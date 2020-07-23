Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/07/2020 17:36:45 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Ministry proposes loosening conditions to make credit package more accessible

24/07/2020    16:03 GMT+7

The deadline for the disbursement of the government's VND62 trillion support package is nearing, but the number of people who can access the package remains modest.

The Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA) reports that commercial banks have disbursed VND11.6 trillion from the VND62 trillion support package. In many localities, excessive caution has made the money unreachable to many.

Ministry proposes loosening conditions to make credit package more accessible



The ministry has proposed expanding the beneficiaries from the loans and loosening the conditions for enterprises to access the package.

MOLISA Deputy Minister Le Tan Dung said at an event organized by the ministry some days ago that Covid-19 has caused the highest unemployment rate in the last 10 years. He reported that the unemployment rate has reached 2.56 percent, higher than the 1.98 percent rate in 2019.

MOLISA has estimated that the labor market scale has reduced from 54 million workers to 52 million. A high number of businesses have suspended their operation or have been dissolved. Freelancers are to some of the hardest hit.

MOLISA has estimated that the labor market scale has reduced from 54 million workers to 52 million. A high number of businesses have suspended their operation or have been dissolved. Freelancers are to some of the hardest hit.

According to the ministry, many workers at small enterprises have had to stop working. The situation may occur in larger enterprises as well, or even foreign invested enterprises (FIEs).

 


Workers in the fields of textile and garment, e-commerce, tourism, hotel and restaurant, transport, and freight and forwarding have been the most vulnerable in the pandemic.

Dung cited a report of the State Treasury as showing that VND11.6 trillion has been disbursed for 11.5 million people out of 15.8 million approved to get the loans, and 9,425 business households hit by the epidemic.

MOLISA Deputy Minister Le Quan said that the beneficiaries of the VND62 trillion package would be expanded, which may include teachers at private schools. He said that many conditions would be eased to ensure that more enterprises can borrow money at the preferential interest rate of zero percent. This is expected to encourage businesses to retain their labor force.

According to Quan, after the government agreed on MOLISA”s proposal on easing the conditions and expanding the subjects to the credit package, MOLISA on July 15 sent a dispatch to the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) on figures about private school teachers and a report that assessed the impact of Covid-19 on private school teachers.

It is estimated that the figure is 30,000-50,000. Each of them is subject to financial support of VND1.8 million a month and may receive 1-3 months of support, depending on the impact on them.

The teachers subject to the credit package, according to Quan, are mostly from nursery schools, which could not collect tuition during the social distancing months. 

Le Ha

EU mobilises over $900 million to help ASEAN battle COVID-19

EU mobilises over $900 million to help ASEAN battle COVID-19

The European Union has mobilised a “Team Europe” package of over 800 million EUR (920 million USD) to support ASEAN nation in the fight against COVID-19.  

Vietnam faces highest unemployment for a decade

Vietnam faces highest unemployment for a decade

As of June, 30.8 million people aged over 15 have been laid off, lost jobs or got fewer wages due to fewer work hours because of Covid-19, according to the Department of Employment.

 
 

Other News

.
Economic recovery faces uphill battle
Economic recovery faces uphill battle
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The aftermath of the global health crisis may drive Vietnam to a lower-than-expected economic growth landscape, challenging the government’s efforts to revive the economy and restore production.

Rise in overseas interest sparks takeover concerns
Rise in overseas interest sparks takeover concerns
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

In light of its safe and stable investment environment despite the ongoing pandemic, Vietnam has emerged as a promising destination for cross-border mergers and acquisitions 

Business community dissatisfied with ministry's policy on admin procedures
Business community dissatisfied with ministry's policy on admin procedures
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Ministries say they have cut 60 percent of business conditions to simplify administrative procedures that may prevent businesses from joining the market. But the figure is disputed by businesses.

Vietnamese firms increase overseas investment
Vietnamese firms increase overseas investment
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnamese firms have been increasing their overseas investments in recent years in an effort to expand their global reach.

Vietnam's oil sector open on back of new eased FOL cap
Vietnam's oil sector open on back of new eased FOL cap
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Even if the latest proposal for international investors to be able to own up to 35 per cent of Vietnamese oil firms comes true, it may still not be smooth sailing for foreign groups to step up in the market.

Will SCIC invest in Vietnam Airlines?
Will SCIC invest in Vietnam Airlines?
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The attempt by the government to rescue Vietnam Airlines with investment capital of VND12 trillion raises a question about the equality between state-owned and private enterprises.

VN rubber companies report lower earnings amid falling rubber prices
VN rubber companies report lower earnings amid falling rubber prices
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Rubber producers reported poor second-quarter business results due to decreasing rubber prices, eyeing industrial zone development.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 24
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 24
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

PM approves plan to implement Vietnam-US customs assistance agreement

HCM City proposes PM to bring breakthrough to key projects
HCM City proposes PM to bring breakthrough to key projects
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Despite outstanding disbursement of public investment among Vietnam's localities, HCM City has encountered many difficulties that need to be resolved to accelerate the disbursement of public investment

A suite of measures suggested to fuel demand in new normal
A suite of measures suggested to fuel demand in new normal
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 


The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic remain unpredictable across the globe. 

Local groups forced to figure out expressway finances
Local groups forced to figure out expressway finances
BUSINESSicon  23/07/2020 

Driven by favours and other advantages, domestic construction giants like Cienco4, Hoa Binh Construction Group, Licogi 16, and Vinaconex Corporation have a high possibility of joining five sections of the North-South Expressway via PPP model.

Business community dubious over draft changes
Business community dubious over draft changes
BUSINESSicon  23/07/2020 

The draft amending and supplementing a number of articles of a decree on goods labels has received a mixed reaction from enterprises due to continuing difficulties in doing business and preventing international trade. 

Vietnamese businesses need to reach out to global market: experts
Vietnamese businesses need to reach out to global market: experts
BUSINESSicon  23/07/2020 

Vietnam is entering a level playing field in which efficient solutions to maintain economic development always causes headaches for experts and business leaders.

Coronavirus: South Korea in recession as exports at 57-year low
Coronavirus: South Korea in recession as exports at 57-year low
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

It joins a growing list of trade-reliant countries that have seen their economies slump.

Struggling to survive, businesses try to develop niche markets
Struggling to survive, businesses try to develop niche markets
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Despite the pandemic, some businesses are thriving because they have changed business strategies by developing niche markets.

First housing project in Khanh Hoa allowed to sell apartments to foreigners
First housing project in Khanh Hoa allowed to sell apartments to foreigners
BUSINESSicon  23/07/2020 

The Scenia Bay Complex became the first housing project in Khanh Hoa Province allowed to sell apartments to foreigners, according to a recent announcement of the provincial Department of Construction.

Business licences to be required for internal transport
Business licences to be required for internal transport
BUSINESSicon  23/07/2020 

Units, organisations or companies that use internal transport will have to obtain transport business licences if the proposed revised law on road traffic from the Ministry of Transport is passed.

Experts, government officials call for legalizing casinos, betting services in Vietnam
Experts, government officials call for legalizing casinos, betting services in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  23/07/2020 

The Vietnamese entertainment market is seen as a gold mine which, if exploited well, could bring billions of dollars to the State each year.

Local farm produce faces obstacles to move forward
Local farm produce faces obstacles to move forward
BUSINESSicon  23/07/2020 

Exporting $43 billion worth of farm, forestry and seafood produce this year has been a difficult task, though the situation improved when European and regional countries began reopening their markets.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 23
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 23
BUSINESSicon  23/07/2020 

Vietnam to increase rice exports to EU under EVFTA

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 