Ministry cuts, exempts fees of 15 securities services to support stock market

 
 
20/03/2020    00:21 GMT+7

The Ministry of Finance has cut the fees of nine securities services and exempted fees for six others as from March 19 as part of efforts to support the stock market amid the negative impact of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Ministry cuts, exempts fees of 15 securities services to support stock market hinh anh 1

Illustrative image

Vietnamese airlines suspends many international routes

Vietnamese airlines suspends many international routes

Vietnamese airlines will halt operations on many international air routes on upcoming days amid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: Asia stocks fall despite stimulus plans

Coronavirus: Asia stocks fall despite stimulus plans

Markets slide even after the US and UK unveiled packages aimed at combating the outbreak's economic impact.

 
 

.
Private helicopters cost Vietnamese businesses big money
Private helicopters cost Vietnamese businesses big money
BUSINESSicon  21/03/2020 

A source close to Dassault Falcon confirmed that two businessmen with Vietnamese nationality own private helicopters created by the company.

How are Vietnamese businesses managing during the Covid-19 crisis?
How are Vietnamese businesses managing during the Covid-19 crisis?
BUSINESSicon  20/03/2020 

While tourism, transportation and F&B sectors are suffering heavily from Covid-19, the impact on other business fields has been less severe.

Industrial properties in city neighborhoods thriving
Industrial properties in city neighborhoods thriving
BUSINESSicon  20/03/2020 

Industrial real estate is believed to be the only segment which can continue to prosper in the current real estate market.

Supporting industries secure more orders following Chinese supply disruptions
Supporting industries secure more orders following Chinese supply disruptions
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

A number of local firms in supporting industries have been receiving more orders from foreign partners due to the coronavirus outbreak disrupting supply chains in China.

Office-for-lease market welcomes new players
Office-for-lease market welcomes new players
BUSINESSicon  20/03/2020 

Businesses that previously focused on developing housing projects have begun to lease offices

Vietnam jumps 23 places in economic freedom index
Vietnam jumps 23 places in economic freedom index
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

Vietnam jumped 23 places from last year to reach 58.8 points, ranking 105th place in the economic freedom index this year.

VN aviation and transport sector seeks help with downturn caused by COVID-19
VN aviation and transport sector seeks help with downturn caused by COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The aviation and transport sector are facing a range of challenges in the time ahead caused by the outbreak of COVID-19, with many being in need of urgent assistance from the government in order to restore production and business.

Vietnam’s car market cools on Covid-19
Vietnam’s car market cools on Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The domestic car market is gloomy as people are not making purchases despite the sharp price falls.

Visa suspension to cause economic losses
Visa suspension to cause economic losses
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The temporary suspension of visas for foreign arrivals to the country is anticipated to have a significant impact on the Vietnamese economy in general, with the aviation industry being particularly damaged, according to economic insiders.

EU’s border closure yet to affect goods circulation: official
EU’s border closure yet to affect goods circulation: official
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The European Union (EU)’s border closure to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has not yet had a significant impact on goods circulation, said an official from the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

ECB launches emergency €750bn coronavirus package
ECB launches emergency €750bn coronavirus package
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde: "There are no limits to our commitment to the euro".

CNN: Vietnamese coffee wakes up the world
CNN: Vietnamese coffee wakes up the world
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The US Cable News Network (CNN) published an article on March 17, explaining why the world is waking up to Vietnamese coffee.

Experts optimistic about industrial property prospects
Experts optimistic about industrial property prospects
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

 Experts are optimistic about industrial property development prospects in Vietnam, given the country’s rapid integration and improving investment climate.

High vulnerability rate of businesses in Covid-19 expected
High vulnerability rate of businesses in Covid-19 expected
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The human mortality rate due to Covid-19 is 3.4 percent worldwide. For businesses, the vulnerability rate is believed to be much higher.

Digital transformation expected to boost export of forestry products
Digital transformation expected to boost export of forestry products
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

Vietnam's export value of wood and wood products reached US$1.53 billion in the first two months of this year, marking a year-on-year increase of 10.1 per cent, according to a report by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Improving productivity is shortest way to economic development
Improving productivity is shortest way to economic development
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

Director General of General Statistic Office of Việt Nam (GSO) Nguyen Bich Lam talks about the importance of improving labour productivity for the country’s development.

Exporters advised to use digital platforms
Exporters advised to use digital platforms
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The E-commerce Index Report shows that Vietnam has over 500,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs), but only 32 percent of businesses have joined global trade through digital channels.

Delay forecast for banks’ capital hike plans
Delay forecast for banks’ capital hike plans
BUSINESSicon  18/03/2020 

The Government’s plans to increase capital for large State-owned commercial banks in the first quarter of this year could be delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, analysts predicted.

VN banks, insurers and firms work together to protect the community
VN banks, insurers and firms work together to protect the community
BUSINESSicon  18/03/2020 

During the COVID-19 pandemic, some local banks, insurers and firms have worked together to help further protect the community with different anti-coronavirus packages.

Vietnam seeks new markets for farm produce
Vietnam seeks new markets for farm produce
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has asked its Vietnam Trade Offices (VTRs) overseas to help connect Vietnamese enterprises with foreign partners to boost farm produce exports.

