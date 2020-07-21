Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
More coffee chains open in Vietnam after Covid-19

22/07/2020    12:59 GMT+7

Investors have rushed to open coffee shops as retail premises rent has become very reasonable and the market is returning to a "new normal" status.

In late April, Black Bottle Coffee & Tea opened again after social distancing. One month later, a new shop opened on Hoang Hoa Tham street in Binh Thanh district.

More coffee chains open in Vietnam after Covid-19



On opening day, the owner of the chain said more shops will be opened in the central business districts of HCM City and that many retail premises in advantageous positions are now available at very reasonable rents.

The retail premises can be leased at rent that is 10-20 percent lower because many businesses gave back the premises because of bad business during Covid-19.

“Many F&B shops had to shut down because of Covid-19. However, their failure could be an opportunity for many others,” he commented.

Soon after the epidemic was put under control, five take-away coffee kiosks under Viva-Vietnamese Coffee opened.

Vietnamese Coffee To Go JSC, the owner of the chain, plans to set up 10 similar kiosks and then find partners for franchising. Shyan Sunder, general director of the company, believes that the model will attract young people who want to start with small capital, and even bigger investors.

Investors have rushed to open coffee shops as retail premises rent has become very reasonable and the market is returning to a "new normal" status.
 

“With the low investment rate and high expected profit of over 300 percent, the business model will be very attractive not only in Vietnam, but all over the world,” he said, adding that about 5,000 coffee kiosks of this kind would be set up throughout the country.


In early June, Viva International opened Viva Reserve on Thanh Thai street in district 10. This is a model upgraded from the existing Viva shops available in nearly all districts in HCM City.

Vival Reserve is equipped with air conditioners, and well designed interior decoration and facilities convenient to office workers and young people who seek new experience with coffee.

According to Le Thi Ngoc Thauy, chair of Viva International, the shops serve six coffee products roasted in different ways and six ways of preparation.

The opening of Ong Bau coffee chain has caught attention from the public recently. This is a project of three famous businessmen – Doan Nguyen Duc, chair of Hoang Anh Gia Lai Group, Vo Quoc Thang, chair of Dong Tam Long An, and Tran Thanh Hai, chair of NutiFood.

Following the first shop opening in February, 100 shops of the chain have been set up throughout the country, despite Covid-19. However, the plan is more ambitious: they hope to open 10,000 shops by 2022.

Thanh Lich 

Restaurants, coffee chains in Vietnam switch to selling online delivery

Restaurants, coffee chains in Vietnam switch to selling online delivery

After HCM City decided to temporarily close restaurants and catering services with the capacity of more than 30 customers, they began selling online and delivering food.

Battle heats up among coffee chains in Vietnam

Battle heats up among coffee chains in Vietnam

Highlands Coffee has been expanding its chain at a lightening speed, while Trung Nguyen has opened E-Coffee and Cong is exporting products.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam’s GDP forecast to grow 3.8 percent this year
Vietnam’s GDP forecast to grow 3.8 percent this year
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s economic growth rate this year would reach 3.8% if there is no second COVID-19 outbreak in the second half of the year and economic activities gradually resume.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 22
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 22
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Fitch Solutions: Vietnam to gain from shifts in apparel manufacturing

Trade Ministry proposes to loosen barriers for foreign players in oil and petrol trade
Trade Ministry proposes to loosen barriers for foreign players in oil and petrol trade
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Once the proposal of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is approved, the petrol and oil trading scene may see more foreign players.

VN banks to face competition from foreign rivals
VN banks to face competition from foreign rivals
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Domestic banks are expected to face increasing competition, especially as European banks will be able to access the Vietnamese market when the European Union-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect.

What should Vietnam do to attract multinationals?
What should Vietnam do to attract multinationals?
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Not all foreign investors who leave China will automatically choose Vietnam as the next destination, Deputy Regional Managing Director of the US-ASEAN Business (USABC) Council Vu Tu Thanh said recently.

Global shutdown continues to hinder export numbers
Global shutdown continues to hinder export numbers
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam is expected to continue witnessing massive difficulties in boosting exports in the second half of 2020 due to its key markets suffering from a decline in consumption, leading to a drop in demand for imports.

Electricity single-price policy not feasible: experts
Electricity single-price policy not feasible: experts
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Chair of the Vietnam Energy Association Tran Viet Ngai believes that the solution of setting one common electricity retail price is not feasible.

Creating global connections for supporting industries
Creating global connections for supporting industries
BUSINESSicon  21/07/2020 

Companies that provide support to manufacturing and processing industries may have grown steadily in recent years but many are still struggling to connect to the global market.

VN unlikely to reach pepper export target this year
VN unlikely to reach pepper export target this year
BUSINESSicon  21/07/2020 

Vietnam may not reach its pepper export goal for this year due to many difficulties, according to the Viet Nam Pepper Association (VPA).

Vietnam considers opening petrol retail market to foreign distributors
Vietnam considers opening petrol retail market to foreign distributors
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Consumers hope that they will get benefits when foreign distributors are allowed to join the petroleum retail market.

Local budget and production lose out due to tobacco smuggling
Local budget and production lose out due to tobacco smuggling
BUSINESSicon  21/07/2020 

Vietnam’s State budget has lost VND8.5 trillion each year due to tobacco smuggling, experts revealed at a seminar in Hanoi.

Government, experts discuss rescue of Vietnam Airlines
Government, experts discuss rescue of Vietnam Airlines
BUSINESSicon  21/07/2020 

The members of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council all agree that it is necessary for the State to help state-owned Vietnam Airlines overcome difficulties caused by Covid-19.

No new airlines is allowed until 2022
No new airlines is allowed until 2022
BUSINESSicon  21/07/2020 

No new airlines will be allowed to open in Viet Nam until 2022 at the earliest, Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has announced.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 21
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 21
BUSINESSicon  21/07/2020 

Associations shake hands to promote local tourism

Good times for prospective car owners
Good times for prospective car owners
BUSINESSicon  21/07/2020 

Despite numerous challenges in the first half of the year, the automobile market is expected to improve significantly in the remaining half thanks to timely policies from the government and recovering growth speed in the following years

Realtors in race to search for land
Realtors in race to search for land
BUSINESSicon  21/07/2020 

The advantages of one real estate firm over others will lie in its land holdings.

15 Japanese firms to move China production lines to Vietnam
15 Japanese firms to move China production lines to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  20/07/2020 

Vietnam is expected to attract 15 Japanese firms of different sizes that will receive Japanese government’s subsidies to shift manufacturing plants out of China to diversify its supply chain.

Large corporations increase borrowing through bond issuance
Large corporations increase borrowing through bond issuance
BUSINESSicon  21/07/2020 

A report from the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) showed that the biggest corporate bond issuers in H1 were enterprises related to the richest billionaires.

Share of real estate in the economy
Share of real estate in the economy
BUSINESSicon  20/07/2020 

The added value share of the real estate sector in gross domestic product (GDP) has gradually declined due to its lower growth versus the overall growth of the economy

VN lacks mechanisms for private investment in renewable energy
VN lacks mechanisms for private investment in renewable energy
BUSINESSicon  20/07/2020 

Many private enterprises said they want to invest in building renewable energy infrastructure, but Viet Nam still lacks mechanisms to encourage private enterprises to participate in this activity.

More News
Latest news

