Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/06/2020 16:40:30 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

In Vietnam, M&A 'wave' strong in Covid-19 crisis

 
 
23/06/2020    15:32 GMT+7

Many companies have been sold during the COVID-19 crisis due to lack of capital and longterm financial durability.

In late April, the market was stirred up by the news that DOJI, a gold, silver and gemstone group, had completed the takeover of The Gioi Kim Cuong (Diamond World).

In Vietnam, M&A 'wave' strong in Covid-19 crisis

DOJI has acquired The Gioi Kim Cuong



With the deal, The Gioi Kim Cuong’s 100 shops, mostly located at shopping centers and supermarkets such as Big C, Vincom and Co-op with nearly 1,000 workers, now belong to DOJI.

The value of the deal remains a secret, but analysts said the amount of money DOJI to buy one of the top 3 in the jewelry market, must be huge.

Thu Duc Housing’s Board of Management has announced it will complete the deal on transfering all 49 percent of shares, 1.813 million shares (VND48,400 per share, worth VND87.75 billion) of Thu Duc Agricultural Products Market Management JSC in June.

Many companies have been sold during the COVID-19 crisis due to lack of capital and longterm financial durability.
 

A representative of Thu Duc Housing said the transfer aims to help the company gather strength on its core business field.

The owner of a resort real estate project in Bau Trang, Phan Thiet City of Binh Thuan province, covering an area of 100 hectares, has to sell the project for VND480 billion because he cannot financially implement the project.

“The capital we hoped we could get from other business fields has be o e stuck because of Covid-19,” he explained. “We have to sell the project to gather strength on the production. "

A report found that in the first five months of the year, foreign investors spent $2.99 billion on capital contributions and buying into Vietnamese enterprises, equal to 39.1 percent of that of the same period last year. However, the number of deals was 11.6 percent higher, meaning that fewer deals had occurred.

Vu Tien Loc, chair of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), said many Vietnamese enterprises have been hit hard by Covid-19, and have to sell their companies at low prices in many cases.

“The capital inflow into M&A is quite large, creating a strong wave, but the value of the deals may not be as expected,” Loc commented.

Su Ngoc Khuong from Savills Vietnam said many foreign investors want to buy real estate projects in Vietnam. Most of the projects Savills Vietnam is providing consultancy to, worth $500 million in total, kicked off in late 2019. As sellers need money, deals could be made very quickly.

Raymond Clement from Savills Hotels Asia Pacific said in addition to the retail sector, Covid-19 has affected the flexibility of the resort real estate market. That is the reason behind large M&A deals.

Chi Mai 

VND16 trillion credit package inaccessible to businesses

VND16 trillion credit package inaccessible to businesses

The Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP) is ready to disburse VND16 trillion for enterprises that need money to pay to workers. But none of them have accessed the package.

COVID-19 pushes businesses online

COVID-19 pushes businesses online

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses have seen the benefits of trading online.  Dang Hoang Hai, director of the Việt Nam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency, talks about the issue.

 
 

Other News

.
Suitable tiered pricing mechanism urged for Vietnam's electricity sector
Suitable tiered pricing mechanism urged for Vietnam's electricity sector
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is proposing reducing power price tiers from the current six to five levels.

Vietnam's auto consumers expected to enjoy 50 percent cut in registration fee
Vietnam's auto consumers expected to enjoy 50 percent cut in registration fee
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance has officially asked the Government to cut 50 percent of the registration fee for customers who buy locally-produced and assembled automobiles.

ASEAN, partner nations set to restore multilateral trade mechanisms
ASEAN, partner nations set to restore multilateral trade mechanisms
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The 10th Meeting on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) can be considered an opportunity for regional countries to affirm that they will soon be able to overcome the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) 

$43mn solar power plant inaugurated in Ninh Thuan
$43mn solar power plant inaugurated in Ninh Thuan
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The 45-MW Phuoc Ninh solar power plant was officially inaugurated in Thuan Nam district in south-central Ninh Thuan province on June 22.

Listed firms buy more treasury stocks to prevent price falls
Listed firms buy more treasury stocks to prevent price falls
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Many listed companies plan to buy tens of trillions of dong in treasury stocks.

Finance Ministry plans to support enterprises with related party transactions
Finance Ministry plans to support enterprises with related party transactions
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The interest expense deduction limit may be raised from the current 20% to 30% to support businesses, according to a draft decree on tax management for enterprises with related party transactions the Ministry of Finance made public for comments.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 23
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 23
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Experts: Night-time economy expected to boost Hanoi tourism

Vietnamese shrimp industry sees bright prospects after Covid-19
Vietnamese shrimp industry sees bright prospects after Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The shrimp price has regained an upward trend, while supplies from other countries have fallen.

Growing waves of FDI investment set to pose challenges for unskilled workers
Growing waves of FDI investment set to pose challenges for unskilled workers
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Foreign enterprises are beginning to shift their investments into industries that require medium-level workers or higher-skilled workers as opposed to putting money into labour-intensive industries as in the past,

Ministry considers allowing bets via e-wallets, telecommunications accounts
Ministry considers allowing bets via e-wallets, telecommunications accounts
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

The Ministry of Finance is drafting an amendment to the decree on business of betting on horse racing, greyhound racing and international football, which would allow the payment of bets via e-wallets or mobile accounts.

Vietnamese businesses strive to reduce inventory after COVID-19
Vietnamese businesses strive to reduce inventory after COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

Inventory has become a common concern of domestic enterprises due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Allowing foreigners to buy tourism property developments needs careful consideration
Allowing foreigners to buy tourism property developments needs careful consideration
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

The Ministry of Construction’s proposal to allow foreigners to buy tourism property developments in Viet Nam needs careful consideration, experts have said.

Bank lending expected to get out of coronavirus doldrums soon
Bank lending expected to get out of coronavirus doldrums soon
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

Experts have forecast bank credit growth in the second quarter to reach 3.5-4 percent, much higher than the rate in the first quarter.

Having no orders, companies downsize workforce
Having no orders, companies downsize workforce
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

Thousands of workers in the garment and footwear industries will be laid off soon as companies still cannot receive new orders.

Vietnam eyes place in world’s top 10 farm produce processing hubs
Vietnam eyes place in world’s top 10 farm produce processing hubs
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

The agriculture ministry has devised measures to turn Vietnam into one of the world’s most 15 developed countries in terms of agriculture by 2030, and among the top 10 farm produce processing hubs.

Vietnamese, Japanese businesses enhance cooperation through online platform
Vietnamese, Japanese businesses enhance cooperation through online platform
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the SME Support Japan organisation introduced J-GoodTech, a Japanese online business matching platform, to Vietnamese enterprises on June 19.

Money oversupply: sign of weak growth
Money oversupply: sign of weak growth
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

Last week, interbank liquidity was in excess and the interest rate dropped to a record low, signs showing that capital has become ‘stagnant’.

Vietnam gov’t seeks to nearly triple wind power capacity to 12,000MW
Vietnam gov’t seeks to nearly triple wind power capacity to 12,000MW
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

Provincial authorities are responsible for choosing investors and implementing the newly added projects.

AirPods maker in Vietnam speeds up production with massive recruitment
AirPods maker in Vietnam speeds up production with massive recruitment
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

Luxshare ICT announced they are still hiring 300 workers per day from June 18 to 20 for production expansion in North Vietnam.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 22
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 22
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

Development strategy for building material sector to be devised

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 