Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/07/2020 12:03:44 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Multinational groups to relocate production to Vietnam

16/07/2020    12:00 GMT+7

The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s (MOIT) report on industrial production and trade activities in H1 showed that Vietnam’s great achievements in containing the epidemic were highly appreciated by the international community.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s (MOIT) report on industrial production and trade activities in the first six months of the year showed that Vietnam’s great achievements in containing the epidemic were highly appreciated by the international community.

Multinational groups to relocate production to Vietnam

This is expected to help Vietnam attract more foreign investments. especially when multi-national groups are considering leaving China to disperse risks.

“There’s much information about the world’s technology groups planning to relocate their production bases to Vietnam,” the report said. “LG has relocated its production line from South Korea to Hai Phong City."

Nikkei reported that Apple plans to make 3-4 million AirPods in Vietnam in Q2, or nearly 1/3 of total AirPods output. Foxconn has set up a factory in Bac Giang. Panasonic Vietnam plans to begin manufacturing refrigerators and washing machines from September.

Regarding the manufacturing of electronics, computers and optical products, MOIT said though it was difficult to import components and accessories from China in the first months of the year because of Covid-19, the electronic industry still obtained great achievements in both industrial production index and export turnover.

As Samsung’s global turnover and output are expected to decrease because of the epidemic, Samsung Vietnam predicted that its export turnover would fall to $45.5 billion in 2020 from $51.38 billion in 2019.

As Samsung’s global turnover and output are expected to decrease because of the epidemic, Samsung Vietnam predicted that its export turnover would fall to $45.5 billion in 2020 from $51.38 billion in 2019.


After experiencing dark days, many industries have begun recovering.

The textile and garment industry in the first six months of the year faced problmd because the supply chain was disrupted when COVID-19 broke out in China, while partners cut orders and asked for delivery delays. Orders were mostly cut or delayed in May and June.

 


However, analysts believe that the industry will recover in Q2. The US, South Korea, Japan and Europe have loosened social distancing and consumer demand has been increasing again. Many Vietnamese companies have begun exporting products under contracts signed before.

In principle, garment exports increase most sharply in the last months of year as demand for garment products increases during Christmas and New Year holidays.

The footwear industry has suffered from both the lack of input materials as imports were interrupted, and it did not receive orders from importers. As a result, export turnover in H1 decreased by 6.7 percent compared with the same period last year.

With the EVFTA taking effect, footwear export turnover is expected to increase again in Q3 and Q4.

MOIT reported that import and export turnover in H1 decreased by 2.1 percent compared with H1 2019 to $238.39 billion.

Luong Bang

What Vietnam needs to do to attract quality FDI after Covid-19

What Vietnam needs to do to attract quality FDI after Covid-19

Speeding up infrastructure development and improving ease of doing business and vocational training are among things Vietnam can do to make itself more attractive to foreign investors post-Covid-19, according to VinaCapital.  

EVFTA, plus Vietnam's COVID-19 success, to help attract more FDI: experts

EVFTA, plus Vietnam's COVID-19 success, to help attract more FDI: experts

The country's great achievement of containing the spread of COVID-19, plus the EVFTA (EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement), will help Vietnam attract more FDI.

 
 

Other News

.
EU announces quotas for Vietnamese farm produce
EU announces quotas for Vietnamese farm produce
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The European Commission (EC) on July 15 announced quotas for several Vietnamese agricultural products and rice in line with the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 16
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 16
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Foreign businesses proposed joining petroleum products trading

M&amp;A deals anticipated to flourish in Vietnam post-Covid-19
M&A deals anticipated to flourish in Vietnam post-Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The appetite for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities in Vietnam has not been dampened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of millions of USD poured into startups despite Covid-19
Hundreds of millions of USD poured into startups despite Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Contrary to all predictions, Vietnam’s startups continue to receiving investment capital, though Covid-19 has caused investors to become more cautious.

