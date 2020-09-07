Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/09/2020 13:03:11 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Mooncake producers begin selling well before Mid-Autumn Festival

08/09/2020    11:37 GMT+7

The Mid-Autumn Festival is a time for mooncakes, a baked pastry that symbolises family reunions and which is traditionally consumed as part of the...

Mooncake producers are offering many traditional and new varieties this year for the Middle-Autumn Festival. 

The Mid-Autumn Festival is a time for mooncakes, a baked pastry that symbolises family reunions and which is traditionally consumed as part of the celebrations.

Despite the difficult economic situation this year caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, mooncake sales have started early with confectionery companies launching many new flavours and diverse designs and packaging in addition to traditional favourites.

Companies have also tried to stimulate demand and increase convenience for customers.

Big names like ABC Bakery, Mondelez Kinh Do, Bibica, Thanh Long, Dai Phat, and Givral have already started selling though the festival is only on October 1 this year.

Dai Phat offers 38 varieties this year, with a focus on Tainwanese-flavour mooncakes with fillings like lotus seeds, coconut milk, durian, black sesame, birds’ nest, abalone, seafood, chocolate, and fruits.

ABC Bakery is offering mooncakes made from dragon fruit and coffee and ingredients imported from the US.

Kao Sieu Luc, the company’s general director, said mooncakes are traditionally made from 20 ingredients like sugar, flour, glutinous flour, melon seeds, cashew nuts, green beans, char siu, sausages, and salted eggs, but his company has created a new line using famous local agricultural products and US ones like almonds, raisins, walnuts, oats, and cheese to offer diverse choices, he said.

A Bibica Corporation spokesperson said though the pandemic is still unabated, his company would launch 600 tonnes of mooncakes, the same as last year.

There would be 60 luxury, nutritional and traditional items besides salted egg lava, mochi cake, and five-coloured green bean baked mooncake/ five-coloured green bean sticky rice mooncakes for the first time.

Although costs have increased by 5 per cent, the company has kept prices unchanged at VND39,000-165,000 (US$1.67-$7) per cake in the popular line and VND250,000-2.5 million ($10.7-$107.2) a box in the high-end line.

 

Many amateurs too are offering handmade moon cakes with unique designs and materials on Facebook and other social media.

Also available are cakes imported from Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia.

Hong Kong MX Mooncakes will sell eight varieties at prices ranging from VND820,000 ($35.1) to VND1.55 million ($66.4) for a box of four to eight.

This year it will introduce the custard twins mooncake box with its two most famous flavours, lava custard and creamy custard. The box will carry the image of rabbits, a symbol of luck, and festive colours to match the season.

It will also launch other treats such as the white lotus seed paste mooncake with egg yolk and the low-sugar white lotus seed paste mooncake with egg yolk.

A spokesperson for the brand said, “Our aim is to bring high-end mooncakes imported directly from Hong Kong that will satisfy the needs of cosmopolitan buyers in the Viet Nam market.”

Demand ‘unpredictable’

When asked about their forecast for demand this year, many manufacturers said the same thing: “unpredictable."

To sustain demand, companies are offering discounts, free shipping and giving away free greeting cards.

Besides setting up booths to sell their mooncakes, producers have also stepped up sales online through their own websites and e-commerce platforms such as Tiki, Shopee and Lazada.

They said prices this year are mostly steady though manufacturers using a lot of imported ingredients have increases them by 3 per cent. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam to face power shortages
Vietnam to face power shortages
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam would face the risk of power shortages from 2021-25 due to slow progress at many large power projects both in the northern and southern...

Online shopping sees record growth, ranked 3rd in region
Online shopping sees record growth, ranked 3rd in region
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The total number of visits to online shopping apps in Vietnam reached 12.7 billion in the first six months of the year, the highest ever figure.

Multi-trillion VND helps VN-Index regain peak
Multi-trillion VND helps VN-Index regain peak
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The strong cash flow to the stock market in recent days has helped stock prices bounce back.

