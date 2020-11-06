Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Local traders need business plans to develop e-commerce activities

06/11/2020    18:27 GMT+7

Businesses need to develop specific business plans to succeed in e-commerce activities that are seeing strong development in Vietnam, according to experts.

Local traders need business plans to develop e-commerce activities
Vietnam's e-commerce sector gained an average growth rate of 14 per cent in the first three quarters of this year. — Photo nld.com.vn

Tran Xuan Thuy, head of Amazon Global Selling Vietnam, said cross-border e-commerce is an effective channel for businesses, including small- and medium-sized export enterprises, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, there are many things the businesses must learn and apply to be able to gain success in export via e-commerce platforms, because traditional business is different from business on e-commerce channels, he said.

Entering a new market, the business must develop a specific business plan for targeted products that are accepted by consumers, Thuy said. In addition, many companies have not really invested in developing their image.

Nguyen Minh Huyen, deputy director of the Department of E-commerce and Digital Economy under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said Vietnam still achieved economic growth in the first 10 months, although it was the lowest growth rate in the past 10 years. This was thanks to the great efforts of the Government in implementing dual tasks of fighting against COVID-19 and ensuring economic growth.

Especially, e-commerce has been a bright spot in the country’s development, with an average growth rate of 14 per cent in the first three quarters of this year. Bolstering the application of e-commerce and the digital economy is vital amid the global spread of COVID-19, according to Huyen.

Therefore, domestic enterprises need to recognise advantages of e-commerce and also the digital economy in developing their business, she said.

In recent years, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has implemented many solutions to promote exports on online platforms, including Amazon, the world's leading e-commerce company, she said. At the Amazon e-commerce site, local businesses can approach partners and customers in big and strict markets such as North America, Japan and the EU, so they need to know about this site.

Tran Thi Lan Phuong, deputy director of the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade, said the pandemic has had negative impacts on exports. Many partners of Vietnamese export enterprises have cancelled their orders while customs clearance has been slow due to measures to control the pandemic for import and export goods.

In the first 10 months, Hanoi’s goods export value was estimated at US$13.2 million, up 0.1 per cent year on year, which was the lowest growth rate in the past 10 years, reported the Công thương (Industry and Trade) newspaper.

 

In that situation, e-commerce sites such as Amazon have played an important role in exporting goods and become one of the safest ways for consumers to shop, she said.

To promote e-commerce development, Lan said, Hanoi will continue to organise seminars and training programmes on exporting goods via e-commerce channels for local enterprises.

It will promote the development of logistics infrastructure for goods exported via e-commerce sites and also coordinate with Google, Alibaba, Amazon and other major e-commerce floors to organise conferences on development of e-commerce activities for local enterprises.

These are practical solutions to create favourable conditions for local businesses in promoting the export of goods through e-commerce platforms and developing export markets for key products of Hanoi, Lan said.

Do Quang Vinh, CEO of T&T US, a branch of T&T Group in the US, said Vietnamese enterprises have received support from many agencies and partners in exporting from Vietnam to the US, however when goods have arrived in the US, only companies or branches of companies in the US can support them.

With a long-term operation in the US, T&T US has experience in this market and will support Vietnamese enterprises to increase exports to this key market, Vinh said.

As the first bank working with Amazon Global Selling in Vietnam, SHB commits to building a long-term cooperation strategy with Amazon and T&T Group for Vietnamese businesses increasing exports to other markets.

Of which, SHB will have a VND3 trillion credit package for customers to borrow capital to promote trading their goods on Amazon.  VNS

Vietnam keen on encouraging ASEAN e-commerce solutions

Vietnam keen on encouraging ASEAN e-commerce solutions

In light of a boom in e-commerce across Southeast Asia, Vietnam as the ASEAN chair in 2020 is determined to encourage the growth of cross-border e-commerce across the region.

E-commerce top players shrink to three

E-commerce top players shrink to three

The e-commerce market is expected to witness competition between Tiki-Sendo, Shopee and Lazada, after Tiki and Sendo join under the same roof, slated for this year.

 
 

The nation’s digital economy hit US$12 billion in 2019, with the sector anticipated to record rapid growth in the coming years to reach a figure of US$43 billion by 2025.

A new report on Vietnam's macroeconomics and GDP revision has been released by Prof Can Van Luc and researchers from the BIDV Training and Research Institute

Innovation has become a pressing need for State-owned enterprises (SOEs) which have undergone drastic restructuring during the past decade but their operation efficiency remained lower than expected.

Vietnam’s merger and acquisition market is considered the least affected among the Southeast Asian countries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but in the new normal state, 

Vietnam still managed to maintain export growth in the first 10 months of this year despite COVID-19, and exports for the year as a whole are expected to rise 3-4 percent against 2019, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Trinh Van Quyet, president of FLC Group, has decided to spend nearly VND100 billion to buy FLC shares, though prices have increased sharply recently.

Going to hotels to study and work is a growing tendency among Vietnamese youth.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) held a workshop on November 4 to discuss tools to protect businesses against trade defence lawsuits in export markets in the context of integration.

The Vietnam Association of Fish Sauce, established on October 27, will label products that meet certain standards with its own logo, to help consumers recognise traditional local fish sauce and provide access to safe and high-quality fish sauce.

Vietnam’s underdeveloped fabric production is making it difficult for textile and garment businesses to take advantage of free trade agreements, including the Europe – Vietnam FTA (EVFTA).

Growth target of 6 percent for 2021 is feasible: legislator

With an average of more than 8,500 businesses withdrawing from the market due to ailing operations in January-October, the nation is expected to see around 100,000 enterprises shutting shop by the end of this year.

The second stimulus package to aid the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic would focus on the most affected sectors, including aviation, tourism and consumption, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

The Khanh Hoa provincial authorities are seeking permission to develop a casino project on Hon Tre Island in Nha Trang City.

Despite high economic openness and growing global uncertainties, Vietnam’s economy still maintains its resilience and is on track for a V-shaped recovery, stated economist Nguyen Minh Phong.

The movement of issuing corporate bonds has cooled down, but the large number of bonds that have been issued with no collateral, or untrustworthy collateral, is viewed as a ‘bubble’ that may burst at any time.

Experts believe Hanoi should stop the organisation of Formula 1 race in the long-term to focus on economic recovery.

The government would continue to hold majority stakes at state-owned commercial banks, and maintain presence in companies operating in fields that are essential to the economy.

