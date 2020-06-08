Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/06/2020 11:00:11 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Ministries consider plans to resume international air routes

 
 
11/06/2020    09:54 GMT+7

Airlines have been ready to fly internationally for two months and will provide the first post-Covid-19 flights as soon as they get the nod from the government.

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) has assigned the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) to consider the time and principles for loosening entries and exits, and resuming some international air routes to restore trade, tourism and investment on bilateral basis.

Ministries consider plans to resume international air routes



CAAV has to make suggestions on resuming international flights prior to June 10 so that MOT can submit the plan to the government for approval.

A representative of CAAV said the agency is still collecting information and learning about the situation in the region and the world to make suitable proposals.

He said Vietnamese airlines are ready to fly internationally. CAAV has received requests from Taiwanese and South Korean airlines to allow them to fly to Vietnam.

CAAV is planning to restore air routes, but the moment to resume flights will depend on the epidemic situation in other countries.

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) has assigned the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) to consider the time and principles for loosening entries and exits, and resuming some international air routes to restore trade, tourism and investment on bilateral basis.

Dang Anh Tuan from Vietnam Airlines said CAAV has not yet worked with the air carrier on resumption of some international flights, but Vietnam Airlines has been preparing for this plan for two months.

 


Vietnam Airlines plans to reopen the air routes between HCM City or Hanoi and Incheon (South Korea) with four flights a week. These are commercial one-way flights, with airfare of $195-600. Passengers transit in Incheon before flying to cities in the US.

Trinh Van Quyet, president of Bamboo Airways, has reaffirmed the air carrier’s plan to double the number of domestic air routes to 60 by the end of 2020, and increase the number of international flights from 6 to 25. Of these, the air route to the US would start in late 2021 or early 2022.

Some aviation and tourism experts have suggested resuming international flights on bilateral basis with countries which have controlled the epidemic well, such as Australia and New Zealand. Taiwan also proves to be a promising market, as well as Japan and South Korea.

An aviation expert said that market demand is very high, after a long period of interruption as tourists, investors and businesspeople want to restart their travel plans. However, the resumption of international routes is not just about the market, but the COVID-19 control and diplomacy as well.

“The resumption of air routes must be implemented step by step, on a bilateral basis,” he said.

Le Ha 

When to restart international flights still undecided

When to restart international flights still undecided

Vietnam’s national aviation authority is still undecided over the exact date for the reopening of international commercial air routes,

Vietnam Airlines resumes all domestic flights

Vietnam Airlines resumes all domestic flights

The national flag carrier Vietnam Airline has resumed full domestic operations with the number of domestic passenger flights on May 29 up 36 percent year on year to over 300.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam stimulates domestic tourism to restore economy
Vietnam stimulates domestic tourism to restore economy
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The tourism sector has devised tourism stimulus measures to revive the domestic tourism market, remove obstacles for tourism companies, and prepare to receive foreign visitors after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

Discount paradise for auto buyers
Discount paradise for auto buyers
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

As part of a new package to help the automobile market stay afloat after this year’s global woes, locally-manufactured vehicles will benefit from a massive cut in registration fees, 

North-South Highway project to use public investment
North-South Highway project to use public investment
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The National Assembly discussed changing to the public investment model for the North-South Highway during a meeting on Tuesday in Ha Noi.

Businesses can't access loans, banks see slow credit growth
Businesses can't access loans, banks see slow credit growth
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Businesses are expecting interest rates to continue to fall, while banks’ credit growth continues to stand still or declines because of low credit demand.

Vietnam's e-commerce platforms Tiki, Sendo apply for merger
Vietnam's e-commerce platforms Tiki, Sendo apply for merger
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The merger will make the race in the e-commerce market more exciting.

Vietnam firms suggested to focus on supply chain strategy for long-term resilience
Vietnam firms suggested to focus on supply chain strategy for long-term resilience
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Being among the first countries in the region to reopen its economy, Vietnam should take the advantage to build upon the foundations for proactive resilience, stated PwC Vietnam.

Vietnam Airlines wants $0.52 billion in preferential loans to overcome effects from pandemic
Vietnam Airlines wants $0.52 billion in preferential loans to overcome effects from pandemic
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The State Capital Management Committee at Enterprises (SCMC) has asked the state to lend VND12 trillion to Vietnam Airlines for at least three years to help it survive the pandemic.

Transfer pricing among FDI firms in Vietnam at alarming rate: State Audit
Transfer pricing among FDI firms in Vietnam at alarming rate: State Audit
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

While FDI firms continue to report losses, they keep expanding operations in the country.

EVFTA widens varied procurement chances
EVFTA widens varied procurement chances
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Starting from this year, investors from EU member states will for the first time be allowed to tender for many types of public projects in Vietnam under EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement commitments.

Trade ministry refutes news about 100% people approving power price hike
Trade ministry refutes news about 100% people approving power price hike
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade issued a press release last night rejecting news on social media that 100% of local residents were happy with its move to increase electricity prices.

Pepper prices become unstable due to faulty information
Pepper prices become unstable due to faulty information
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Pepper prices unexpectedly fluctuated on confusing information, placing difficulties for export.

KIDO Group ties up with Vinamilk to explore beverage market
KIDO Group ties up with Vinamilk to explore beverage market
BUSINESSicon  10/06/2020 

Food producer KIDO Group (KDC) has announced that it is entering the beverage industry by setting up a joint venture with dairy giant Vinamilk.

New traders flock to local stock market
New traders flock to local stock market
BUSINESSicon  10/06/2020 

The steep decline of the local stock market as the coronavirus ravaged economies lured many new punters to the market.

VN aviation industry's slowdown to affect public debt
VN aviation industry's slowdown to affect public debt
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The debts incurred by enterprises in the aviation industry, due in 2020, if not payable, will have a big impact on public debt.

CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman quits after joke about George Floyd
CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman quits after joke about George Floyd
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Greg Glassman acknowledged having caused a "rift" after joking about the dead Minneapolis man.

Property firms return to market after COVID-19
Property firms return to market after COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  10/06/2020 

After a brief hiatus, property companies have been resuming sales of developments and revealing their post-COVID-19 business plans since the beginning of May.

Tra fish industry strives to win over domestic consumers
Tra fish industry strives to win over domestic consumers
BUSINESSicon  10/06/2020 

An event took place in Hanoi on June 9 to help promote the domestic consumption of tra fish products, a major foreign currency earner that has been hit hard by impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Vietnam-Japan online trade exchange conference to be held on June 30
Vietnam-Japan online trade exchange conference to be held on June 30
BUSINESSicon  10/06/2020 

An online trade exchange conference on consumer goods between Vietnam and Japan will be held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade on June 30 to help domestic producers gain broader access to the Japanese market.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 10
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 10
BUSINESSicon  10/06/2020 

PM okays new industrial park project in Binh Phuoc

Capitalising on EVFTA sure to be a challenge
Capitalising on EVFTA sure to be a challenge
BUSINESSicon  10/06/2020 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is expected to provide a host of opportunities to Vietnamese enterprises to bolster their exports, but they must also meet strict requirements in order to fully capitalise on the deal, insiders have said.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 