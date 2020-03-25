Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Trade Ministry proposes reopening of auxiliary border gates with China

 
 
25/03/2020    13:57 GMT+7

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc permit customs clearance of goods through auxiliary border gates on the Vietnam-China border.

MoIT proposes reopening of auxiliary border gates with China hinh anh 1

Tan Thanh is one of the auxiliary border gates in the northern province of Lang Son 

The proposal aims to boost the volume of import and export goods on the border gates between the two countries, which currently reach about 50-60 percent in comparison with months prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If the proposal is approved, fresh agricultural products and fruits of Vietnam will be exported to China soon.

The MoIT said that the auxiliary border gates between the two countries were qualified for customs clearance of goods according to the Government’s Decree 112/2014/ND-CP providing management on border gates, as well as the agreement of trade, exchange, import and export of goods signed by Vietnam and China, in which the prevention of COVID-19 outbreak must be ensured.

Earlier, the PM allowed the reopening of Tan Thanh and Coc Nam auxiliary border gates in Lang Son province last month after they were closed due to impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in China early this year.

According to the MoIT, the current clearance capacity at Tan Thanh border gate in is very limited, with about 130 to 150 trucks carrying goods to China, accounting for 50 percent of goods prepared for daily export. The remaining goods are stored at the border gate area.

 

Meanwhile, the volume of vehicles carrying goods from inland provinces to this border gate is increasing, leading to congestion.

The provincial Industry and Trade Department said the Chinese side is facing a shortage of labour, especially those loading and unloading at the border area due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, the Chinese forces are strengthening control and prevention of diseases on vehicles transporting goods exported from Vietnam because the COVID-19 outbreak is increasing in some cities of provinces of the country.

Lang Son province and China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region have agreed to prepare necessary conditions to soon restore customs clearance of import and export goods at this border, on the basis of ensuring strict implementation of disease prevention processes.

The MoIT said China's control of the COVID-19 pandemic had been greatly improved, in which Yunnan and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region had lowered the emergency response level from one to three. “These two provinces have been partially restoring trading between border residents of the two sides to meet the increasing production and consumption demands when the pandemic is almost controlled.”

This is a favourable factor to recover, promote import and export activities, and transport goods to the country’s northern border gates in the future, the MoIT said./. VNA

 
 

