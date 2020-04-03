More sectors to be eligible for tax, land lease payment extension

The Ministry of Finance has suggested adding four sectors into the list of industries eligible for extension of tax and land lease payment deadlines with a total sum of 180 trillion VND (7.82 billion USD).

After collecting feedback from ministries, agencies and localities, Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung on April 3 signed Official dispatch No.3915/BTC-CST to submit to the Prime Minister about opinions on the draft Decree on tax and land lease payment deadline extension.

Specifically, the sectors include those involved in the production of leather and related products; wood and wooden furniture; straw and plastic products; metallurgy, mechanical engineering; automobiles with below nine seats; bed, wardrobe, desk and chair production; and construction.

Apart from real estate, labour services, library and museum as well as cultural and entertainment activities, business households and organisations specialised in industrial products, especially key mechanical products will also benefit from the proposal.

Others include foreign credit and banking organisations and branches that support individuals, entities and businesses hit by COVID-19 in line with the State Bank of Vietnam’s regulations.

Earlier on March 26, the Finance Ministry submitted the Proposal No.47/TTr-BTC to the Government about the draft Decree on the extension of tax and land lease payment deadlines.

During the monthly Government’s meeting on April 1, the ministry reported the Cabinet about the draft Decree with feedback from ministries, agencies and localities./.

