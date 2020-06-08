Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/06/2020 13:55:17 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Local enterprises must raise product quality to surmount EU barriers: experts

 
 
09/06/2020    13:51 GMT+7

Experts have suggested Vietnamese enterprises improve product quality standards to overcome barriers imposed by the fastidious yet promising EU market, thus optimising the advantages to be generated from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Local enterprises must raise product quality to surmount EU barriers: experts hinh anh 1

A yarn factory of the Hue Textile Garment JSC in Thua Thien-Hue province 

A resolution ratifying the EVFTA and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement sailed through the National Assembly at its ongoing ninth session in Hanoi on June 8, with more than 90 percent of delegates voting in approval.

According to Luong Hoang Thai, Head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s Multilateral Trade Policy Department, Vietnam makes up only 2 percent of imports by the EU - the world’s second largest importer - due to the competition with other economies.

Vietnam has been enjoying trade preferences offered unilaterally by the EU under the General Scheme of Preferences (GSP), but only 42 percent of tariff lines are zero.

With the EU’s strong commitment to market opening and eliminating close to 100 percent of tariff lines, the EVFTA is expected to grow Vietnam’s exports to the bloc by about 42.7 percent in 2025 and 44.37 percent in 2030.

Vietnam’s total export value is projected to increase by between 5.21 and 8.17 percent in the first five years of implementation, 11.12 and 15.27 percent in the following five years, and 17.98 to 21.95 percent in the subsequent five years.

Apart from exports, Vietnamese imports will also benefit from the agreement, with products and materials of high quality and reasonable prices, especially machinery, equipment, and technologies, entering the country.

Once effective, the EVFTA will help recover Vietnam’s economy and raise GDP by 2.18 to 3.25 percent in the 2019-2023 period, 4.57 to 5.3 percent in 2024-2028, and 7.07 to 7.72 percent in 2029-2033, according to Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh.

Worth noting is that the deal promises new value chains for both sides and a more open and favourable investment environment in Vietnam, helping it attract more EU investment, particularly in services, finance, automobiles, processing and manufacturing, IT, hi-tech, and agricultural processing.

 

Nicolas Audier, Chairman of the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham), said the EVFTA has opened up a new chapter in investment and trade ties between the two sides.

Vietnamese commercial affairs offices in the EU, Belgium, and Luxembourg have recommended Vietnamese exporters review their production and stockpiling capacity to meet orders from the bloc.

To benefit from tax incentives under the EVFTA, materials must originate from the EU or Vietnam at fixed ratios, which is a major challenge for Vietnamese firms whose materials are primarily imported from China or ASEAN.

Moreover, the EU has set high requirements on product quality, food hygiene, packaging, and the environment, experts said, encouraging Vietnamese enterprises to make every effort to improve product quality.

They also pointed to trade remedies the EU may impose on Vietnamese goods.

Local companies should therefore change their mindset and use the pressure of competition as momentum to renovate and develop and adapt to changes in the business environment following international economic integration, Minister Anh said./.VNA

EVFTA hoped to take effect on August 1

EVFTA hoped to take effect on August 1

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh and EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan reached consensus on the point of time for the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to take effect, during their phone talks on June 8.

EVFTA widens varied procurement chances

EVFTA widens varied procurement chances

Starting from this year, investors from EU member states will for the first time be allowed to tender for many types of public projects in Vietnam under EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement commitments.

 
 

Other News

.
Major French video game company opens office in Da Nang
Major French video game company opens office in Da Nang
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

France’s Ubisoft, one of the four largest video game companies in the world, officially opened an office in the central city of Da Nang on June 8.

EVFTA hoped to take effect on August 1
EVFTA hoped to take effect on August 1
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh and EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan reached consensus on the point of time for the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to take effect, during their phone talks on June 8.

