Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/09/2020 12:08:07 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Mobile World shoots for breakthrough growth in Cambodia, eyeing other oversea markets

26/09/2020    20:00 GMT+7

Bluetronics - Mobile World Investment Corporation (MWG)’s household electronic appliance chain in Cambodia, similar to the Dien May Xanh chain in Vietnam - will celebrate its 20th store to then start gunning for 50 stores before the year ends.

The event marks the first milestone in the retail group’s ambition to scale up market coverage and acquire the leading position in Cambodia by the end of this year.

Mobile World shoots for breakthrough growth in Cambodia, eyeing other oversea markets

According to MWG’s market development team, the household electronic appliance sector in Cambodia today is reminiscent of the Vietnamese market about a decade ago when choice of goods was limited, while the market was awash with goods of unknown origin and quality as well as parallel imports. The modest number of stores also limits access to warranty and after-sales services. According to statistics from MWG, the largest household electronic appliance chain only has 20 stores in the country while all competitors have less than 50 stores altogether.

Three years ago, MWG began deploying BigPhone stores in Cambodia, which followed a similar operating model to the thegioididong.com chain in Vietnam. These exploratory moves paved the way to MWG changing its tack by opening the Bluetronics chain with larger floor areas and better variety of goods from household electronic appliances to mobile phones and accessories.

With 20 stores in the Phnom Penh area in the south, Bluetronics will march on the Northwest, namely Siem Reap, to achieve full market coverage in Cambodia by the end of this year. MWG’s market development team estimates that a retail network of 50 stores would fit the capacity and demand of the Cambodian market.

Mobile World shoots for breakthrough growth in Cambodia, eyeing other oversea markets

The target of opening 50 stores by the end of the year showcases MWG’s determination to conquer this overseas market. Putting the enormity of the task in perspective, the development team shared that opening a store in Cambodia is 10 times more difficult than in their home market.

 

While Cambodia is not a large market, it is nevertheless an important market for MWG. Doan Van Hieu Em, CEO of MWG said: “By increasing our network to 50 stores, we would occupy 50 percent of the market. However, the most important target is that MWG will bring this successful recipe to other countries, targeting at Indonesia, the Philippines and more.”

“In Vietnam, MWG achieved success with the Dien May Xanh model. While we have a winning recipe, we only need to adjust it to fit the culture of each new market,” Hieu Em said.

Mobile World shoots for breakthrough growth in Cambodia, eyeing other oversea markets

Notably, in Cambodia MWG applied its Dien May Xanh model and enlisted plentiful local expertise to help tweak it in a myriad ways under the watchful eyes of a few Vietnamese senior managers. This has helped Bluetronics localize not only décor but even promotions and after-sales services to suit the local customers' taste.

“MWG’s suppliers include several global groups who can easily accompany us in our overseas endeavors, ‘Dien may Xanh oversea’ will be the new future of Thegioididong brand,” Hieu Em said.

Bich Van

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 25
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 25
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

EVFTA gives fruit exports a boost

Vietnam’s farm produce gears up for EU under new trade agreement
Vietnam’s farm produce gears up for EU under new trade agreement
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

Meeting quality standards and enjoying preferential tariffs from the new EVFTA, Vietnam’s key farm produce such as rice, fruit, coffee and seafood are rushing to head for the EU market.

Businesses unable to access Govt support package, experts call for simpler application procedures
Businesses unable to access Govt support package, experts call for simpler application procedures
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

Procedures for accessing the Government’s credit package for enterprises and individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic must be made simpler and...

Businesses unable to access Govt support package, experts call for simpler application procedures
Businesses unable to access Govt support package, experts call for simpler application procedures
BUSINESSicon  26/09/2020 

Procedures for accessing the Government’s credit package for enterprises and individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic must be made simpler and more rational, experts have said.

Institutional reforms needed to support enterprises' development
Institutional reforms needed to support enterprises' development
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

Phan Duc Hieu, deputy director-general of the Central Institute for Economic Management under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, talks about young Vietnamese enterprises’ need for Government support.

Experts warn of ‘bond bubble’
Experts warn of ‘bond bubble’
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

Businesses are creating virtual assets by issuing corporate bonds, but experts warn that during the Covid-19 pandemic, a ‘bond bubble’ will bring high risks to the economy.

Policy improvements to become rising star
Policy improvements to become rising star
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

As a promising land for foreign direct investment, Vietnam could grow into the most advanced country in the region – as long as more flexible mechanisms in granting special incentives to large-scale projects are realised.

Vietnam’s rice exports to EU sell at good prices
Vietnam’s rice exports to EU sell at good prices
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

With the new EVFTA, more and more Vietnamese rice is being shipped to the EU. Scented rice in particular is being sold at high prices.

Vietnam needs to develop raw materials production to take advantage of EVFTA
Vietnam needs to develop raw materials production to take advantage of EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

A shortage of raw materials remained an obstacle that needed to be removed if Vietnamese textiles and garment enterprises want to seize export opportunities in the European Union under the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Vietnam has great potential for wind power
Vietnam has great potential for wind power
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

Around 10 gigawatts of offshore wind power could be in operation in Vietnam by 2030, according to studies carried out by the Danish Energy Agency and the World Bank.

Vietnam’s businesses ‘swim against the current’, boost exports during Covid-19
Vietnam’s businesses ‘swim against the current’, boost exports during Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

The enterprises of US dollar billionaires have been thriving despite the pandemic. They are doing well in Vietnam, and making their mark in the world market as well.

Tax management needs realistic solutions
Tax management needs realistic solutions
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

The 2020 white book on e-commerce released last month by the Department of e-Commerce and Digital Economy under the Ministry of Industry and Trade provides some legal updates relevant to e-commerce, the focus of which is the 2019 Tax Management Law

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 24
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 24
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

Employees finding new jobs in midst of COVID-19

What makes Kinh Do mooncake unique for over two decades
What makes Kinh Do mooncake unique for over two decades
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

Kinh Do Mooncake has been a brand of love and choice by Vietnamese consumers for the Mid-Autumn Festival indulgence for the past 22 years. 

'Surfing investors' fail after chasing big realtors
'Surfing investors' fail after chasing big realtors
FEATUREicon  24/09/2020 

When information about huge investment projects is spread among the public, land prices often soar by three or four times.

Income tax cut will help big businesses only: expert
Income tax cut will help big businesses only: expert
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

Professor, Doctor Pham The Anh talks on the proposal to reduce 30 per cent of income tax for all Vietnamese amid the pandemic.

Vietnam increases coal, oil imports
Vietnam increases coal, oil imports
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

Vietnam has become an importer of coal, oil and gas, but experts have warned against a high reliance on imports.

Huge number of bankrupted firms raises concern
Huge number of bankrupted firms raises concern
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

Local experts have raised concern over the soaring number of businesses going bankrupt due to impacts of the Covid-19 epidemic, which may lead to tremendous damages for the macro economy, said Vietnamplus website, citing a report.

Hundreds of million of dollars pouring in from Japanese investors
Hundreds of million of dollars pouring in from Japanese investors
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

Many Japanese groups are investing in Vietnamese enterprises instead of setting up their production and business facilities in Vietnam.

Controversial draft decree may make banks lose potential foreign investors
Controversial draft decree may make banks lose potential foreign investors
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

A draft decree being developed by the State Securities Commission to implement the amended Law on Securities may cause local banks to lose out on potential foreign investment.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 