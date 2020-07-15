Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/07/2020 07:23:38 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

M&A deals anticipated to flourish in Vietnam post-Covid-19

16/07/2020    07:20 GMT+7

The appetite for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities in Vietnam has not been dampened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

M&A deals anticipated to flourish in Vietnam post-Covid-19


Given Vietnam’s safe and stable investment environment pre- and even during the global pandemic spike, Vietnam is in a position where M&A activities could be largely anticipated to flourish post Covid-19, according to PwC Vietnam.

“We have noticed that the appetite for M&A activities has not been dampened. It is understandable that local companies are now taking the lead as they are based in-country,” said Ong Tiong Hooi, Transaction Services Partner, PwC Vietnam.

“With Vietnam’s economy on the road to recovery and the anticipated EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) taking effect, the next six to 12 months would be interesting to watch how the “new normal” unfolds,” added Tiong Hooi.

Among notable M&A deals in Vietnam are the government’s sale of a nearly 54% stake in Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp (Sabeco) in 2017 to Vietnam Beverage, a local unit where ThaiBev holds control; or South Korea-based SK Group invested US$1 billion in Vingroup in 2019.

In the first half of this year, 4,125 projects have had nearly US$3.51 billion in capital contributed by foreign investors, up 2.6% in the number of projects but down 56.8% in value year-on-year.

New considerations required in uncertain times

Meanwhile, the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic are drastically altering the global economic landscape, disrupting M&A environment and opening up new deal considerations for any party involved, stated PwC Vietnam.

 

The combination of initial shock that kept businesses’ focus away from big investments and ongoing efforts to contain the virus in different parts of the world has put the brakes on both domestic and international deal-making.

However, after this phase, the need for companies to divest and restructure their balance sheet will spark opportunities. Companies that made deals during uncertain times may outperform their industry peers – a PwC analysis of companies having acquisitions during past recession suggests.

As companies, private equity firms and other investors start reassessing portfolios and strategies, the appetite to buy will grow as others decide to sell in order to focus on their core businesses. Those in a solid position would consider acquisitions and be nimble to capture the market during the downturn.

Under the rippling effects the pandemic on world economy, deal-making for different industries, sectors and geographies have been impacted in varying ways. These factors are expected to change the M&A environment and raise new deal considerations. Potential buyers and sellers in this time of uncertainty need to be aware that traditional thinking might not apply in this new normal.

Amidst the unfolding disruptions in the global economic scene, results from PwC’s CFO Pulse survey conducted in June 2020 suggested there remains a stable M&A appetite. 85% of companies responded that they are not changing their M&A strategy as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.Hanoitimes

Ngoc Thuy

M&A deals could help VN businesses restructure amid pandemic

M&A deals could help VN businesses restructure amid pandemic

Merger and acquisition (M&A) deals will likely increase post-pandemic, which industry insiders see as a chance for enterprises to restructure their operations to be more viable.  

M&A deals increase during time of crisis

M&A deals increase during time of crisis

More M&As are expected this year, experts say.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam to benefit most from global apparel manufacturing diversification
Vietnam to benefit most from global apparel manufacturing diversification
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Vietnam would remain a prime candidate for gains over the near term, according to Fitch Solutions.

LG, Foxconn join major global tech firms to shift production to Vietnam
LG, Foxconn join major global tech firms to shift production to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

With a growing number of multinationals looking to set a foothold in Vietnam, the country is having a great opportunity from a new wave of foreign investment, according to the trade ministry.

Vietnam's foreign borrowings jump 1.6-fold to US$533 million in H1
Vietnam's foreign borrowings jump 1.6-fold to US$533 million in H1
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

The government is looking at loans and government bonds, among others, to meet growing demand of state expenditure.

Vietnam rises in global real estate transparency index: JLL
Vietnam rises in global real estate transparency index: JLL
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have contributed to the country's higher rank in the 2020 index.

Vietnam ranks second in Southeast Asia for M&amp;A transactions
Vietnam ranks second in Southeast Asia for M&A transactions
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

The country has risen to the second place in terms of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions with total domestic investment of US$872 million, the majority of which was driven by US$651 million worth of investment from Vinhomes, 

Vietnam trade surplus on track to beat 2019's all-time high
Vietnam trade surplus on track to beat 2019's all-time high
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s exports to key markets such as the US and EU sharply rebounded across many sectors.

VN Trade Ministry rescues 58 containers of pepper stuck in Nepal
VN Trade Ministry rescues 58 containers of pepper stuck in Nepal
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Upon receiving information regarding 58 containers stuck in Nepal and India, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh signed a letter to the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Supplies of Nepal to request support for Vietnamese businesses.

Banks do well in first half but difficulties lie ahead for the year
Banks do well in first half but difficulties lie ahead for the year
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Despite a worldwide economy hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, the banking sector has still enjoyed a good first half of the year and are on course to meet targets.

Liquidity abundant, banks given larger room for credit
Liquidity abundant, banks given larger room for credit
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

State Bank Vietnam (SBV) Governor Le Minh Hung said at a conference on reviewing socio-economic development in the first half of the year that SBV has adjusted the 2020 credit growth rate limits of some banks.

Foreign investors expected to own 35 percent of stake in VN petrol and oil firms
Foreign investors expected to own 35 percent of stake in VN petrol and oil firms
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed the Government to allow petrol and oil businesses to transfer stakes to foreign investors, but not exceeding 35 per cent.

Car manufacturers resume assembling of some models in Vietnam
Car manufacturers resume assembling of some models in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

As Vietnam has set new policies to encourage domestic production, car manufacturers have resumed the assembling of some bestsellers in Vietnam to enjoy incentives.

Vietnam asks to be excluded from Philippines' investigations on steel
Vietnam asks to be excluded from Philippines' investigations on steel
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Trade Remedies Authority of Viet Nam has asked the Philippines to exclude Viet Nam from three safeguard investigations on some steel products.

Will US investors head for Vietnam after leaving China?
Will US investors head for Vietnam after leaving China?
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

US businesses are seeking Vietnamese partners in various business fields, according to the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC).

Vietnam Electricity announces test results of electricity bills
Vietnam Electricity announces test results of electricity bills
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam Electricity (EVN) announced there were only a few cases of incorrect electricity bills after checking its records from June 25 to July 3.

Vietnam struggles to have 5,000 science and tech firms this year
Vietnam struggles to have 5,000 science and tech firms this year
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam would have difficulty achieving the goal of having 5,000 science and technology enterprises this year under the 2011-20 science and technology development strategy.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 15
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 15
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Automobile market on recovering track: VAMA

Price wars imminent as initial fees reduce
Price wars imminent as initial fees reduce
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

As car sales continue to reduce, local importers have asked authorised agencies to apply a 50% reduction in registration fees for imported cars in order to remove discriminatory tax reduction currently used for only locally-assembled vehicles.

Ups and downs in pharma industry due to crucial supply chain hiccups
Ups and downs in pharma industry due to crucial supply chain hiccups
BUSINESSicon  14/07/2020 

After months of challenges and faults in the global ingredient supply chain, peaks and valleys are the landscape for Vietnamese drug giants in their first-half performance, 

EVFTA benefits yet to be seen
EVFTA benefits yet to be seen
BUSINESSicon  14/07/2020 

While the whole world was aggressively fighting Covid-19, Vietnam and the European Union ratified the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVTFA).

Bad debts get worse
Bad debts get worse
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Even after launching a credit package worth hundreds of trillions of dong to support businesses, bad debts will still increase this year.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 