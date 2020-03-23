Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/03/2020 01:18:05 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Material supply from China resumes, VN textile-garment companies sigh with relief

 
 
24/03/2020    14:00 GMT+7

In mid-March, when Chinese factories began resuming operation, material supplies to Vietnamese textile and garment enterprises were restored.

"More input materials arrived in mid-March,” Nguyen Xuan Duong, chair of Hung Yen Garment, said, adding that more shipments will come in the second half of March and early April.

Material supply from China resumes, VN textile-garment companies sigh with relief


Some subsidiaries of Vinatex, the largest textile and garment producer in Vietnam, confirmed that the input material supply has resumed since early March.

According to Le Tien Truong, general director of Vinatex, companies have been speeding up production since the second half of March to offset the output decrease in the months before, when they lacked materials.

Truong hopes the current production would make up for the 5.3 percent decline in export turnover in the first two months of the year, which never happened in recent years.

He said the quick customs clearance procedure helps in the resumption of material supply. More than 1,000 goods carrying trucks got customs clearance a day at border gates over the last week, half of which carried materials for production.

In mid-March, when Chinese factories began resuming operation, material supplies to Vietnamese textile and garment enterprises were restored.

In March, many online trading sessions were organized by the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (Vitas), connecting 20 Vietnamese textile and garment companies and Chinese producers in Hangzhou and Zhejiang. A number of domestic enterprises successfully fulfilled orders for fabric imports.

 

The problem for now, according to Cao Huu Hieu, deputy general director of Vinatex, is that companies need to arrange the production plans in a reasonable way. Besides, the decreased demand in Covid-19 will affect the companies’ business in the last six months of the year.

However, Hieu commented that Covid-19 is testing the endurance of the Vietnam’s textile and garment industry and forcing enterprises to re-organize their production.

Duong also commented that Covid-19 has helped detect vulnerabilities of the textile and garment industry. Enterprises have to manage themselves to overcome difficulties. For example, while waiting for input materials from China, they can make face masks from antibacterial fabric.

Doximex’s general director Tran Viet said his company hasn't suffered heavily from Covid-19 because it ownx a closed production chain. The company can make fabric itself, especially knitted fabric.

The company can also earn money from making face masks from antibacterial fabric. To date, it has provided 5 million masks to the market and provided antibacterial fabric to other garment companies.

Making face masks also has helped Thai Nguyen Investment & Trade JSC increase domestic sales by 240 percent in February compared with the same period last year.

Linh Ha 

US has no plan to suspend import of Vietnamese garment-textiles: ambassador

US has no plan to suspend import of Vietnamese garment-textiles: ambassador

The US Government has no plan to suspend the import of Vietnamese garments-textiles, said Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc.

Vinatex to provide 6 million face masks in February amid COVID-19

Vinatex to provide 6 million face masks in February amid COVID-19

The Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex) is exerting efforts to produce around 6 million antibacterial face masks in February to meet increasing demand amid the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

 
 

Other News

.
Furniture industry: time to consider producing instead of doing outsourcing
Furniture industry: time to consider producing instead of doing outsourcing
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

AKA Group and Tan Thanh Furniture raised the offered purchase prices continuously to scramble for the design of a chair. The final price was 10 times higher than the starting price.

VN businesses keen to remove hurdles amid COVID-19 epidemic
VN businesses keen to remove hurdles amid COVID-19 epidemic
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Management agencies have put in place drastic steps in a bid to support businesses as they actively seek out sources of raw materials to be used in production whilst boosting trade promotion activities.

Adapting to new economic travails
Adapting to new economic travails
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese government has enacted Directive No.11 on supporting enterprises out of difficulties caused by COVID-19. 

Supporting industries leading automakers towards success
Supporting industries leading automakers towards success
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam is striving to successfully build up its automobile industry. 

Vietnamese delivery firm continues buying spree
Vietnamese delivery firm continues buying spree
BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

Local delivery firm Tin Toc JSC has recently acquired SGDS Logistics and Investment Corporation, marking its third acquisition to scale up business in Vietnam.

EVFTA paves way for European investors to contribute capital to Vietnam’s banks
EVFTA paves way for European investors to contribute capital to Vietnam’s banks
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Within five years from the day the FTA takes effect, Vietnam pledges to consider European credit institutions’ proposals to allow them to hold up to 49 percent of shares in two Vietnamese joint stock banks.

Mounting difficulties may lead half of Vietnam textile-garment firms to bankruptcy
Mounting difficulties may lead half of Vietnam textile-garment firms to bankruptcy
BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

Some importers from US and EU, major markets for Vietnam’s textile and garment industry, have stopped orders within three to four weeks on Covid-19 pandemic.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 23
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 23
BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

HCM City’s agricultural production value up 4.3 percent in Q1

Markets tense up for prolonged uncertainty
Markets tense up for prolonged uncertainty
BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

The turbulent moves of foreign selloffs in Vietnam’s stock market over the past few weeks have indicated that riskier assets are still in the midst of a tenuous recovery.

New FiT hike paves way for investment in biomass electricity
New FiT hike paves way for investment in biomass electricity
BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

The feed-in tariff (FiT) for biomass power projects will range from VND1,634 to VND1,968 per kWh, exclusive of value-added tax, setting the stage for more investment in biomass electricity.

Masan MeatLife to pour $22 million in Anco
Masan MeatLife to pour $22 million in Anco
BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

By injecting VND500 billion ($21.74 million) into Anco, Masan MeatLife will increase its stakes from 70 to nearly 100 per cent.

Vietnam offers little unmet demand for medical mask imports
Vietnam offers little unmet demand for medical mask imports
BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

Chinese firms will begin exporting medical face masks, but their choice starting point, Vietnam, has little demand that goes unsatisfied by local producers.

VN central bank delays foreign ownership cap in payment services industry
VN central bank delays foreign ownership cap in payment services industry
BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam has said it will not cap foreign ownership of companies in the payment services industry in its draft decree to replace Decree No.101.

Investors show growing appetite for LNG power projects
Investors show growing appetite for LNG power projects
BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

A slew of sizeable liquefied natural gas-fired power projects have been in the development pipeline in the past year as a way to replenish national power sources as Vietnam turns on a greener growth path.

Expressway component projects to be shifted to public investment
Expressway component projects to be shifted to public investment
BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

Three component projects of the North-South Expressway master plan are expected to be shifted from the private-public partnership model to the public investment model.

VP Bank shifts FE Credit to joint stock company
VP Bank shifts FE Credit to joint stock company
BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

The news that VP Bank has decided to shift its subsidiary FE Credit, specializing in consumer lending, to a joint stock company from a limited company has stirred up the public.

Global economy will suffer for 'years to come' says OECD
Global economy will suffer for 'years to come' says OECD
BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

OECD boss Angel Gurría says the economic shock is already bigger than the financial crisis

Vietnam imposes anti-dumping measures on Chinese, Indonesian MSG
Vietnam imposes anti-dumping measures on Chinese, Indonesian MSG
BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has imposed provisional anti-dumping measures on some monosodium glutamate (MSG) products from China and Indonesia.

Stocks fall as nations take coronavirus action
Stocks fall as nations take coronavirus action
BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

Shares in Asia slide on Monday as more drastic action is taken by governments to stop virus spreading.

ACV reduces airline service fees for next six months
ACV reduces airline service fees for next six months
BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has announced it will reduce airline service fees for six months from March to August to support airlines suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 