Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/05/2020 17:38:09 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Many lawmakers do not want to legalize household businesses into enterprises

 
 
25/05/2020    13:12 GMT+7

Several deputies of the legislative National Assembly have expressed their disapproval over a proposal to convert around five million household businesses in Vietnam into enterprises legally.

Customers purchase goods at a store owned by a business household in HCMC. According to several Vietnamese lawmakers, the concept of household businesses should be excluded from the revised Enterprise Law and should be regulated by a separate law – PHOTO: VNA

Speaking at a teleconference which tabled the draft of the revised Enterprise Law for debate on Thursday, Deputy Cao Dinh Thuong from the northern province of Phu Tho said legalizing this type of household businesses would be akin to “skipping stairs” as they are different from enterprises in nature, according to local media reports.

Instead, they form a distinctive business model, he said, adding that the legal conversion may create more confusion and bureaucratic hurdles, thus posing obstacles to their production and business operations.

Mai Sy Dien, deputy head of the legislative delegation in Thanh Hoa Province, about 150 kilometers south of Hanoi, stressed the need to introduce a law which aims to govern this type of entities.

“There are over five million household businesses [in the country], but only 1.7 million of them are paying taxes,” said Dien.

He said the proposed Enterprise Law remains lacking in regulations which will safeguard their legitimate rights and interests.

On the same note, Nguyen Van Canh, a deputy from the south-central province of Binh Dinh, pointed out a slew of impracticality that would ensue if this business model was instantly governed by the Enterprise Law.

It would take more time for lawmakers to examine the impact of the proposal, according to Canh.

He said the current proposal only addresses issues concerning state management among household businesses, but it fails to recognize their rights and interests.

According to several lawmakers, the proposal may entail more risks and costs for household businesses. Also, there are no rules that help improve their freedom, environment and security issues.

Support behind proposal

Deputy Vu Tien Loc, President of the Hanoi-based Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, speaks at a conference which tables the draft of the revised Enterprise Law for debate on May 21, 2020 – PHOTO: NLDO

Deputy Vu Tien Loc, who is a lawmaker in the northern province of Thai Binh and serves as President of the Hanoi-based Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, threw his support behind the proposal to put household businesses under the revised Enterprise Law.

“Maintaining the status quo of household businesses will be no longer reasonable. They should be regarded as a type of sole proprietorship, as part of our economy,” said Loc.

Turning household businesses into sole proprietorship does not equate “turning owners [of household businesses] into directors overnight,” he added.

The move is not meant to hinder household businesses, but to aid them, according to the legislator.

He said they will benefit from prevailing regulations on state management, governance, tax declaration and payment, so they will neither incur costs nor go through bureaucratic administrative procedures.

Authorities intend to legalize the role of household businesses so that they will be able to reap benefits and have access to support schemes from the Government, according to Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung.

Dung said once regulated in the revised Enterprise Law, household business will see reductions in barriers and administrative procedures, and the private sector will thus grow stronger.

“The law will encourage households to develop into private companies if they are capable,” he said.

The minister cited existing regulations as saying that a household business can only employ a maximum of 10 workers.

However, according to the official, many household businesses are operating on a large scale, employing hundreds of workers and posting annual revenue worth thousands of billions of Vietnamese dong without being taxed like a normal enterprise.

“This leads to the Government missing a huge source of income for the State budget,” he said.

He predicted a new, separate law for household businesses would take up to three years. “If [the proposal] is beneficial, we should do it right away. This will only benefit household businesses,” he claimed.

“Once we finish a new law for these entities, we can simply move these regulations to the new law – that’s it,” he said.

Vietnam is home to around 5.5 million household businesses whose revenues account for around 30% of the country’s gross domestic product, according to the Vietnam Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises Association.

Data also revealed their total assets are worth VND655 trillion (US$28.1 billion) while their total revenue is estimated at VND2.2 quadrillion, and tax payments are worth VND12.36 trillion. Such businesses employ more than 7.9 million people across the country.SGT

 
Setting rules for household businesses poses questions

Setting rules for household businesses poses questions

Regulating household businesses in Viet Nam is posing several problems as lawmakers debate whether the rules should be included in the amended Law on Enterprise or developed into separate legislation.  

 
 

Other News

.
Transport Ministry proposes State to compensate controversial BOT tollgates
Transport Ministry proposes State to compensate controversial BOT tollgates
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has proposed that the Government compensate developers of two out of four build-operate-transfer (BOT) tollgates and shut them down due to protests among road users.

