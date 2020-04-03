Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/04/2020 13:28:30 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

More sectors to be eligible for tax, land lease payment extension

 
 
04/04/2020    13:25 GMT+7

The Ministry of Finance has suggested adding four sectors into the list of industries eligible for extension of tax and land lease payment deadlines with a total sum of 180 trillion VND (7.82 billion USD).

More sectors to be eligible for tax, land lease payment extension hinh anh 1

Illustrative image

After collecting feedback from ministries, agencies and localities, Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung on April 3 signed Official dispatch No.3915/BTC-CST to submit to the Prime Minister about opinions on the draft Decree on tax and land lease payment deadline extension.

Specifically, the sectors include those involved in the production of leather and related products; wood and wooden furniture; straw and plastic products; metallurgy, mechanical engineering; automobiles with below nine seats; bed, wardrobe, desk and chair production; and construction.

Apart from real estate, labour services, library and museum as well as cultural and entertainment activities, business households and organisations specialised in industrial products, especially key mechanical products will also benefit from the proposal.

Others include foreign credit and banking organisations and branches that support individuals, entities and businesses hit by COVID-19 in line with the State Bank of Vietnam’s regulations.

 

Earlier on March 26, the Finance Ministry submitted the Proposal No.47/TTr-BTC to the Government about the draft Decree on the extension of tax and land lease payment deadlines.

During the monthly Government’s meeting on April 1, the ministry reported the Cabinet about the draft Decree with feedback from ministries, agencies and localities./.

Many firms optimistic about business in Q2

Many firms optimistic about business in Q2

Many enterprises in the manufacturing and processing industry are optimistic about the outlook for the second quarter of 2020, according to a survey conducted by the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Coronavirus: World Bank pledges $12bn in emergency aid

Coronavirus: World Bank pledges $12bn in emergency aid

The organisation said it would prioritise the poorest countries in their response to the crisis.

 
 

Other News

.
More than 200 airplanes of Vietnamese airlines left idle due to Covid-19
More than 200 airplanes of Vietnamese airlines left idle due to Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Up to more than 200 airplanes have been left unused at Vietnamese airports as local airlines have had to restrict flights due to the worsening Covid-19 epidemic.

Vietnam Airlines expects VND50trn losses
Vietnam Airlines expects VND50trn losses
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam Airlines will lose some VND50trn (USD2.1bn) in revenues while 10,000 staff are without work due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Virus and strict laws hurt beer sales
Virus and strict laws hurt beer sales
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Brewery companies have lowered their profit targets due to a severe drop in sales consumption caused by COVID-19 and strict new penalties for drink drivers.

Which bank is the champion in CASA race?
Which bank is the champion in CASA race?
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The race to increase the CASA portion among commercial banks has become fierce.

Trade Ministry proposes exporting 400,000 tonnes of rice in April
Trade Ministry proposes exporting 400,000 tonnes of rice in April
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed to resume rice exports from April, with a volume of 400,000 tonnes, after the ministry has...

Da Nang debuts Hi-Tech Park administrative centre
Da Nang debuts Hi-Tech Park administrative centre
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

 The Hi-Tech Park and Industrial Zones management board has put into operation the central building offering one-door administrative procedures and support to investors at the park from April 1.

The US business community in Vietnam concerned on impact of corona virus
The US business community in Vietnam concerned on impact of corona virus
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

 About 80 per cent of responding members are very concerned about the economic impact of the novel coronavirus, according to a survey conducted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Ha Noi (AmCham).

Traditional markets and convenience stores compete for buyers
Traditional markets and convenience stores compete for buyers
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Modern retail channels have been invading the domain of traditional markets.

COCVID-19, price decline hit Vietnam’s oil industry
COCVID-19, price decline hit Vietnam’s oil industry
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s crude oil and natural gas production face downside risks, in light of a double-whammy of global oil price collapse and sluggish demand due...

Vietnamese economy to grow despite COVID-19: ADB
Vietnamese economy to grow despite COVID-19: ADB
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s economic growth rate is expected to slow sharply to 4.8 per cent this year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, said a new Asian Development Bank (ADB) report released on Thursday.

VN customs authority reaffirms standard for mask export
VN customs authority reaffirms standard for mask export
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam Customs has reaffirmed it only handles procedures for exporting medical face masks with the State’s permission.

Businesses seize opportunities amid Covid-19
Businesses seize opportunities amid Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

While the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic forces many businesses to halt operation, there are opportunities for business development, particular in supplying equipment needed to work from home.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 3
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 3
BUSINESSicon  03/04/2020 

Vietnamese confectionery firms get their act together

Nissan Vietnam ceases operation in response to COVID-19
Nissan Vietnam ceases operation in response to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  03/04/2020 

Automaker Nissan Vietnam has declared a temporary shutdown as from April 5 amid the complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN wood industry facing losses due to COVID-19
VN wood industry facing losses due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  03/04/2020 

 The wood industry was facing a ‘disaster’ with many businesses left without orders from now until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Vietnam Timber and Forest Product Association (VTFPA).

Foreign banks returning to Vietnam
Foreign banks returning to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietcombank’s completion of the sale of shares to foreign investors in early 2019 and BIDV’s action in late 2019 are expected to help attract foreign banks to Vietnam.

Room for Vietnamese farm produce exports to Singapore amid COVID-19
Room for Vietnamese farm produce exports to Singapore amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  03/04/2020 

Vietnamese enterprises shipped around 500 tonnes of goods, including coffee, instant noodles, sweet potato, cabbage, pineapple, watermelon, and dragon fruit, to Singapore in March, according to the Vietnamese Trade Office in Singapore.

Vietnam’s manufacturing drops to record low in March due to pandemic
Vietnam’s manufacturing drops to record low in March due to pandemic
BUSINESSicon  03/04/2020 

The Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell sharply to 41.9 in March from 49.0 in February, a survey by IHS Markit and Nikkei released on April 1 showed.

Many firms optimistic about business in Q2
Many firms optimistic about business in Q2
BUSINESSicon  03/04/2020 

Many enterprises in the manufacturing and processing industry are optimistic about the outlook for the second quarter of 2020, according to a survey conducted by the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Some SOEs seek to restore state governing policy
Some SOEs seek to restore state governing policy
BUSINESSicon  03/04/2020 

Many state-owned corporations (SOEs) have asked to be put under the management of ministries as they were in the past. The proposal has been described by VCCI chair Vu Tien Loc as a "step back in the reform process".

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 