Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/06/2020 07:09:37 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Merger could tip scales in ride-hailing

 
 
05/06/2020    07:03 GMT+7

The two local ride-hailing platforms be and FastGo could negotiate a merger to break the dominance of Grab in Vietnam.

1494p16 merger could tip scales in ride hailing
The two local players may break out of obscurity by teaming up Photo: Le Toan

Nguyen Huu Tuat, CEO of the local ride-hailing company FastGo, last week shared his views about a possible partnership with be Group in a Facebook status titled “If be and FastGo merged, what would be their name?”

The status immediately caused a stir, with many speculating that that FastGo intends to reach a merger with be. However the two sides have remained silent about any such plans.

Regarding the issue, Nguyen Viet Hung, a consultant for several local technology startups, told VIR that as Grab is dominating the market, a merger between FastGo and be may create a big counterbalance against the Singaporean firm.

In 2018, in the same year that Grab acquired the local branch of Uber to reign supreme in Southeast Asia, FastGo and be were launched with high expectations to be the local David taking down the Singaporean Goliath. However, over the past two years, the market also saw the new Indonesian rival Go-Jek entering Vietnam with its app Go-Viet.

During the ensuing tough competition with the experienced overseas players, FastGo and be have remained inferior in the local market.

According to Hung, despite getting great financial support from an alliance of banks, be has soon revealed inadequacies in its operation. Similar to Uber and Grab, the local firm has applied an aggressive penetration strategy to quickly scale up its presence in the market instead of methodically developing and diversifying its services.

Meanwhile, after four years of operation, Grab has successfully created an entire ecosystem including ride-hailing, e-payment, food delivery, and other services. Go-Viet, despite only jumping on the bandwagon in 2018, has carried out the same strategy with decent success.

As a result, be, which only focuses on ride-hailing without added functionalities, might be left behind if it does not change its business focus.

Meanwhile, FastGo also seems to be worn-out from an unsuccessful business strategy. The firm chose to directly confront Grab in Vietnam while aggressively expanding to foreign markets, following the same blueprint Uber used five years ago. The strategy has spread FastGo too thin, putting it at large risk as it has been steadily losing momentum in Vietnam.

“The strategies of be and FastGo are different and be has the upper hand,” said Hung. “FastGo may fail in the next two years if it does not alter its course.”

 

According to US-based market research company ABI Research, Grab commands about 73 per cent of the local ride-hailing sector. be, with 16 per cent, ranked second, while FastGo only holds a single per cent.

Grab is also leading the market with about 146 million rides carried out in total. Meanwhile, be comes second with 31 million rides, and FastGo last with just two million.

With such dreary prospects in Vietnam, a merger might not be an idea either ride-hailing platforms would scoff at.

Ride-hailing is still a relatively new business area and companies have been racking up great deficits. Grab, after nearly 10 years of operations in Vietnam, also reported that it has not turned a single dime of profit yet.

As such, Grab Vietnam’s accumulated losses as of 2018 were about VND2.6 trillion ($113 million). Meanwhile, Go-Viet and be saw deficits of VND500 billion ($21.4 million) and VND100 billion ($4.34 million), respectively.

Reaching an alliance could also benefit these companies in the area of capital mobilisation. Last January, a mysterious investor from the British Virgin Islands poured nearly VND881 million ($38,300 million) into FastGo and acquired an ownership rate of 25.23 per cent. The remaining shares are split between other parties, including FastGo’s CEO Nguyen Huu Tuat (41.62 per cent).

Elsewhere, be has been supported by some shareholders of VPBank who have constantly invested in the firm, according to Dealstreet Asia.

Throughout their time in the market, both FastGo and be have been constantly mobilising capital to maintain operations. Thus, reaching an alliance could make the two firms more attractive in the eyes of future investors. VIR

Van Anh

Vietnam ride-hailing services resume after three-week social distancing orders

Vietnam ride-hailing services resume after three-week social distancing orders

From April 23, ride-hailing apps in Vietnam have resumed operations in some localities after the three-week suspension in response to social distancing orders.

Ride-hailing apps help people buy food without going out

Ride-hailing apps help people buy food without going out

With people wanting to stay at home amid the COVID-19 outbreak, apps like Be and Grab are piloting new services in Ho Chi Minh City to help them buy more and more things without leaving home.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam life insurance market sees large claim settlements made
Vietnam life insurance market sees large claim settlements made
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

In recent years the life insurance market in Viet Nam has seen an increasing number of claim payouts. Recently Korean life insurance company, Hanwha...

