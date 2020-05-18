Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/05/2020 01:46:59 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Mobile money to boom in Vietnam

 
 
19/05/2020    16:15 GMT+7

The government of Vietnam is moving ahead with a plan to put mobile money into use to reduce social contact and cash circulation.

Soon after Covid-19 broke out in Vietnam, the government urged appropriate agencies to work on a project on popularizing mobile money, a method of using telecommunication accounts to make payment for transactions with small value.

Mobile money to boom in Vietnam



In early March, the Prime Minister requested the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) to submit a pilot plan on using mobile money. At the regular government meeting on April 13, he assigned the Ministry of Information and Communication to join forces with SBV to put mobile money into use to reduce social contacts.

According to the Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA), mobile money was present in 90 countries by 2018 and 95 countries by the end of 2019 with 1.04 billion registered accounts, an increase of 10 percent over the year before.

In Vietnam, as reported by Can Van Luc and his co-workers from BIDV, mobile money has great potential to develop in the future.

As of the end of 2019, Vietnam had 129.5 million mobile subscribers, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO), including 61.3 million 3G and 4G subscribers.

With 43.7 million smartphone users, accounting for 45 percent of population, Vietnam is at the region’s average level, higher than India, the Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand.

Soon after Covid-19 broke out in Vietnam, the government urged appropriate agencies to work on a project on popularizing mobile money, a method of using telecommunication accounts to make payment for transactions with small value.

With 68.5 million users, or 70.3 percent, Vietnam is among the countries with a high percentage of internet users.

 


There is still a lot of room to develop non-cash payment modes in Vietnam. Only 63 percent of Vietnamese adults (over 15 years old) have bank accounts, lower than the 80 percent in China and 70 percent in Asia Pacific.

The government wants to cut cash payment proportions to 10 percent by the end of 2020 from 11.3 percent last year.

In the context of the high ratio of cash in circulation to GDP, at 20 percent, much higher than other regional countries, mobile money is believed to be one of the most popular solutions to non-cash payment.

People are getting used to online transactions which have outstanding advantages, including convenience, transparency and low risks.

However, BIDV researchers warned that there are risks when putting mobile money into use. Mobile money accounts can be identified with mobile phone subscription numbers at telcos. Meanwhile, the existence of “rubbish simcard” may turn this into a ‘money washing’ channel if it cannot be controlled strictly.

‘Rubbish simcard’ is a slang word used about simcards which are thrown away after one-time use, because the users do not intend to keep the subscriber numbers. 

Kim Chi

Mobile money pilot project submitted to PM for approval

Mobile money pilot project submitted to PM for approval

A mobile money pilot project has been submitted to the Prime Minister for approval, marking a bold step for the development of payments using telecommunication accounts in Vietnam, Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Le Minh Hung said.

Vietnam soon implementing mobile money

Vietnam soon implementing mobile money

The State Bank of Vietnam is is urgently working with relevant ministries to finalise the pilot programme of utilising telephone subscription accounts to make small payments, or mobile money.

 
 

Other News

.
VN banks eye post-pandemic business opportunities
VN banks eye post-pandemic business opportunities
BUSINESSicon  19/05/2020 

Banks are ready to seize business opportunities in the coming months as the COVID-19 pandemic has been basically controlled in Vietnam and domestic production and business are expected to accelerate soon.

VN dairy expected to continue growing in 2020: VIRAC
VN dairy expected to continue growing in 2020: VIRAC
BUSINESSicon  19/05/2020 

VIRAC forecasts that the dairy industry prospect in 2020 will continue to grow at a high level, increase investment capital in dairy farms to reduce dependence on imported milk and to meet the needs of people’s domestic consumption.

VN enterprises need protection from takeovers: experts
VN enterprises need protection from takeovers: experts
BUSINESSicon  19/05/2020 

Vietnamese businesses reeling under financial stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic have become vulnerable to foreign takeovers and need the Government's support, according to experts.

Property firms top bond issuers, having risks as outstanding bonds much higher than equities
Property firms top bond issuers, having risks as outstanding bonds much higher than equities
BUSINESSicon  19/05/2020 

Property firms were the top bond issuers in the first four months of this year, but the race of issuing bonds to raise capital in the context of tightened credit was creating risks as many had much higher outstanding bonds than their equities.

Vietnamese enterprises grasp opportunities amid COVID-19
Vietnamese enterprises grasp opportunities amid COVID-19
VIDEOicon  19/05/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused enormous impacts on Ho Chi Minh City in particular and Vietnam in general. 

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 19
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 19
BUSINESSicon  19/05/2020 

Vietnamese, US footwear firms to discuss trade amid pandemic

Measures proposed to promote casino operations
Measures proposed to promote casino operations
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

The Vietnam Association of Foreign Invested Enterprises (VAFIE) has suggested the development of casino services as a means of economic recovery, in a document submitted to the Government.

Vietnam holds advantages as investors look beyond China: Experts
Vietnam holds advantages as investors look beyond China: Experts
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

Vietnam holds a number of advantages against other countries at a time when investors are looking to exit China, according to experts.

China changes policy, buys Vietnam’s rice
China changes policy, buys Vietnam’s rice
BUSINESSicon  19/05/2020 

Previously, China imported rice in small quantities from Vietnam, but the country has recently increased imports from Vietnam and accepted higher prices.

Vietnam economy accelerates to get back to normal state
Vietnam economy accelerates to get back to normal state
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

With the resumption of key economic sectors' activities, such as manufacturing, services and retail, Vietnam’s economy is accelerating to get back to its normal state.

When Apple comes to Vietnam and FDI flow starts moving
When Apple comes to Vietnam and FDI flow starts moving
FEATUREicon  18/05/2020 

Apple is making clearer signals in the production of components and products in Vietnam, opening up opportunities for Vietnam to participate more deeply in the global value chain.

It may take one year to recover VN economy: experts
It may take one year to recover VN economy: experts
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

A low GDP growth rate is unavoidable in 2020 as the economy has been seriously affected by Covid-19.

Vietnam urged to readjust development strategy in post-pandemic period
Vietnam urged to readjust development strategy in post-pandemic period
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

With a limited state budget, Vietnam should mobilize social resources to support startups and large-scale enterprises, those considered capable of driving the economy forward.

Despite big losses, local airlines keep buying aircraft
Despite big losses, local airlines keep buying aircraft
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

Airlines continue ordering aircraft in their ambitious plans to expand their fleets, betting on the recovery of the market after the pandemic ends.

Golden opportunity for VN farm produce to regain home market
Golden opportunity for VN farm produce to regain home market
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

Because of Covid-19, the global farm produce supply chain has been interrupted because of logistics problems. Now is the right time for domestic farm produce to conquer domestic consumers’ hearts, experts say.

Vietnam remains among 4 most optimistic countries worldwide despite Covid-19
Vietnam remains among 4 most optimistic countries worldwide despite Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

Health continued to be No.1 concern among Vietnamese consumers, with the highest level globally.

Vietnam businesses eyed by foreign investors
Vietnam businesses eyed by foreign investors
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

Instead of following procedures to become nvestors, foreign enterprises are preferring to ‘take a shortcut’ by taking over Vietnamese businesses, which allows them to penetrate the market more quickly.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 18
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 18
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

VN to strengthen simplification of business regulations in 2020-25 period

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 17
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 17
BUSINESSicon  17/05/2020 

Signs of recovery for businesses who weather COVID-19 storm

Ministry to strictly manage rice exports via international border gates
Ministry to strictly manage rice exports via international border gates
BUSINESSicon  17/05/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will continue to strictly manage rice exports through international border gates, said an official.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 