Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
17/05/2020 17:11:10 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

More M&A deals in VN's real estate sector during COVID-19

 
 
17/05/2020    16:00 GMT+7

The epidemic has brought great opportunities to businesses with powerful financial capability to ‘hunt’ for attractive projects and take them over.

Analysts said a lot of businesses became famous for their success during a crisis. After the 2009-2012 recession, Novaland, Hung Thinh and Dat Xanh became powerful after taking over a series of pending projects in HCM City.

More M&A deals in VN's real estate sector during COVID-19


The same scenario may repeat in the current Covid-19 crisis.

Phan Xuan Can, president of Sohovietnam, a consultancy firm, said he has received an email from an investor who showed an intention to buy hotel projects in Vietnam. Tens of clients said they are seeking to buy other kinds of properties.

Can revealed that the investor represents a group of investors with $1 billion worth of capital who want to buy valuable properties. They are in Vietnam to see the projects on site.

The epidemic has brought great opportunities to businesses with powerful financial capability to ‘hunt’ for attractive projects and take them over.

The properties Sohovietnam’s clients want to buy include four-star hotels with 100 or more rooms in HCM City, Nha Trang, Phu Quoc and Da Nang, valued at VND400-500 billion for each hotel.

 


Another client is seeking to buy hotels or offices in HCM City, or buy land with the value of VND1.2-1.3 trillion.

Nomura Real Estate is well known for many M&A deals. The company acquired 24 percent of shares in Sun Wah Tower in district 1, HCM City, took over Zen Plaza building, and cooperated with Phu My Hung to develop Midtown high-end complex.

Under its medium- and long-term business plan until 2028, Nomura Real Estate will invest 300 billion yen, or VND63.6 trillion, in foreign enterprises, with the emphasis on expanding business in the real estate sector in Vietnam.

Su Ngoc Khuong from Savills Vietnam commented that now is a difficult time for many domestic and foreign investors, but a good time for powerful companies to take over valuable properties.

He revealed that some M&A deals are under negotiation with the consultancy from Savills Vietnam, worth over $500 million.

A pandemic will affect the flexibility of the market and it could be a reason for many large-scale asset assignment deals. Covid-19 is likely to accelerate M&A resort real estate affairs as buyers and sellers are ready to negotiate for more reasonable prices.

Offices and project land for apartments and commercial services are believed to be segments that most attract investors. As for hotels, the ones in advantageous positions will still catch attention, but the prices won’t be high if they are offered now. 

Tran Thuy

VN real estate not hit hard by Covid-19

VN real estate not hit hard by Covid-19

The Ministry of Construction (MOC) said though the epidemic has affected the real estate market, causing a decline in supply and the number of transactions, real estate prices in some localities are still on the rise.

VN real estate market to recover shortly: Experts

VN real estate market to recover shortly: Experts

The slowdown in 2019 and the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in the opening months of 2020 saw Vietnam’s property market hit “double trouble”, but experts have said the possibility of a quick recovery remains.

 
 

Other News

.
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 16
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 16
BUSINESSicon  16/05/2020 

Vietnam takes first ever measures to kick-start ailing economy

Foreign investors call for greater flexibility in Vietnam's upcoming PPP law
Foreign investors call for greater flexibility in Vietnam's upcoming PPP law
BUSINESSicon  16/05/2020 

A lack of a unified legal framework governing PPP is the main factor that Vietnam’s infrastructure sector growth potential is capped at 6.1% per year through 2029.

In Vietnam, hotels are being sold as owners take losses amid Covid-19
In Vietnam, hotels are being sold as owners take losses amid Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Many owners cannot maintain operation of their hotels during the epidemic and want to sell them.

Covid-19 highlights Vietnam’s omni channel shopping trend
Covid-19 highlights Vietnam’s omni channel shopping trend
BUSINESSicon  16/05/2020 

Local retailers in FMCG should rethink their channel strategy as Covid-19 impacted the way Vietnamese consumers shopping.

Small businesses change business models to survive pandemic
Small businesses change business models to survive pandemic
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Seeking new markets, making new products and following new business thinking are actions now being taken by Vietnam’s businesses to overcome current difficulties.

