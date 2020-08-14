Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/08/2020 12:29:16 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Lower interest rates not a good thing for equity market

15/08/2020    12:22 GMT+7

Lower lending rates in the financial-banking market may not mean good things for the securities market, specialist Dao Phuc Tuong said.

Lower interest rates not a good thing for equity market

Transactions at VPBank (Source: cafef.vn)

Lower saving rates hit money savers first because their savings are not as profitable as they were, then purchasing power declines, Tuong, former investment manager at APS Asset Management, said.

“So if interest rates are getting lower, it shows businesses are struggling with their operation, leading to higher risks on the securities market,” he said.

Lower interest rates pull the rates of government bonds down and the risk premium has to increase, he added.

For example, in the past 10 years, the US government bond rates have fallen too much while the US market’s risk premium has kept increasing, he said.

“When both interest rates and earnings go down, the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio will drop too,” the analyst said. “If earnings have a positive impact on P/E, the company shares will rise.”

“Interest rates will fall to a certain level. We cannot see it as a good factor for the securities market.”

According to Nguyen Duc Hung Linh, deputy CEO and Chief Investment Officer at PVI Asset Management, the average interest rate has been cut by 100 basis points since the beginning of the year.

“The declining pace is getting faster as interest rates have been trimmed by more than 80 basis points since May,” he said.

In the banking sector, the average interest rate for saving terma of 12 months ranges from 6.0 percent to 6.5 percent.

The market is expecting further rate cuts to help bolster the business community and the macro-economy, especially when local companies are struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Economist Nguyen Tu Anh said that the recent rate cuts by the central and commercial banks are reasonable because of low demand for borrowing.

“There must be a close look at the relation between interest rate and inflation,” he said. “If interest rates keep falling further, people will switch to hold onto foreign currencies.”

“If the price of pork is under control, given current conditions, inflation in 2020 will stay below the targeted 4 percent,” Linh said.

In addition, there is no need to worry about the lack of dollar supply as the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) will buy more greenbacks to raise the foreign reserve and keep the Vietnamese dong stable, he said.

 

Economist Anh said hastening the budget spending for infrastructure development is the key to boost the economy in a struggling world amid the COVID-19 pandemic and rising geo-political tensions.

“Public investment is among the spearheads to drive the economy, but Vietnam has failed to take advantage of it because of a poor legal framework,” Anh said.

“The amended Law on Public Investment, taking effect on January 1, is expected to help resolve all legal issues related to development projects.”

“Vietnam has room to boost its economy using public investment,” Anh said.

In the first seven months of the year, public spending increased by 34 percent on-year. Since the beginning of August, three transportation infrastructure projects will receive funding from the State budget instead of being joint programmes under the Private Public Partnership (PPP) deals.

Those activities will boost the spending and inject “real money” into the economy, Anh said. “What really matters now is which sectors and companies will really benefit from those activities.”

According to the economist, the Government expects to inject about 560 trillion VND (24.3 billion USD) into infrastructure projects in 2020, thus there is much work to do in the last four months of the year.

But the spread of the coronavirus may hinder the work, he said, as foreign investors are not allowed to enter Vietnam to see the potential destinations, so they are unwilling to open their chequebook, Anh added.

The unpredictable development of the pandemic also has a negative impact on the sentiment among local businesses as they worry about the economic downturn, he said.

“But when people understand the nature of the virus and accept to live with it, the business community and the economy will have a chance to recover.”

However, specialist Tuong said that even when the Government speeds up the disbursement of the State budget, it doesn’t mean all sectors will benefit.

“What drives the market up at the moment is the expectations that higher public spending will boost shares of construction firms, real estate companies and material producers,” he said.

“But if the plan derails, the share prices of those companies will become the risks for investors.”/. VNA

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 15
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 15
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam outstrips Thailand in rice export price

Saigontourist withdraws capital, public land bought by private company
Saigontourist withdraws capital, public land bought by private company
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Saigontourist, which once held 50 percent of capital at Sai Gon Golf JSC, has divested all of its contributed capital.

Decree aims to ensure companies benefit from corporate income tax cut
Decree aims to ensure companies benefit from corporate income tax cut
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

A decree has been published to guide the implementation of a National Assembly resolution offering firms a 30 per cut corporate income tax (CIT) cut.