Consumer lending expected to recover well after pandemic ends
Consumer lending expected to recover well after pandemic ends
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Will consumer loans remain a money-spinner for banks post-COVID-19? This was a question recently posed by market observers after witnessing the pandemic’s big economic impact on individuals and households,

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 9
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 9
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Foreign ownership ratio in Binh Son Refinery slips

Clever Group president: WeFit may be first of startup bankruptcies in 2020
Clever Group president: WeFit may be first of startup bankruptcies in 2020
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

During Covid-19, investors become hesitant to pour capital into the economy in general and startups in particular. The startups living on fund raising will not be able to survive, according to Clever Group president Nguyen Khanh Trinh.

The head must take responsibility for causing slow disbursement
The head must take responsibility for causing slow disbursement
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

National Assembly (NA) deputy Do Van Sinh, Permanent Member of NA Economic Committee, talks about the disbursement process for public investment projects this year.

EVFTA widens varied procurement chances
EVFTA widens varied procurement chances
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Starting from this year, investors from EU member states will for the first time be allowed to tender for many types of public projects in Vietnam under EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement commitments.

Covid-19 changes how Vietnamese shop
Covid-19 changes how Vietnamese shop
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Instead of going to traditional markets or supermarkets for essential goods, more Vietnamese are buying things online.

Prospects for those with good grip on rule of origin
Prospects for those with good grip on rule of origin
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The enforcement of the landmark EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement can become reality within the next few months, ushering in multiple benefits for both sides.

Nation buckles up for export bumps
Nation buckles up for export bumps
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Though Vietnam’s exports began to recover in May, the outlook for 2020 remains in doubt as a series of its major trade partners are bogged down in difficulties affecting their internal demand for goods.

Investing in power projects, foreigners nurture big ambitions
Investing in power projects, foreigners nurture big ambitions
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Tens of solar power projects have been bought by foreign investors through M&A deals.

EuroCham welcomes ratification of EVFTA and EVIPA
EuroCham welcomes ratification of EVFTA and EVIPA
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

EuroCham welcomes the news that the National Assembly of Vietnam has ratified the European Union–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and approved the European Union–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), 

Did billionaire Vuong foresee Vietnam joining Quad Plus?
Did billionaire Vuong foresee Vietnam joining Quad Plus?
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Covid-19 has forced manufacturers to consider restructuring the value chain, according to Sunny Hoang Hoa from Savills HCM City. Vietnam is expected to benefit from the trend.

Opportunities still exist but market will struggle to make big advance
Opportunities still exist but market will struggle to make big advance
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese stock market may continue to maintain growth this month but momentum will be weaker than it was in May, according to brokerages.

Failed projects to receive no more cash: Deputy PM
Failed projects to receive no more cash: Deputy PM
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The State will not pump more money into 12 failing mega-projects under the management of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), said Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh in a recent meeting with high-ranking officials in Hanoi.

Reforms needed to attract foreign portfolio investment: fund manager
Reforms needed to attract foreign portfolio investment: fund manager
BUSINESSicon  08/06/2020 

Vietnam needs effective changes and reforms to attract more foreign portfolio investment, Andy Ho, chief investment officer of investment fund VinaCapital, has said.

Local banks expect credit growth extension
Local banks expect credit growth extension
BUSINESSicon  08/06/2020 

Many commercial banks are proposing the central bank to extend credit growth limits as they have nearly reached the allowed threshold.

VN logistics industry seeks to utilise opportunities from EVFTA
VN logistics industry seeks to utilise opportunities from EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  08/06/2020 

The enforcement of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will promote export-import activities, thus bringing direct benefits to the country's logistics industry, experts have said.

Chinese found counterfeiting Vietnamese origin for woodwork exports
Chinese found counterfeiting Vietnamese origin for woodwork exports
BUSINESSicon  08/06/2020 

Many Chinese wooden furniture manufacturers have been found setting up foreign invested enterprises (FIEs) in Vietnam to ‘fabricate’ Vietnamese origin for their exports to the US.

Production recovery strategy post-COVID-19
Production recovery strategy post-COVID-19
VIDEOicon  08/06/2020 

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Vietnam’s production is clearly evident in each specific industry. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 