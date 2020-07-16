Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
19/07/2020 12:11:06 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Many businesses indifferent to EVFTA

19/07/2020    11:01 GMT+7

EVFTA is expected to pave the way for Vietnam’s enterprises to exploit the EU market and its 500 million consumers and GDP of $18 trillion.

Soon after the National Assembly of Vietnam approved EVFTA, an importer in Europe contacted a footwear company in Vietnam to discuss a plan to increase imports from the company. However, the director of the company was not sure about preferential tariffs.

Many businesses indifferent to EVFTA

He that the company has been exporting products to Europe for many years, but importers always calculated the taxes and therefore the company did not have much knowledge about the tariffs.

He said he doesn’t know what he needs to do to adjust the material usage to take full advantage of the preferential tariffs under the new trade agreement.

The EU has committed to remove import duties, as soon as the agreement comes into effect, for 37 percent of footwear tariff lines.

Unlike leather shoes which are subject to 7-year protectionism, the tariffs on sports shoes, which account for a large proportion of exports to the EU, will enjoy tariff cuts as soon as the agreement takes effect.

The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) has also noted that businesses, the beneficiaries of the agreement, don’t have necessary knowledge. They think they cannot play in such a large business field and cannot approach the choosy EU market, so they ‘stay outside of the game’.

The company, with 100 workers working at three factories in HCM City and Tra Vinh province, is not alone.

 

The participants at a recent workshop on opportunities from EVFTA said that SMEs, which account for the majority of Vietnamese enterprises, remain indifferent about EVFTA.

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh said last week that the ministry has changed the way of popularizing EVFTA compared with other agreements. It has been joining forces with ministries and branches to organize seminars and events to introduce the agreement to businesses.

However, local newspapers report that 70-90 percent of SMEs don’t have knowledge about the basic provisions of the agreement.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh at another conference held recently expressed concern about businesses’ lack of necessary knowledge.

He noted that many local businesses "sit and wait for clients to come and for goods to receive", but they don’t take care about taxes.

The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) has also noted that businesses, the beneficiaries of the agreement, don’t have necessary knowledge. They think they cannot play in such a large business field and cannot approach the choosy EU market, so they ‘stay outside of the game’.

EVFTA is expected to have the highest commitments among the FTAs Vietnam has signed so far. However, experts say it is not a magic wand and it won’t bring benefits if Vietnam’s businesses aren't prepared to use it. 

Luong Bang

EVFTA benefits yet to be seen

EVFTA benefits yet to be seen

While the whole world was aggressively fighting Covid-19, Vietnam and the European Union ratified the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVTFA).

EVFTA: Vietnamese goods to face stiff competition

EVFTA: Vietnamese goods to face stiff competition

Vietnamese goods are likely to face intense competition once the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect in early August, economists have forecast.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam to see enhanced high-quality investment flows after successful VKFTA
Vietnam to see enhanced high-quality investment flows after successful VKFTA
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam and South Korea are witnessing their heyday in multi-faceted and bilateral co-operation.

ASEAN-wide tax race for FDI a road leading into the abyss
ASEAN-wide tax race for FDI a road leading into the abyss
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

ASEAN countries should stop offering aggressive tax incentives in order to attract foreign funds, as it could create an unfair business climate among enterprises and lead to an acute state budget deficit.

Intra-ASEAN trade flourishing following mutual commitments
Intra-ASEAN trade flourishing following mutual commitments
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

Nearly five years have elapsed since the ASEAN Economic Community was established, and businesses in the region have gradually taken advantage of the bloc’s import tariff cuts to expand exports to Vietnam.

VN pharmaceutical market: stiff competition fosters M&amp;A wave
VN pharmaceutical market: stiff competition fosters M&A wave
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam ranks 17th among 'pharmerging' markets, or markets expected to become a ‘pillar’ for the world’s pharmaceutical industry, according to IMS Health.

