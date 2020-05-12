Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
12/05/2020 16:22:23 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Mobile money pilot project submitted to PM for approval

 
 
12/05/2020    16:18 GMT+7

A mobile money pilot project has been submitted to the Prime Minister for approval, marking a bold step for the development of payments using telecommunication accounts in Vietnam, Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Le Minh Hung said.

Mobile money pilot project submitted to PM for approval hinh anh 1

The mobile money pilot project has been submitted to the Prime Minister for approval, according to the central bank. (Photo brandsvietnam.com)

Besides, the central bank was also hastening procedures to propose the Government the issuance of amendments to Decree No 101 on accelerating cashless payments.

Mobile money allows mobile subscribers to use their telecommunication accounts to make payments up to a limited value.

Last year, three big telecommunications service providers in Vietnam – Viettel, MobiFone and VNPT – registered to added payment intermediary to their business lines, paying the way for participating in the mobile money market.

In Decree No 11/CT-TTg issued in early March about solutions to remove difficulties for production and business to cope with the COVID-9 pandemic, the PM asked the central bank to propose the mobile money pilot project for approval.

The use of mobile phone accounts to pay for goods and services initially got the PM’s approval in January 2019.

Minister of Information and Communication Nguyen Manh Hung previously said that mobile money created a 0.5 percent economic growth for countries which allowed it.

According to a report of the BIDV Training and Research Institute, mobile money was present in 90 countries with nearly 870 million registered accounts, 272 apps and daily transaction revenue averaging 1.3 billion USD.

The institute said that it was necessary to develop a proper framework and enhance security for mobile money.

 

Vietnam had around 129.5 million mobile subscribers, around half using 3G and 4G, and 43.7 million or 45 percent of the country’s population using smartphones.

Many advanced technologies were being developed and applied such as biometric authentication, QR Code, tokenisation together with the development of population database for electronic know-your-customer (e-KYC).

There was also significant room for mobile money in Vietnam with just around 63 percent of adults (from age 15) having bank accounts, the institute cited the central bank’s statistics as saying in November.

Mobile money would also help promote financial inclusion, the institution said.

The Government targeted to reduce the ratio of cash payments to less than 10 percent by the end of this year, from 11.33 percent in 2019.

Mobile money would significantly contribute to accelerating cashless payments in Vietnam where cash in circulation still accounted for 20 percent of the country’s gross domestic product./.VNS

Mobile money project to be submitted to the Government this month

Mobile money project to be submitted to the Government this month

Telecommunications providers like VNPT, Viettel and MobiFone will join in the payment market.

Vietnam soon implementing mobile money

Vietnam soon implementing mobile money

The State Bank of Vietnam is is urgently working with relevant ministries to finalise the pilot programme of utilising telephone subscription accounts to make small payments, or mobile money.

 
 

Other News

.
VN support industry finds it hard to attract foreign investment
VN support industry finds it hard to attract foreign investment
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Vietnam's support industry is struggling to attract foreign investment as multinational companies look for alternative options during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Four-month State budget revenue posts drop as Gov’t offers tax relief
Four-month State budget revenue posts drop as Gov’t offers tax relief
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The State budget revenue in January – April was estimated to total VND491.38 trillion (US$21.18 billion), representing a drop of 5.9 per cent against...

Giant retailers hit hard in Covid-19 because of rapid network expansion
Giant retailers hit hard in Covid-19 because of rapid network expansion
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Their network expansion strategy in normal conditions offers great advantages to retailers, but it has put a burden on them during the Covid-19 crisis.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 12
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 12
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

 Localisation rate of Vietnamese automobile industry remains low

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 12
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 12
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

 Localisation rate of Vietnamese automobile industry remains low

Backbase report: Mobile transactions in Vietnam to grow 400 pct. by 2025
Backbase report: Mobile transactions in Vietnam to grow 400 pct. by 2025
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Mobile transactions in Vietnam are forecast to increase by 400 percent by 2025 in the Fintech and Digital Banking 2025 - Asia Pacific Report released by Backbase on May 11.

Which business fields re-opened first after Covid-19 lockdown?
Which business fields re-opened first after Covid-19 lockdown?
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested MPI to build a scenario for economic recovery after Covid-19.

Businesses seek tax reduction to foster recovery after pandemic
Businesses seek tax reduction to foster recovery after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic is a huge challenge for businesses irrespective of sector and size in all regions and countries, including Vietnam.

Vietnam set to welcome dual investment flows following COVID-19
Vietnam set to welcome dual investment flows following COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Despite FDI shown signs of a slowdown as a result of the negative impact of COVID-19, experts believe that the nation will be able to welcome an array of fresh dual investment after the pandemic.

Deals promise greater mid-term investments
Deals promise greater mid-term investments
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The National Assembly Standing Committee has agreed to stage a vote on adoption of two hallmark bilateral trade and investment agreements between Vietnam and the EU,

Online shopping on the rise in HCM City
Online shopping on the rise in HCM City
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The e-commerce market in HCM City has developed significantly, with total online spending growth up by more than 12 percent annually since 2015, according to the municipal Department of Industry and Trade’s report on e-commerce development.

Vietnam ready for post-COVID-19 development stage
Vietnam ready for post-COVID-19 development stage
BUSINESSicon  11/05/2020 

Vietnam is easing social distancing restrictions, seeking ways to live safely with the epidemic, and beginning to restore production and business to revive economic growth.

Stock market: seasonal effects won’t occur this year
Stock market: seasonal effects won’t occur this year
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The stock market experienced a sharp decline in Q1. KIS Vietnam has advised investors not to ‘sell in May and go away’.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 11
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 11
BUSINESSicon  11/05/2020 

 Garment sector focuses on potential markets

State should control corporate bond issuance of property firms: Construction Ministry
State should control corporate bond issuance of property firms: Construction Ministry
BUSINESSicon  11/05/2020 

The Ministry of Construction (MoC) has asked the Prime Minister to strictly control corporate bond issuances made by real estate enterprises, especially small and medium enterprises, to reduce risks.

Investors concern about wind power development
Investors concern about wind power development
BUSINESSicon  11/05/2020 

Vietnam may not be meeting its development potential to exploit wind power to provide energy to the country.

VN Finance Ministry to set up research group on crypto currency
VN Finance Ministry to set up research group on crypto currency
BUSINESSicon  11/05/2020 

The Ministry of Finance has decided to set up a research group which would be in charge of studying and proposing policies to manage virtual assets and cryptocurrencies.

VN cashew industry fails to meet export targets
VN cashew industry fails to meet export targets
BUSINESSicon  11/05/2020 

The cashew industry had just overcome the crisis in late 2018 and early 2019 when it was dealt another blow from Covid-19.

VN wood processing firms survive amid COVID-19
VN wood processing firms survive amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  11/05/2020 

Many wood processing firms have managed to operate despite the COVID-19 pandemic and many have even chalked out measures to take advantage of the opportunities on offer when the pandemic is over.

Investors lose in April as covered warrants fall due to market decline
Investors lose in April as covered warrants fall due to market decline
BUSINESSicon  11/05/2020 

Investors suffered losses with all 19 covered warrant codes that expired in April, data on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) showed.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 