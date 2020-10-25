Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Local firms expected modest growth due to COVID-19

25/10/2020    17:55 GMT+7

Through the two waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, confidence in the growth prospects in 2020 of enterprises has gradually diminished.

This information was released by Vietnam Report (VNR) at the award ceremony of the Top 500 most profitable companies in Vietnam in 2020, so-called Profit500, held in Hanoi on Friday.

VNR’s survey results in 2020 show that only 54.1 per cent of enterprises were optimistic about the revenue growth prospects and 49.1 per cent of enterprises were confident about profit growth prospects, down by 27.9 per cent and 29.9 per cent, respectively, compared to the assessment of revenue and profit growth prospects surveyed by Vietnam Report in September 2019.

The survey results show how the pandemic has seriously damaged the market sentiment.

Speaking at the ceremony, Pham Anh Tuan, a representative from online newspaper VietNamNet, said that for the first time in economic history, there was an economic crisis on a global scale stemming from a pandemic. This is the first time the concept of a “new normal” has been introduced when talking about efforts to recover the economic, social and production environment of the business community.

“In that context, for businesses, profit is not enough, but it must be sustainable profits based on strong internal capabilities, flexibility to adapt to the market and a reputable brand, trusted by many customers and investors,” Tuấn said.

The honoured businesses are those with effective and sustainable production and business activities as well as good profitability in the face of many challenges resulting from the pandemic. In addition, they have kept a firm position in their industry and have the potential to become pillars for the future development of Vietnam’s economy.

In this year's Profit500 ranking, some industries continued to record more businesses than the average level, including construction, construction materials and real estate (23.9 per cent), finance (11.6 per cent), food and beverages (10.9 per cent), and electricity (6.3 per cent).

 

Return on assets (ROA) of enterprises in Profit500 reached 11.4 per cent, slightly down from 11.9 per cent in 2019. However, the average return on equity (ROE) increased by 21.7 per cent compared to 20.9 per cent in 2019. This showed that the efficiency in using capital of enterprises has been improved.

Notably, the number of businesses in the food - beverage - retail - packaging industry in 2020 also dominated the ranking. In this event, Vietnam Report also announced the Top 10 prestigious enterprises in the food - beverage - retail - packaging industry with the aim of recognising the achievements of reputable companies in the industry.

In a quick survey of enterprises in the industry conducted by the company in August, about half of surveyed firms said that their operations had been affected, of which, the group of alcoholic beverages was facing the most challenges because of Decree 100. Production capacity of the beverage group currently only operates at 80 per cent compared to before the pandemic.

Also under the event, Vietnam Report published the Vietnam Earnings Insight 2020 Bilingual Report with the theme “Restructuring - Recovering growth momentum in a new normal period”.

According to the report, Vietnam's economy recorded a growth rate of 2.12 per cent in the first nine months of 2020 - the lowest compared to the same period of 2011-20. However, in the current difficult situation, maintaining a positive growth rate is still considered a positive and good sign.

The challenge for Vietnamese businesses is not only to maintain production and business activities and ensure social safety regulations, but also to build a suitable operating system following market trends.

VNS

Vietnamese businesses told to export to US through Amazon during pandemic

Vietnamese exporters should boost exports to the US through the Amazon e-commerce platform during the COVID-19 pandemic, speakers told a seminar in HCM City yesterday. 

 
 

Virtual and real metrics
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has proposed adding some indexes not yet stated in the statutory economic criteria, such as per capita gross domestic product (GDP), contribution of TFP to growth and labor productivity.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 25
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam growth may slow to 3% in 2020, likely to rebound to 7.8% in 2021: StanChart

Opportunities for Vietnam's trade when the U.S removes stay-at-home orders
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The United States is Vietnam’s key export market. When U.S. consumers had to stay at home due to Covid-19 and slash spending, Vietnam’s exporters struggled. 

High safety risks for buyers of smuggled electric bicycles
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Smuggled low-quality components in electric bikes pose high risks for users in traffic and adversely affect domestic production.

Price gap between inner and surrounding area fall in Ha Noi market
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

A recent survey by Savills found that gap of property prices are narrowing between urban and surrounding areas as more facilities are offered to compensate for outer locations.

Minimum wage will not be raised in 2021 because of tight budget
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The National Assembly’s Finance and Budget Committee has agreed not to adjust the minimum wage in 2021 and has warned about the pressure on public debt payment.

Aspiring to a secure domestic financial environment
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

As 2020 nears its end, assessments are being made of the performance of the nation’s crucial financial markets, which have been holding up well despite the heavy impact of the pandemic and global recession.

Vietnam's full-year growth expected at 3% in 2020: Standard Chartered
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Standard Chartered expects Vietnam’s economy to grow by 3 per cent in 2020 and surge to 7.8 per cent in 2021. 

Ride-hailing market becomes increasingly crowded
BUSINESSicon  24/10/2020 

More and more ride-hailing services are entering the market despite the dominance of the pioneers Grab and Gojek, formerly known as GoViet.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 24
BUSINESSicon  24/10/2020 

Vietnamese goods worth US$1 billion enjoy EU’s tariff reduction thanks to EVFTA

Vietnam continues to attract more capital from South Korea, Japan
FEATUREicon  24/10/2020 

Vietnam's impressive successes and growing position in the world are helping the country become an destination for Japanese and Korean investors.

Positive trade signals since the effectiveness of EVFTA
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/10/2020 

Two months since the effectiveness of the EVFTA, Vietnam has seen positive signals in its trade exchange with the EU despite the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking losses for 10 years and selling assets to pay debts, boss Duc is still ultra rich
BUSINESSicon  24/10/2020 

The businesses of Doan Nguyen Duc, or ‘boss Duc’ as he is called in Vietnam, have been facing difficulties. Although the owner of Hoang Anh Gia Lai Group has had to sell many assets, he remains a stock billionaire.

SCIC works on government fund plan
BUSINESSicon  24/10/2020 

State Capital Investment Corporation is working on its transition towards becoming the Vietnamese government’s strategic investment fund, aiming to support the state’s endeavour in promoting economic growth.

Ride-hailing market becomes increasingly crowded
BUSINESSicon  24/10/2020 

More and more ride-hailing services are entering the market despite the dominance of the pioneers Grab and Gojek, formerly known as GoViet.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 23
BUSINESSicon  23/10/2020 

Vietnam's export growth expected at 3-4% this year

Needing VND500 billion, boss Thuy mortgages assets at Kim Lien Hotel
BUSINESSicon  24/10/2020 

Nguyen Duc Thuy, or boss Thuy, as he is known in Vietnam, is taking daring steps by mortgaging 819,450 shares issued by Kim Lien Tourism JSC held by Thaiholdings for a loan.

Vietnam has potential for developing energy service companies market
BUSINESSicon  23/10/2020 

There is great potential for the energy service companies market to develop in Vietnam as power consumption is forecast to increase sharply in the coming years, heard a workshop heard in HCM City on October 22.

VN needs a credible local rating agency as reforms drive demand
BUSINESSicon  23/10/2020 

There is an urgent need for a credible domestic rating agency in Vietnam to promote the orderly development of a healthy and sustainable bond market, according to a recent report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Concept of 'spiritual works' doesn't exist in legal documents: minister
BUSINESSicon  23/10/2020 

There are regulations on religious construction works, but there is no regulation on ‘spiritual works’ in current laws.