Focusing on technology transfer in attracting new wave of FDI capital
Focusing on technology transfer in attracting new wave of FDI capital
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

As Vietnam is attracting high-quality foreign inflows, domestic firms now have an even greater opportunity to draw technology transfer to improve added value in its manufacturing industry.

Growth to spur via raised public debt
Growth to spur via raised public debt
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

The government is planning to raise the country’s public debt in an aim to spur on the economy’s aggregate demand, creating opportunities for international organisations to offer loans.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 18
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 18
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

Night-time economy key to stimulating tourism in Da Nang

Can Vietnam’s enterprises take full advantage of EVFTA?
Can Vietnam’s enterprises take full advantage of EVFTA?
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh, speaking at a recent conference, expressed his concern about the indifference shown by many Vietnam’s enterprises to EVFTA (EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement).

BOT thermal power projects rush to meet target
BOT thermal power projects rush to meet target
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

In spite of numerous difficulties, the investors of four thermal power plant projects under the build-operate-transfer (BOT) model are rushing to start operation and begin generating power for the national grid.

Replaced regulation to hit global drugmakers
Replaced regulation to hit global drugmakers
BUSINESSicon  17/07/2020 

International pharma giants are expected to be strongly hit soon by a price cut under Vietnam’s new tender rules for branded drugs, enabling local patients to receive an increase in pharmaceutical access at affordable prices. 

VN fishery sector aims for “yellow card” removal with US$10 billion export target in sight
VN fishery sector aims for “yellow card” removal with US$10 billion export target in sight
BUSINESSicon  17/07/2020 

The seafood industry is making all-out efforts to meet this year’s U$$10 billion export target whilst dealing with recommendations from the European Commission (EC)

What's the best marketing strategy for post-Covid-19?
What's the best marketing strategy for post-Covid-19?
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

Covid-19, which has caused disruptions in cash flow, has created many changes in businesses’ marketing strategies.

PM urges faster public investment disbursement
PM urges faster public investment disbursement
BUSINESSicon  17/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged localities nationwide to hasten the disbursement of more than VND633 trillion (nearly US$28 billion) of public investment this year.

Police issue warning over illegally-operated WinsBank system
Police issue warning over illegally-operated WinsBank system
BUSINESSicon  17/07/2020 

The Ministry of Public Security has warned people about investing in the WinsBank system through website WINSBANK.IO.

Japanese companies enticed by local investment climate
Japanese companies enticed by local investment climate
FEATUREicon  17/07/2020 

Driven by new encouraging policies and motivations, more fresh opportunities will be coming for Japanese investors in Vietnam, expecting a new investment wave ahead.

Australia initiates anti-dumping lawsuit against Vietnamese aluminum zinc coated steel
Australia initiates anti-dumping lawsuit against Vietnamese aluminum zinc coated steel
BUSINESSicon  17/07/2020 

The Australian Anti-dumping Commission (ADC) initiated two anti-dumping and anti-subsidisation investigations for some aluminium zinc coated steel products, which originate from Vietnam and some other countries.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 17
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 17
BUSINESSicon  17/07/2020 

Central province to call for PPP investment in airport and sea port

VN garment companies face cancelled orders, multiple hardships
VN garment companies face cancelled orders, multiple hardships
BUSINESSicon  17/07/2020 

The lack of input materials and cancellations of 50 percent of orders have put textile and garment companies in serious difficulty, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT).

Consumer lending: bad debts rise, creditors hire 'thugs' to collect debt
Consumer lending: bad debts rise, creditors hire 'thugs' to collect debt
BUSINESSicon  17/07/2020 

Because of Covid-19, 5 million workers have lost jobs or seen their income decrease.

Stock market will sustain strong growth: securities watchdog chief
Stock market will sustain strong growth: securities watchdog chief
BUSINESSicon  17/07/2020 

The stock market celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. It has already made great contributions to Vietnam’s economic development while its future prospects look very bright due to its fundamentals.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 