Finance ministry drafts decree on cutting auto registration fees
Finance ministry drafts decree on cutting auto registration fees
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance is compiling a draft decree on lowering the registration fees of locally assembled or manufactured autos by 50% until the end of this year and will consult other ministries before submitting it to the Government for approval.

Industry-Trade Ministry contradicts rumor about Sabeco share buyback
Industry-Trade Ministry contradicts rumor about Sabeco share buyback
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade on June 3 refuted a rumor stating that it would buy back 53% of Saigon Beer, Alcohol and Beverage Corporation's (Sabeco) shares from Thaibev.

HCM City’s IPs, EPZs let down by lack of infrastructure
HCM City’s IPs, EPZs let down by lack of infrastructure
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Many industrial parks and export processing zones in HCM City lack sufficient infrastructure since authorities’ failure to pay compensation for lands has meant they have been unable to acquire and clear them.

Dual lightning strikes to turn Vietnam’s e-commerce equilibrium upside down
Dual lightning strikes to turn Vietnam’s e-commerce equilibrium upside down
FEATUREicon  11 giờ trước 

The e-commerce market is looking at two high-calibre developments with the merger of Tiki and Sendo and the entry of heavyweight competitor Facebook. 

Vietnam pushes for medicine self-sufficiency post Covid-19: Fitch Solutions
Vietnam pushes for medicine self-sufficiency post Covid-19: Fitch Solutions
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese government intends to meet 80% of its domestic pharmaceutical demand through local drug manufacturers.

Pandemic delays chip card conversion plans
Pandemic delays chip card conversion plans
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Banks have embarked on the conversion of magnetic payment cards into chip cards for greater security, but the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly slowed down their efforts, making it difficult for them to meet the deadline.

Vietnam fails to implement plan to have 1 million businesses
Vietnam fails to implement plan to have 1 million businesses
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The Covid-19 crisis may prevent Vietnam from its plan to have 1 million businesses by the end of 2020.

Asia's fishermen and farmers go digital during virus
Asia's fishermen and farmers go digital during virus
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Farming communities in South East Asia are embracing online selling for the first time during lockdown.

Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical files for listing on HNX
Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical files for listing on HNX
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Corporation (BSR) has filed for listing on the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the northern market regulator said on June 2.

Vietnamese investors rush to develop IZs in anticipation of new FDI wave
Vietnamese investors rush to develop IZs in anticipation of new FDI wave
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Hoping that Vietnam will be able to catch the investment flow leaving China, IZ developers have hurried to implement their projects.

Stock market may not enjoy lower lending rate impact: analysts
Stock market may not enjoy lower lending rate impact: analysts
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The recent interest rate cuts by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) have little impact on the Vietnamese stock market, analysts have said.

Redirection of FDI flows opens up opportunities for HCM City
Redirection of FDI flows opens up opportunities for HCM City
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

FDI inflows to HCM City rose to nearly 70 million USD in the first quarter of 2020 thanks to the gradual redirection of investment flows due to COVID-19.

Corporate bond activity welcome as market shocks persist unabated
Corporate bond activity welcome as market shocks persist unabated
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The recent skyrocketing demand for corporate bonds, fuelled by lowered interest rates and ebb and flow of the economy, has raised questions of high-yield coming with high risks.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 4
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 4
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Hanoi to turn Hoa Lac into sci-tech hub

Cashless ecosystem now on the cards
Cashless ecosystem now on the cards
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

As Vietnam heads towards a cashless economy and mobile technology is becoming ubiquitous, the adoption of mobile money next month is predicted to lure local and foreign firms into joining the game.

PPP draft details key sector focus
PPP draft details key sector focus
BUSINESSicon  04/06/2020 

Investors will be allowed to pour money into five groups of projects under the form of public-private partnerships in Vietnam as per a related law that offers an international-standard dispute resolution mechanism.

Post-pandemic focus for new investments
Post-pandemic focus for new investments
FEATUREicon  03/06/2020 

A series of favourable policies are expected to be issued by the government’s upcoming taskforce in the country’s bid to attract a new investment wave after the health crisis.

Panasonic heads up Japanese production movements
Panasonic heads up Japanese production movements
BUSINESSicon  03/06/2020 

Panasonic is among the first Japanese investors to relocate their activities to Vietnam in the context that the Japanese government is encouraging enterprises to diversify across Asia. 

What are Vietnam's advantages in attracting foreign investment?
What are Vietnam's advantages in attracting foreign investment?
BUSINESSicon  04/06/2020 

Vietnam has great advantages over its rivals to attract foreign investors, including low costs, an advantageous position, and stable exchange rate and institutional mechanisms.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 