Be wary of deals related to Chinese investors: experts
Be wary of deals related to Chinese investors: experts
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The State needs to be wary of new business registration applicants and M&A deals related to Chinese investors, Bui Ngoc Son from the Institute of World Economics and Politics (IWEP) has said.

Vietnam to benefit most from global apparel manufacturing diversification
Vietnam to benefit most from global apparel manufacturing diversification
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnam would remain a prime candidate for gains over the near term, according to Fitch Solutions.

LG, Foxconn join major global tech firms to shift production to Vietnam
LG, Foxconn join major global tech firms to shift production to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

With a growing number of multinationals looking to set a foothold in Vietnam, the country is having a great opportunity from a new wave of foreign investment, according to the trade ministry.

Vietnam's foreign borrowings jump 1.6-fold to US$533 million in H1
Vietnam's foreign borrowings jump 1.6-fold to US$533 million in H1
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The government is looking at loans and government bonds, among others, to meet growing demand of state expenditure.

Vietnam rises in global real estate transparency index: JLL
Vietnam rises in global real estate transparency index: JLL
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have contributed to the country's higher rank in the 2020 index.

Vietnam ranks second in Southeast Asia for M&amp;A transactions
Vietnam ranks second in Southeast Asia for M&A transactions
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The country has risen to the second place in terms of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions with total domestic investment of US$872 million, the majority of which was driven by US$651 million worth of investment from Vinhomes, 

Vietnam trade surplus on track to beat 2019's all-time high
Vietnam trade surplus on track to beat 2019's all-time high
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s exports to key markets such as the US and EU sharply rebounded across many sectors.

VN Trade Ministry rescues 58 containers of pepper stuck in Nepal
VN Trade Ministry rescues 58 containers of pepper stuck in Nepal
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Upon receiving information regarding 58 containers stuck in Nepal and India, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh signed a letter to the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Supplies of Nepal to request support for Vietnamese businesses.

Banks do well in first half but difficulties lie ahead for the year
Banks do well in first half but difficulties lie ahead for the year
BUSINESSicon  15/07/2020 

Despite a worldwide economy hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, the banking sector has still enjoyed a good first half of the year and are on course to meet targets.

Liquidity abundant, banks given larger room for credit
Liquidity abundant, banks given larger room for credit
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

State Bank Vietnam (SBV) Governor Le Minh Hung said at a conference on reviewing socio-economic development in the first half of the year that SBV has adjusted the 2020 credit growth rate limits of some banks.

Foreign investors expected to own 35 percent of stake in VN petrol and oil firms
Foreign investors expected to own 35 percent of stake in VN petrol and oil firms
BUSINESSicon  15/07/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed the Government to allow petrol and oil businesses to transfer stakes to foreign investors, but not exceeding 35 per cent.

Car manufacturers resume assembling of some models in Vietnam
Car manufacturers resume assembling of some models in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

As Vietnam has set new policies to encourage domestic production, car manufacturers have resumed the assembling of some bestsellers in Vietnam to enjoy incentives.

Vietnam asks to be excluded from Philippines' investigations on steel
Vietnam asks to be excluded from Philippines' investigations on steel
BUSINESSicon  15/07/2020 

The Trade Remedies Authority of Viet Nam has asked the Philippines to exclude Viet Nam from three safeguard investigations on some steel products.

Will US investors head for Vietnam after leaving China?
Will US investors head for Vietnam after leaving China?
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

US businesses are seeking Vietnamese partners in various business fields, according to the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC).

Vietnam Electricity announces test results of electricity bills
Vietnam Electricity announces test results of electricity bills
BUSINESSicon  15/07/2020 

Vietnam Electricity (EVN) announced there were only a few cases of incorrect electricity bills after checking its records from June 25 to July 3.

Vietnam struggles to have 5,000 science and tech firms this year
Vietnam struggles to have 5,000 science and tech firms this year
BUSINESSicon  15/07/2020 

Vietnam would have difficulty achieving the goal of having 5,000 science and technology enterprises this year under the 2011-20 science and technology development strategy.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 