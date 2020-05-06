Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
VN Trade Ministry suggests gateway to sell local products on Amazon

 
 
07/05/2020    10:42 GMT+7

Linking the local market with Amazon is suggested as a way to cope with the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on business and production, said the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

MoIT is considering a Vietnamese stall on global e-commerce site Amazon. — Photo plo.vn

MoIT said most activities were affected by COVID-19, with purchase power and consumer spending sharply decreased as accommodation, F&B services and travel establishments have been temporarily closed.

In the first four months of the year, the total retail sales of consumer goods and services were estimated at more than VND1.5 trillion (US$64 million), down 4.27 per cent over the same period last year.

Though retail sales saw the highest figures, reaching VND1.2 trillion, an increase of 0.41 per cent from the same period last year, the development was modest, said MoIT.

To boost the sector, the ministry told it to apply more information technology in commercial activities, linking e-commerce with other traditional channels.

 

Firms should connect local e-commerce trading floors with the local production areas; building and operating a traceability system with QR codes, and stamps to help consumers easier check quality.

MoIT also suggested firms build a Vietnamese products stall on global e-commerce site Amazon.

The ministry was developing a project to build an e-commerce platform to promote the connection between manufacturers and distributors with the support of the Government.  VNS

