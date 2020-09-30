Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/10/2020 11:34:30 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Moon cake market competition heats up

01/10/2020    09:21 GMT+7

A crowded moon cake market has caused a drop in sales for many stalls ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival.

Moon cake market competition heats up hinh anh 1

A moon cake kiosk in Hung Yen province (Photo: VNA)

The big day is on October 1 – the 15th day of the 8th month on the lunar calendar, but the moon cake market is still quiet. Popular moon cake brands like Kinh Do, Nhu Lan, Dong Khanh, Hanoi Confectionery and Thu Huong Bakery are traded on stalls in the most crowded areas in Hanoi and HCM City. Despite an increase in discounts and promotions, fewer people are shopping at moon cake stalls than last year.

Nguyen Thi Huong, the owner of a moon cake stall on Pham Van Dong Street in HCM City’s Thu Duc District has struggled this year.

“I have to use a 'buy 1 get 1' board to attract customers but some just stop to see the price list. Some still buy the products but they are much fewer than ever before," she said.

Le Minh Tam, who runs a moon cake stall on An Duong Vuong Street, District 5, told Tin Tuc newspaper: “At this time of the year, the number of moon cake consumers starts to increase significantly but this year the sales are very low.”

After selling its confectionery segment to Mondelez, Kido (KDC) announced its entry into the moon cake market in 2020 under the brand Kingdom. According to Tran Le Nguyen, general director of Kido, though the competition in the moon cake market has increased, there hasn't been a major change in moon cake production.

As moon cakes sell well at this time of year, hotels, restaurant and coffee chains have entered the market, while it's also a chance for housewives and office workers to earn some extra money with homemade products.

Tea and coffee chains such as Phuc Long Coffee & Tea, MyLife Coffee and The Coffee House have all joined the market.

While the price of a box of four moon cakes in most popular confectionery firms ranges from 250,000 VND (11 USD) and 500,000 VND, similar products in the chains go for 300,00 VND to 800,000 VND.

While the chains can't compete on price, they do have a baked-in customer base and offer unique moon cakes with a variety of specialities such as ginger jam, lemon, lime leaves, malt, dragon fruit and cheese.

 

Homemade moon cake producers, meanwhile, make smaller cakes and sell them at lower prices at 150,000 VND to 200,000 VND for each box.

Nguyen Thanh Quyen, a sales employee for an electronic firm in Hanoi, makes moon cakes to sell in the season.

“I use less sugar and make smaller cakes as I know many people just want a cake as a symbol of the festival. They don’t want to spend and to eat a big cake," she told Vietnam News.

Another reason for fewer customers at the stalls is because they have offered free delivery for safer shopping amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nguyen Phuong Mai, a Hanoian who ordered a box of Kinh Do moon cakes on Shopee, told Vietnam News: "I have both free shipping and a 25 percent promotion from the buyer while I still enjoy a brand I prefer."

Mai said she also saves time to bring the cake to her mother-in-law's home, adding: "Without COVID-19, I will do the same thing next year as it is super easy."

Together with e-commerce sites like Shopee, Lazada, VinID and SpeedL, supermarkets and moon cake brands also offer free shipping and festivals gifts to attract online customers.

Ly Kim Chi, Chairwoman of the HCM City Food and Foodstuff Association, said the entry of restaurants, hotels, bakeries and cafes in the moon cake market brings excellent products to consumers and creates a motivation for all to increase their quality and brands to gain customers.

“Though stalls look quiet, customers still spend on good products and reputable brands. Therefore, businesses that are constantly innovating and launching good products will retain customers and develop sustainably," Chi said./.VNS

Taking Vietnamese mooncakes to the world

Taking Vietnamese mooncakes to the world

Mooncakes are among many types of Vietnamese cakes successfully exported to foreign markets. 

 
 

Other News

.
Tourism industry looks to domestic travellers as key source of revenue
Tourism industry looks to domestic travellers as key source of revenue
FEATUREicon  2 giờ trước 

As international flights still cannot fully resume, the tourism industry is hoping for an increase in domestic travel.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 30
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 30
BUSINESSicon  30/09/2020 

Ministry asks for continued domestic tourism stimulus programmes

Averting inflation due to excess cash in the system
Averting inflation due to excess cash in the system
BUSINESSicon  30/09/2020 

As many companies cope with debts caused by the economic fallout due to the pandemic, they are unable to take loans for maintaining or expanding their business lines.