Why do private investors want to take over Saigon Co-op?
Why do private investors want to take over Saigon Co-op?
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

With high revenue of tens of trillions of dong a year and an ROI (return on investment) of 30 percent, Saigon Co-op has drawn the interest of many investors.

Vietnamese firms plan production expansion amid Covid-19 pandemic
Vietnamese firms plan production expansion amid Covid-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Many Vietnamese corporations have rushed to raise capital for plans to expand production and business activities amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The total mobilized capital is up to tens of trillion VND.

Vietnam increases coal import for thermal power activities
Vietnam increases coal import for thermal power activities
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam has increasingly imported coal and crude oil during the social distancing period for thermal power plants.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 14
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 14
BUSINESSicon  14/08/2020 

Automobile sales down in first seven months

Pandemic wipes out most profits of catfish companies
Pandemic wipes out most profits of catfish companies
BUSINESSicon  14/08/2020 

As exports have been stagnant because of the pandemic, catfish companies are experiencing tough days, anticipating big losses in 2020, reported CafeF.

Local firms struggle to fulfill needs of FDI companies
Local firms struggle to fulfill needs of FDI companies
BUSINESSicon  14/08/2020 

 Local producers must prepare to meet the requirements of foreign direct investment (FDI) companies to participate in the global supply chains, a top official has said.

India might tighten pepper imports from Vietnam, ministry warns
India might tighten pepper imports from Vietnam, ministry warns
BUSINESSicon  14/08/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade urges firms to control the quality of pepper exported to India and develop solutions to cope with policies affecting the export of pepper from Vietnam.

Equitising State-owned enterprises to boost growth amid COVID-19
Equitising State-owned enterprises to boost growth amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  14/08/2020 

Dr Burkhard Schrage, Senior Programme Manager of Management at RMIT’s School of Business & Management talked about the work of equitising State-owned enterprises during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In search of access to EFTA markets
In search of access to EFTA markets
BUSINESSicon  13/08/2020 

Vietnam has been in negotiations for a free trade agreement with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) since 2012. 

How does business prepare for the ‘second wave’ of COVID-19 across Vietnam?
How does business prepare for the ‘second wave’ of COVID-19 across Vietnam?
BUSINESSicon  13/08/2020 

As Vietnam is grappling with the continued impacts of COVID-19, many companies are preparing plans to sail through the tough times.

Domestic market supports businesses amid COVID-19 pandemic
Domestic market supports businesses amid COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  13/08/2020 

The domestic market can support local production and business in the context of the serious developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai at a meeting in Hanoi on August 12.

Vietnam takes action to prevent Chinese from counterfeiting woodwork origin
Vietnam takes action to prevent Chinese from counterfeiting woodwork origin
BUSINESSicon  14/08/2020 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has affirmed that it is investigating and handling strictly ' enterprises that ‘wash Chinese origin’ and ‘counterfeit Vietnamese origin’ of products for export to the US.

How do VN businesses join the global supply chain?
How do VN businesses join the global supply chain?
BUSINESSicon  13/08/2020 

“If enterprises want to join the global supply chain, don’t think local,” said Nguyen Anh Tuan from Samsung Vietnam.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 13
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 13
BUSINESSicon  13/08/2020 

Nearly 20,000 rooftop solar power projects installed

Many IZs left idle as a result of 'unreasonable' programming
Many IZs left idle as a result of 'unreasonable' programming
BUSINESSicon  13/08/2020 

An ‘IZ race’ has kicked off in the last 30 years, where local authorities have rushed to set up as many IZs as possible, not considering the possible occupancy rate and economic efficiency, reported Tien Phong.

Businesses owe nearly $900 million in social insurance premiums because of COVID-19
Businesses owe nearly $900 million in social insurance premiums because of COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  13/08/2020 

As of July, businesses nationwide owed social insurance premiums totalling over 20.6 trillion VND ($887.6 million) due to the coronavirus crisis, according to Vietnam Social Insurance (VSI).

Coronavirus: World's biggest gambling hub reopens for business
Coronavirus: World's biggest gambling hub reopens for business
BUSINESSicon  13/08/2020 

Macau has taken its first steps on the road to recovery as the casino capital starts issuing tourist visas again.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 