being exposed to poorly made and unregulated products.”

Dooren said while South and Southeast Asia ranked high in terms of illegal tobacco trading with 15 per cent of the world, Viet Nam was third highest in the region with 21 billion sticks of illegal tobacco products.

He said in June, a total of 1,388 illegal heat-not-burn tobacco products were listed online, including 70 per cent on Facebook and Instagram and 30 per cent on Shopee, Lazada and other online channels.

Nguyen Tien Dat, deputy director of the Business Department from the General Department of Market Management, said: “The smuggling takes place in both inland and waterways in the country, especially in Long An, An Giang, Kien Giang, Tay Ninh provinces and HCM City in the south, Ha Noi, Quang Ninh, Hai Phong cities in the north and border areas of Quang Tri Province in the centre of Viet Nam.”

Dat said because of the high profits from smuggling, smugglers take risks and sometimes attack officials, making the situation more dangerous.

In the last five years, the market watch teams have handled more than 32,000 cases of tobacco smuggling, confiscating over 6.4 million packs of cigarettes.

According to the Tobacco Association, domestically produced cigarettes are subject to 75 per cent special consumption tax, 10 per cent value added tax; as well as funding prevention and control of tobacco harm totalling 2 per cent.

 

Cao Trong Quy, an official from the Industry Department, said the local tobacco industry has maintained stable production with the quality of cigarettes improving, with less tar and nicotine content.

Quy said the tobacco businesses have contributed significantly to the State budget. Over the past 30 years, the industry reported an annual increase of 11.3 per cent in contributions.

In 1989, it paid VND100.5 billion to the State budget while last year the contribution reached VND18 trillion. It also created jobs for millions of workers, including workers in production, farmers and people involved in trading of the product, he added.

Nguyen Triet, secretary of the Tobacco Association, said: “While there are more regulations and taxes applied for local production, the smuggling of the product is gaining huge profits and influencing people’s health and local production.”

Quy from the Industry Department said currently, domestic raw tobacco met only 40 per cent of local demand.

Phan Dinh Quan, an official from the General Department of Customs, also raised another matter, saying: “Smuggling raises the risk of spreading the coronavirus.”

Participants at the seminar said the fight against smuggling was difficult, with limited resources and overlaps between forces.

In this case, Triet suggested the Government spend half of its funds for the prevention of smoking on tobacco smuggling in Viet Nam.

The participants suggested the Government should create a better legal environment for local businesses to compete and have long-term production, business and investment strategies that can help them to meet the demand of local consumers.

Triet said: “The fight against smuggling will boost the local industry and protect people’s health.”— VNS

Pigs smuggling threatens food safety

Pigs smuggling threatens food safety

With pork prices rising relentlessly, pigs are being smuggled over the border from neighbouring countries into Vietnam.

Vietnam eyes sustained fight against trade fraud, cross-border smuggling

Vietnam eyes sustained fight against trade fraud, cross-border smuggling

Drastic measures are needed to sustain the fight against trade fraud and smuggling of goods into Vietnam from Cambodia, speakers told a conference in HCM City on Thursday.

 
 

Other News

.
Government, experts discuss rescue of Vietnam Airlines
Government, experts discuss rescue of Vietnam Airlines
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The members of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council all agree that it is necessary for the State to help state-owned Vietnam Airlines overcome difficulties caused by Covid-19.

No new airlines is allowed until 2022
No new airlines is allowed until 2022
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

No new airlines will be allowed to open in Viet Nam until 2022 at the earliest, Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has announced.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 21
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 21
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Associations shake hands to promote local tourism

Good times for prospective car owners
Good times for prospective car owners
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Despite numerous challenges in the first half of the year, the automobile market is expected to improve significantly in the remaining half thanks to timely policies from the government and recovering growth speed in the following years

Realtors in race to search for land
Realtors in race to search for land
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The advantages of one real estate firm over others will lie in its land holdings.

15 Japanese firms to move China production lines to Vietnam
15 Japanese firms to move China production lines to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam is expected to attract 15 Japanese firms of different sizes that will receive Japanese government’s subsidies to shift manufacturing plants out of China to diversify its supply chain.

Large corporations increase borrowing through bond issuance
Large corporations increase borrowing through bond issuance
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

A report from the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) showed that the biggest corporate bond issuers in H1 were enterprises related to the richest billionaires.

Share of real estate in the economy
Share of real estate in the economy
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The added value share of the real estate sector in gross domestic product (GDP) has gradually declined due to its lower growth versus the overall growth of the economy

VN lacks mechanisms for private investment in renewable energy
VN lacks mechanisms for private investment in renewable energy
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Many private enterprises said they want to invest in building renewable energy infrastructure, but Viet Nam still lacks mechanisms to encourage private enterprises to participate in this activity.

Vietnam property market increasingly attractive to foreign capital
Vietnam property market increasingly attractive to foreign capital
BUSINESSicon  20/07/2020 

Vietnam has for the first time been named a “Semi-Transparent” market in the 2020 Global Real Estate Transparency Index (GRETI) by Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) thanks to the progress in its largest markets, HCM City and Ha Noi. 

Banks to sell collateral assets amid fears of rising bad debts
Banks to sell collateral assets amid fears of rising bad debts
BUSINESSicon  20/07/2020 

A number of banks have announced plans to auction off their collateral assets in an attempt to speed up bad debt recovery.

VN stock market: opportunities still exist in some fields
VN stock market: opportunities still exist in some fields
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese stock market may have found a new equilibrium in current price areas, according to Mirae Asset.

VN-Index tipped to approach 900 points by the end of this year
VN-Index tipped to approach 900 points by the end of this year
BUSINESSicon  20/07/2020 

Brokerages have forecast that the benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh exchange may approach 900 points by the end of this year despite worries over a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Local garment firm expects revenue drop this year as partner's parent goes bankrupt
Local garment firm expects revenue drop this year as partner's parent goes bankrupt
BUSINESSicon  20/07/2020 

Risk provision may write some revenue off the record for Song Hong Garment JSC as the company prepares for the likely bankruptcy of its US partner’s parent firm.

Coronavirus: The slow death of the American all-you-can-eat buffet
Coronavirus: The slow death of the American all-you-can-eat buffet
BUSINESSicon  20/07/2020 

Buffets, beloved by many Americans, are rapidly changing their business model to adapt to the virus.

Exporters worried as catfish exports to major markets drop
Exporters worried as catfish exports to major markets drop
BUSINESSicon  20/07/2020 

Exporters are mulling plans on how to increase shipments to the US and China after Covid-19 ends.

COVID accelerates shift towards omni-channel retail
COVID accelerates shift towards omni-channel retail
BUSINESSicon  20/07/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic was accelerating Vietnam’s shift towards omni-channel purchasing behaviours and retailers should capitalise on this momentum to drive expansion and increase penetration rates in the post-COVID period, 

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 20
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 20
BUSINESSicon  20/07/2020 

Lao Cai to build border market and trade promotion centre

High air transport charges place heavy burden on Vietnamese exporters
High air transport charges place heavy burden on Vietnamese exporters
BUSINESSicon  20/07/2020 

Many Vietnamese exporters are facing multiple difficulties as air transport charges have been revised up sharply by foreign airlines amid the hardships caused by the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

Solar power plants accelerate connection to grid to enjoy incentive
Solar power plants accelerate connection to grid to enjoy incentive
BUSINESSicon  20/07/2020 

Many solar power plants have managed to get hooked to the power grid early to enjoy the high electricity prices, thus overloading the grid.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 