Key public investment projects gather speed
Key public investment projects gather speed
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Amid the government’s rush to push up public investment as one of the key pillars for economic growth, numerous projects have been accelerating their progress to match the plan set forth, 

ASEAN aiming for tech-led innovation to foster growth
ASEAN aiming for tech-led innovation to foster growth
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

ASEAN countries are becoming a rising hub destination for global manufacturers thanks to well-established trade networks, a growing middle class, a thirst for tech expansion, and a young and educated workforce.

EU competition in redrawn public procurement landscape
EU competition in redrawn public procurement landscape
BUSINESSicon  07/09/2020 

Competition in Vietnam’s government procurement market is expected to heat up with the involvement of EU contractors, driven by the country’s highest-ever market-opening commitment in this field. 

Plastics industry shrugs off pandemic, interests stock investors
Plastics industry shrugs off pandemic, interests stock investors
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The new wave of Covid-19 infections has caused heavy pressure on the country’s economy. 

Vietnamese rice takes bite out of global market
Vietnamese rice takes bite out of global market
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s rice exports have expanded during the pandemic to surpass rival Thailand in price for the first time in three decades, leading experts to suggest the sector should consolidate its position.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 7
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 7
BUSINESSicon  07/09/2020 

Breakthrough solutions needed to attract foreign investment

More Vietnamese consumers now shop online
More Vietnamese consumers now shop online
BUSINESSicon  07/09/2020 

Online shopping and electronic payments in Vietnam have become more common in recent years as more of the country's population gains access to the internet, 

Why are so many businesses appealing for help from the PM?
Why are so many businesses appealing for help from the PM?
FEATUREicon  23 giờ trước 

Businesses and citizens appeal to the Prime Minister for help as a last resort. However, should this be done?

Profit taking to weigh on local market, but September may be bright
Profit taking to weigh on local market, but September may be bright
BUSINESSicon  07/09/2020 

Vietnam’s stock market rally may slow this week as investors eye profits but the one-month projection is still optimistic.

Logistics groups strive to exploit EVFTA potential
Logistics groups strive to exploit EVFTA potential
BUSINESSicon  07/09/2020 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement has created a new driving force for Vietnam’s logistics, but the industry needs to take further action to unlock its full potential.

Auto manufacturers in Thailand, Indonesia look to Vietnam to sell cars
Auto manufacturers in Thailand, Indonesia look to Vietnam to sell cars
BUSINESSicon  07/09/2020 

Car imports in Vietnam have increased again after a long slump caused by the impact of Covid-19. Thailand and Indonesia have been the biggest sellers.

Local authorities tighten control over investments in condotels
Local authorities tighten control over investments in condotels
BUSINESSicon  07/09/2020 

Hanoi local authorities are seeking to strengthen management over the construction, investment and trade of condotels, officetels and resort villas.

Strange things in Mekong Delta: ‘monster’ fish, red bamboo and purple guava
Strange things in Mekong Delta: ‘monster’ fish, red bamboo and purple guava
BUSINESSicon  06/09/2020 

Nam Can crab in Ca Mau province is famous for its high quality and delicious taste, while thoi loi fish is a wonderful dish for parties. These are among the many precious specialties available in the Mekong Delta region.

Four Vietnamese-born billionaires in the US
Four Vietnamese-born billionaires in the US
BUSINESSicon  06/09/2020 

These are the most famous businessmen of Vietnamese origin in the US.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 6
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 6
BUSINESSicon  06/09/2020 

Trading accounts of foreign investors highest in 8 months

The path to economic recovery and further growth
The path to economic recovery and further growth
BUSINESSicon  06/09/2020 

While Vietnam has experienced an unprecedented boom in recent decades, the current pandemic is now having a clear negative impact on the economic outlook. 

New strategies required to set deeper roots for wood industry
New strategies required to set deeper roots for wood industry
BUSINESSicon  06/09/2020 

To expand Vietnam’s wood industry sustainably, its development strategy must not only focus on the policies of importing countries but also domestic priorities.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 