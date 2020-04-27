Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/04/2020 20:57:21 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

More foreign manufacturers turn to Vietnam amid pandemic: JLL

 
 
28/04/2020    19:48 GMT+7

With the novel coronavirus pandemic and trade tensions driving the shift of production lines from China to Southeast Asia, Vietnam, in particular, seems to have emerged as an attractive destination for investors and manufacturers alike.

A factory producing materials for manufacturing solar panels at JA Solar Vietnam Co., Ltd. invested by Hong Kong (China), at the Quang Chau Industrial Park in the northern province of Bac Giang – PHOTO: VNA

Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Vietnam said in a recent statement that multinational manufacturers have been setting up operations in Vietnam for a number of years and this trend is poised to strengthened.

“This movement has accelerated over the past 12-24 months, with companies looking to diversify their operations and supply chains due to tariffs on goods exported from China to the United States. More companies are expected to follow suit, as the cost of production rises,” said JLL Vietnam.

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau revealed a 35.6% surge in goods imported from Vietnam last year, compared with a 16.2% contraction in goods imported from China.

“Data for this year will be distorted by the effects of the coronavirus on global supply chains, but the trend of manufacturing moving from China to South East Asia will continue,” according to Stuart Ross, head of industrial for South East Asia at JLL, as quoted in a statement.

Stephen Wyatt, Country Head at JLL Vietnam, noted that Vietnam remains a promising market, with a growing trend during the past few years of manufacturing companies looking to set up operations in the country.

“Industrial park developers remain confident that demand for land will continue to grow and, therefore, land prices are expected to increase, in line with the long-term potential of Vietnam’s industrial segment,” Wyatt said.

Companies looking to diversify their manufacturing portfolios outside China are attracted to Vietnam, thanks to its proximity to China, free trade agreements and the Government’s plans to develop Vietnam into a manufacturing hub for Southeast Asia, according to JLL’s latest market report.

Also, the report noted that the average price of land in northern Vietnam reached US$99 per square meter per lease term, up 6.5% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2020.

Meanwhile, the figure for the southern region was US$101, a year-on-year increase of 12.2%, compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.

In addition, ready-built factories recorded an average price of US$3.5-5 per square meter per month in both regions.

In light of the escalating Covid-19 crisis, JLL Vietnam predicted a delay in the decision-making process for ongoing lease negotiations and new requirements.

However, the firm believed the key fundamentals of the market remain strong and will recover, after the epidemic is under control.

“The disruption in the global supply chain caused by the virus outbreak is encouraging businesses to diversify their manufacturing portfolios geographically, instead of being over reliant on one market,” said the firm.

However, “not all manufacturing can be easily outsourced to Vietnam. Manufacturing wages in China are now more than three times those in Vietnam, but skilled labor in China is also higher,” said Wyatt.

He noted that the sheer scale of China cannot be replicated, as there are more migrant industrial workers in China than people in Vietnam. Furthermore, a large percentage of China’s manufacturing is meant to serve their domestic market.

JLL predicted that many businesses are likely to rethink their supply chains, in the long term, to ensure continuity of their operations and to reduce risks from future shocks.

Coupled with initiatives to improve the sustainability performance and limit the environmental impact of wider operations, retailers may opt to produce and house more stock locally. SGT

 

Gia Phong

 
 

Other News

.
The arduous path in exporting fabric masks
The arduous path in exporting fabric masks
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Faced with canceled orders from importers in Europe and North America, some Vietnamese companies in this industry have switched to producing antibacterial fabric face masks. 

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 28
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 28
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Drastic changes needed in farming practices to access EU market

Banks reject loan applications from many virus-hit travel firms
Banks reject loan applications from many virus-hit travel firms
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Many travel firms affected by Covid-19 are struggling to access loans with low interest rates from the Government’s credit package as banks have denied their applications out of concern over their ability to repay the debt

Bamboo Airways urged to plan debt payment
Bamboo Airways urged to plan debt payment
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has asked Bamboo Airways to quickly report its debts, payment plan for aviation service providers and its financial situation.