APV could be feasible in Vietnam with the right laws
APV could be feasible in Vietnam with the right laws
FEATUREicon  30/09/2020 

APV, or Agriculture Photovoltaic system, is becoming increasingly popular around the world. It could be a feasible model in Vietnam if the government sets a reasonable legal framework to develop it.

Airline pilots, flight attendants see salaries plummet
Airline pilots, flight attendants see salaries plummet
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The aviation industry is facing the toughest days in its history: airplanes have been left idle for several months, while the salaries of pilots and flight attendants have seen unprecedented sharp cuts.

Vietnam has room to climb up global value chains
Vietnam has room to climb up global value chains
BUSINESSicon  30/09/2020 

According to experts, to participate more deeply in the global value chain, Vietnam must be able to do sophisticated steps. Meanwhile, Vietnam's GDP will also increase faster.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 29
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 29
BUSINESSicon  29/09/2020 

Investors seeking piece of PPP cake

Increasing agricultural quality through new EU deal
Increasing agricultural quality through new EU deal
BUSINESSicon  29/09/2020 

The historic EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement has been in force for nearly two months now.

FTSE Russell keeps Vietnam at secondary emerging market level
FTSE Russell keeps Vietnam at secondary emerging market level
BUSINESSicon  29/09/2020 

Vietnam remains a secondary emerging market following the latest market re-classification by the British analytics and data solution provider FTSE Russell.

Covid-19 pandemic: Policy intervention must be selective
Covid-19 pandemic: Policy intervention must be selective
FEATUREicon  29/09/2020 

VietnamNet presents the second part of a presentation by Dr. Vu Thanh Tu Anh, Director of the Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management, at the seminar entitled “Covid-19 pandemic: Impacts and the Government’s response”.

‘Forest of documents’ drives businesses into a corner
‘Forest of documents’ drives businesses into a corner
FEATUREicon  29/09/2020 

Overlapping laws and contradictory regulations are causing problems for many businesses and individuals.

US manufacturing chains choose Vietnam, billions of dollars coming
US manufacturing chains choose Vietnam, billions of dollars coming
FEATUREicon  29/09/2020 

Among the countries running a race to attract foreign direct investment (FDI), Vietnam is a destination with promised great potential.

Good preparations will breed confidence
Good preparations will breed confidence
BUSINESSicon  28/09/2020 

The resumption of foreigners’ entry into Vietnam is one of the urgent tasks to be done to spur economic growth while Vietnam has to remain vigilant to the coronavirus. 

Real estate developers interested in emerging markets
Real estate developers interested in emerging markets
BUSINESSicon  28/09/2020 

There is a trend of real estate developers moving their investments from big cities of Hanoi and HCM City to other localities, experts have said.

EU increases investment connection with Vietnamese businesses
EU increases investment connection with Vietnamese businesses
BUSINESSicon  28/09/2020 

Enterprises from a number of EU member countries have already made efforts to take full advantage of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and make moves into the Vietnamese market.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 28
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 28
BUSINESSicon  28/09/2020 

Construction on expressway component projects slated for September 30

Foreign capital still heads to manufacturing, processing
Foreign capital still heads to manufacturing, processing
BUSINESSicon  28/09/2020 

The total amount of foreign investment poured into Vietnam this year to September 20 reached 21.2 billion USD, equivalent to 81.8 percent of the same period last year, reported the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Trade-offs in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic
Trade-offs in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  28/09/2020 

Nearly 500 readers took part in an online seminar with Dr. Vu Thanh Tu Anh, Director of the Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management, on the topic: Covid-19 pandemic: Impacts and the Government’s response.

Vietnamese banks take cautious approach to foreign ownership limit
Vietnamese banks take cautious approach to foreign ownership limit
BUSINESSicon  28/09/2020 

Vietnamese banks assets are taking different approaches to their foreign ownership limit to counter the effects of the pandemic.

As bank deposit interest rates fall, people prefer investing in real estate
As bank deposit interest rates fall, people prefer investing in real estate
BUSINESSicon  28/09/2020 

Individual investors are increasingly buying real estate bonds and land rather than depositing money in banks, which have reduced interest rates on deposits.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 