Multinationals riding high in Vietnam’s pharma landscape
Multinationals riding high in Vietnam’s pharma landscape
BUSINESSicon  15/05/2020 

Multinational corporations like Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, and Reckitt Benckiser gaining the advantage in Vietnam’s over-the-counter channel, or non-description drugs, in the first quarter of 2020 has in part fuelled their global performance.

A vaccine for real estate amid challenging times
A vaccine for real estate amid challenging times
BUSINESSicon  15/05/2020 

The Vietnamese real estate market has been feeling the pinch, but it can make a swift recovery when the pandemic is brought under control with support policies from the government and promotional campaigns from developers.

Vietnam hopeful about post-COVID-19 investment wave
Vietnam hopeful about post-COVID-19 investment wave
VIDEOicon  15/05/2020 

Vietnam is expecting to welcome a new wave of high quality foreign direct investment in the near future according to some economists thanks to the country’s internationally acclaimed efforts to fight COVID-19, a new factor to assess business risks.

Keys to nation’s investment optimism
Keys to nation’s investment optimism
FEATUREicon  15/05/2020 

Recent analyses by the World Bank indicate that Vietnam will be one the few countries in the entire world to experience positive economic growth in 2020.

Maritime transport firms hit hard by coronavirus pandemic
Maritime transport firms hit hard by coronavirus pandemic
BUSINESSicon  15/05/2020 

Maritime transport firms in Vietnam are feeling the brunt of the novel coronavirus pandemic as a large number of their ships are idle due to the falling demand for cargo transport.

Vietnamese consumers among the most optimistic in Asia during COVID-19
Vietnamese consumers among the most optimistic in Asia during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  15/05/2020 

Vietnamese consumers are some of the most optimistic in Asia during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to American management consulting firm McKinsey’s recent consumer survey.

Hotel market to recover next year
Hotel market to recover next year
BUSINESSicon  15/05/2020 

The hotel market in Viet Nam this year is expected to face a severe decline in room occupancy due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will not recover until next year, industry experts have said.

VN credit institutions recover nearly $1.2b of bad debts in Q1 2020
VN credit institutions recover nearly $1.2b of bad debts in Q1 2020
BUSINESSicon  15/05/2020 

Credit institutions in Viet Nam settled more than VND26.94 trillion (US$1.17 billion) of non-performing loans (NPLs) in the first quarter of this year.

Will investors relocate their production bases to Vietnam after Covid-19?
Will investors relocate their production bases to Vietnam after Covid-19?
BUSINESSicon  15/05/2020 

Many international manufacturers are expected to relocate their investments out of China after the epidemic ends. Vietnam is one of the destinations.

Online food sellers in Vietnam develop after COVID-19
Online food sellers in Vietnam develop after COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  15/05/2020 

Online food sellers have long been known as a channel to buy local, unnamed products, but now they are growing as an effective source for branded food firms.

VN real estate not hit hard by Covid-19
VN real estate not hit hard by Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  15/05/2020 

The Ministry of Construction (MOC) said though the epidemic has affected the real estate market, causing a decline in supply and the number of transactions, real estate prices in some localities are still on the rise.

Finance Ministry to loosen credit quota for securities
Finance Ministry to loosen credit quota for securities
BUSINESSicon  15/05/2020 

Ministry of Finance’s proposal to increase the quota for credit poured into the securities sector is largely backed by market experts.

VN should encourage casino investment to attract foreign tourists: association
VN should encourage casino investment to attract foreign tourists: association
BUSINESSicon  15/05/2020 

The VN Association of Foreign Investment Enterprises (VAFIE) has proposed the Government to encourage the development of casino businesses and gambling activities in hotels and resorts to attract more foreign tourists.

Decree puts focus in right direction
Decree puts focus in right direction
BUSINESSicon  15/05/2020 

Decree No.41/2020/ND-CP on extending the deadline of tax and land rent fee payments for enterprises, individuals, and business households affected by COVID-19 was issued by the government on April 8. 

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 15
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 15
BUSINESSicon  15/05/2020 

HCM City steps up rooftop solar power development

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 