Many hotels expected to be offered for sale after Covid-19
Many hotels expected to be offered for sale after Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

After Covid-19, a number of hotels owned by private investors may be sold off to cut losses in the worst-case scenario, affecting the tourism environment at tourist destinations and slowing the recovery of the tourism sector,

Trade Ministry proposes normal rice exports from May 1
Trade Ministry proposes normal rice exports from May 1
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has proposed the prime minister end the directive on rice export quota management that had earlier been issued to allow for normal rice exports from May 1.

Banks urge Visa, Mastercard to reduce fees
Banks urge Visa, Mastercard to reduce fees
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Banks Association has urged international card organisations to reduce several types of fees on Vietnamese banks in the context that the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected their card businesses.

Measures fit for real estate recovery
Measures fit for real estate recovery
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has upended economies worldwide, and Vietnam must take urgent measures to handle this period of instability.

Vietnam freshens solar sector with FIT
Vietnam freshens solar sector with FIT
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Vaibhav Saxena, foreign lawyer at Vietnam International Law Firm, discusses how Decision No.13/2020/QD-TTg will impact the Vietnamese solar power market.

Shrimp demand rises but Vietnamese processors lack materials
Shrimp demand rises but Vietnamese processors lack materials
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Fearing a slump amid the epidemic, Vietnamese farmers are hesitating to begin new shrimp hatchery crops.

Despite Covid-19, VN banks continue to recruit new staff
Despite Covid-19, VN banks continue to recruit new staff
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Commercial banks are seeking more workers even though the economy has been hit hard by the pandemic. Recruitment notices say banks need both officers and medium- and high-ranking managers.

Coronavirus: Plane-maker Airbus furloughs 3,200 staff
Coronavirus: Plane-maker Airbus furloughs 3,200 staff
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

In a letter to workers Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said the firm's existence was now threatened.

Will the VN Index recover after Covid-19?
Will the VN Index recover after Covid-19?
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Experts all think the appearance of a new cash flow for bottom fishing will help the stock market recover after a strong correction during Covid-19.

Adapting to enter the EU playground
Adapting to enter the EU playground
BUSINESSicon  27/04/2020 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement is slated for adoption by Vietnam’s National Assembly this summer.

Holistic support to reboot business
Holistic support to reboot business
BUSINESSicon  27/04/2020 

After months of proposals, domestic and international businesses are expected to have an unprecedented online dialogue with the Vietnamese prime minister this week to discuss the most effective incentives to ease their difficulties

Crunch time for labour-intensive areas
Crunch time for labour-intensive areas
BUSINESSicon  27/04/2020 

As the country faces an unexpected economic crisis, industrial zones are reeling to protect enterprises vulnerable to diseases, especially those labour-intensive businesses that play an important role in the nation’s exports.

Vietnam’s startups raise funds amid pandemic
Vietnam’s startups raise funds amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Foreign funds are still pouring millions of dollars into Vietnamese startups because many believe they will see a startup boom when the pandemic ends.

New decree’s vitamin boost to small- and mid-sized business
New decree’s vitamin boost to small- and mid-sized business
BUSINESSicon  27/04/2020 

With the recent promulgation of Decree No.37/2020/ND-CP, the Vietnamese government offers a lifeline for small- and medium-sized enterprises as a necessary preparation to cope up with negative impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy. 

Adapting to enter the EU playground
Adapting to enter the EU playground
BUSINESSicon  27/04/2020 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement is slated for adoption by Vietnam’s National Assembly this summer.

Experts: industrial real estate faring well in 2020
Experts: industrial real estate faring well in 2020
BUSINESSicon  27/04/2020 

Foreign investors are planning to expand their operations in Vietnam this year, creating an opportunity for industrial property development despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to experts.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 