Investors need to consider carefully before buying old apartments: experts
Investors need to consider carefully before buying old apartments: experts
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Experts have recommended investors consider carefully before buying old apartments to ensure investment efficiency.

Vietnam to help local firms cope with trade remedies
Vietnam to help local firms cope with trade remedies
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is planning to increase the number of training courses it organises on trade remedies for the domestic production industry.

Job opportunities diminish in many fields after COVID-19
Job opportunities diminish in many fields after COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Covid-19 has upset businesses’ recruitment and workers’ job application plans.

Share set to increase, facing corrections
Share set to increase, facing corrections
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnamese stock market is forecast to move higher this week, where correction and volatility is expected.

VN needs to change its ways to attract FDI leaving China: experts
VN needs to change its ways to attract FDI leaving China: experts
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam has some great advantages while competing with regional countries in attracting capital flows moving out of China after the COVID-19 pandemic, experts have said.

E-commerce titans step up fake product fight
E-commerce titans step up fake product fight
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Overseas e-commerce companies Lazada and Shopee may lose their positions in Vietnam if they keep demonstrating limitations in protecting consumers from low-quality and fake goods.

US becomes Vietnam’s largest supplier of fruits, vegetables
US becomes Vietnam’s largest supplier of fruits, vegetables
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The US has become Vietnam’s largest supplier of fruits and vegetables in the first four months of the year, recording a 44% increase year-on-year in export value to $102.1 million, according to the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association.

Vietnam to launch mobile money in June
Vietnam to launch mobile money in June
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Mobile money is about to be launched in Vietnam despite worries about management methods.

Over half of population to shop online by 2025
Over half of population to shop online by 2025
VIDEOicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam is aiming to have 55 percent of its population shopping online by 2025, with average consumer spending rising to 600 USD per year, according to a master plan on e-commerce development for 2021-2025.

Deadly new seafood virus should be prevented: Ministry
Deadly new seafood virus should be prevented: Ministry
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has called for strengthening the management of seafood transportation across the border.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 25
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 25
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Japanese newspaper: EVFTA to lift Vietnam’s post-pandemic growth

World-famous resilience keeps up M&amp;A appetite
World-famous resilience keeps up M&A appetite
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Although the current pandemic is spreading rapidly in many countries and causing severe damage to the global economy, Vietnam continues to effectively control the situation while ensuring that economic activities are not interrupted.

EVFTA implementation requires local firms to thoroughly grasp regulations
EVFTA implementation requires local firms to thoroughly grasp regulations
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Businesses and management agencies should be fully aware of the regulations and rights included within the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) before the trade deal fully comes into effect.

Covid-10 sparks new competition in fresh food market
Covid-10 sparks new competition in fresh food market
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Selling fresh food online is a service provided by supermarkets, but e-commerce firms and technology platforms have jumped on the bandwagon recently.

Commitment level of tariffs in new-generation FTAs comes under scrutiny
Commitment level of tariffs in new-generation FTAs comes under scrutiny
BUSINESSicon  24/05/2020 

Up to 99% of tariff lines with partner countries are poised to be eliminated over the course of the 10-year roadmap set out in new-generation trade pacts 

Resort real estate anticipates quick rebound
Resort real estate anticipates quick rebound
BUSINESSicon  24/05/2020 

Resort real estate is one of the segments expected to see the fastest pace of recovery in the post-pandemic times.

Vietnam’s economy likely to have V-shaped recovery after Covid-19: SSI
Vietnam’s economy likely to have V-shaped recovery after Covid-19: SSI
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Saigon Securities Incorporated (SSI) believes that the highest probability for Vietnam's economy is a V-shaped recovery.

Fate of five of 12 loss-making projects uncertain with EPC contractors out of reach
Fate of five of 12 loss-making projects uncertain with EPC contractors out of reach
BUSINESSicon  24/05/2020 

The fate of five of the 12 notorious loss-making projects remain uncertain because the Chinese contractors cannot be taken to court.

Vietnamese retail to be at heart of post-pandemic recovery
Vietnamese retail to be at heart of post-pandemic recovery
BUSINESSicon  24/05/2020 

If the Vietnamese economy is able to successfully enjoy a rapid economic recovery following the conclusion of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the retail industry will be one of the driving factors in this revival process.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 