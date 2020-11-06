Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Low-cost Chinese cars do not sell well in Vietnam

07/11/2020    11:27 GMT+7

Despite slow sales, Chinese auto manufacturers have never given up the ambition to penetrate the Vietnamese market.

Many new models have been imported to Vietnam from China. BEIJING X7, imported by a business in Hai Phong, proves to be the most interesting. It has three versions with prices from VND528 million to VND688 million.

BEIJING X7 looks modern and has luxury components, but has reasonable prices.

Classified together with Honda CR-V, Mazda CX-5 and Hyundai Tucson in the same segment, BEIJING X7 has a larger size and modern components and features.

Prior to that, in July 2020, Tan Chong Group (Malaysia) imported two models – MG ZS and MG HS – to distribute in Vietnam. The former is priced at VND518-639 million, while the latter is VND788-999 million.

MG was a British well-known brand and has fallen into Chinese hands. MG cars that are distributed in Vietnam are all developed in China. The model has good design and utilizes modern technologies.

Meanwhile, Brilliance V7 was brought to Vietnam earlier this year. It was developed on the basis of BMW X3, using BMW’s N18 engine. Priced at VND700 million, the model caused a ‘slight fever’ in the market as it has some features in the X3.

Prior to that, Zotye Z8 and Baic BJ40, with selling prices of VND700-900 million, also caught public attention.

 

A car dealer in Hai Phong City said Zotye Z8 has the highest accumulated sales with hundreds of products sold since 2017. Baic BJ40 and Brilliance V7 have had lower sales.

BEIJING X7 is the most interesting model, he said. More than 10 cars imported in the first import consignment have been sold. The number of customers is increasing and they are waiting for delivery. The next import consignment is expected to arrive in January 2021.

A customer said he owns a Lexus RX 350, but he was curious about the Chinese new model and decided to go to Hai Phong to see it. Developed by the Chinese BEIJING company, including the engine, the features of the car are nearly the same as a luxury car from Europe which is priced at VND2 billion in Vietnam.

However, he was not sure about the durability and reliability of the Chinese model. What made him decide to buy the car was the warranty for either 5 years or 100,000 kilometers.

Most Vietnamese doubt the quality of Chinese cars. Analysts say the common characteristic of Chinese imports is that they sell well at the launch, but then later, sales start to decrease dramatically. 

Tran Thuy

Car dealers sprint in last months of year, car prices plummet

A number of large manufacturers slashed car prices in early October, signaling a fierce race in the Vietnamese auto market.

Car prices predicted to fall until Tet Holiday

Car prices in Vietnam are predicted to continue falling with many discount programmes due to large inventory and slow sales.

 
 

Cautious action advised to secure sound economy
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The government is formulating its new economic growth goal for the next five years, amid its struggle against the health crisis and natural calamities undermining its efforts to reach targets.

Vietnamese shoppers increase online purchase frequency in 2020: Survey
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

E-commerce is the fastest-growing digital economy in Vietnam as online usage becomes part of the Vietnamese shopping life.

Local traders need business plans to develop e-commerce activities
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Businesses need to develop specific business plans to succeed in e-commerce activities that are seeing strong development in Vietnam, according to experts.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 6
BUSINESSicon  06/11/2020 

Fisheries expected to become major production industry

Vietnamese digital economy expected to jump to US$43 billion by 2025
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The nation’s digital economy hit US$12 billion in 2019, with the sector anticipated to record rapid growth in the coming years to reach a figure of US$43 billion by 2025.

New report finds GDP growth revised up 25.4 per cent in 2010-2017
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

A new report on Vietnam's macroeconomics and GDP revision has been released by Prof Can Van Luc and researchers from the BIDV Training and Research Institute

Innovation a must for SOEs
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Innovation has become a pressing need for State-owned enterprises (SOEs) which have undergone drastic restructuring during the past decade but their operation efficiency remained lower than expected.

Vietnam’s 2020 M&amp;A value to halve to $3.5 billion due to pandemic
BUSINESSicon  06/11/2020 

Vietnam’s merger and acquisition market is considered the least affected among the Southeast Asian countries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but in the new normal state, 

Ministry predicts 2020 export growth of 3-4 pct.
BUSINESSicon  06/11/2020 

Vietnam still managed to maintain export growth in the first 10 months of this year despite COVID-19, and exports for the year as a whole are expected to rise 3-4 percent against 2019, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Billionaire shows his power, buys FLC shares at high prices
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Trinh Van Quyet, president of FLC Group, has decided to spend nearly VND100 billion to buy FLC shares, though prices have increased sharply recently.

Hotel co-working service competes with co-working spaces
BUSINESSicon  06/11/2020 

Going to hotels to study and work is a growing tendency among Vietnamese youth.

Trade defence measures applied on $12 bln worth of Vietnamese exports
BUSINESSicon  06/11/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) held a workshop on November 4 to discuss tools to protect businesses against trade defence lawsuits in export markets in the context of integration.

Traditional fish sauce to have its own logo
BUSINESSicon  06/11/2020 

The Vietnam Association of Fish Sauce, established on October 27, will label products that meet certain standards with its own logo, to help consumers recognise traditional local fish sauce and provide access to safe and high-quality fish sauce.

Textile and garment production struggles due to lack of fabric
BUSINESSicon  05/11/2020 

Vietnam’s underdeveloped fabric production is making it difficult for textile and garment businesses to take advantage of free trade agreements, including the Europe – Vietnam FTA (EVFTA).

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 5
BUSINESSicon  05/11/2020 

Growth target of 6 percent for 2021 is feasible: legislator

Some 100,000 companies predicted to leave market by end-2020
BUSINESSicon  05/11/2020 

With an average of more than 8,500 businesses withdrawing from the market due to ailing operations in January-October, the nation is expected to see around 100,000 enterprises shutting shop by the end of this year.

Second stimulus package to focus on most affected sectors
BUSINESSicon  05/11/2020 

The second stimulus package to aid the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic would focus on the most affected sectors, including aviation, tourism and consumption, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Khanh Hoa seeks to have casino on island
BUSINESSicon  05/11/2020 

The Khanh Hoa provincial authorities are seeking permission to develop a casino project on Hon Tre Island in Nha Trang City.

Optimism about Vietnam economic rebound
BUSINESSicon  05/11/2020 

Despite high economic openness and growing global uncertainties, Vietnam’s economy still maintains its resilience and is on track for a V-shaped recovery, stated economist Nguyen Minh Phong.

Watchdog agency tightens control over bond issuance
FEATUREicon  05/11/2020 

The movement of issuing corporate bonds has cooled down, but the large number of bonds that have been issued with no collateral, or untrustworthy collateral, is viewed as a ‘bubble’ that may burst at any time.

