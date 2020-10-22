Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/10/2020 20:13:19 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

NA targeting business recovery and growth

22/10/2020    20:08 GMT+7

The 10th session of the 14th NA kicked off this week, with a major focus to be placed on discussing solutions to further support businesses in the context of their recovering performance 

despite headwinds negatively impacting on the economy’s growth.

NA targeting business recovery and growth
The 10th session of the 14th NA prioritises post-pandemic recovery. Photo: Le Toan/VIR

For the first time in many years, the 10th session of the 14th National Assembly (NA), taking place from October 20 to November 17, will hold a two-day Q&A session involving the leaders of the governments and all ministers in a spirit that what they have and will do for the economy must be clarified, as compared to their promises at the legislature’s hall in the previous NA sessions, and what solutions will be jointly advanced to spur on economic growth fuelled by the performance of the business community.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc stated that in the current time of COVID-19, supporting enterprises and investors has been an increasingly urgent matter as many of them have either stopped or suspended operations, meaning that the economy has lost part of its resources for growth.

“Difficulties are still surrounding enterprises and individuals, and we must lift them out of it,” the PM stated at September’s cabinet meeting.

Adam Sitkoff, executive director of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hanoi, told VIR that he highly valued efforts by the government to assist enterprises amid their difficulties. However, the support remains insufficient.

“The economic implications of the pandemic for Vietnam are severe and will affect us for quite some time. Millions of jobs have disappeared, many people have seen their salaries cut, and business activity in most sectors remains slow. As we move towards economic recovery, the financial pressure for many companies will be significant,” Sitkoff said. “AmCham members welcome the announcements of stimulus and support packages applying to a list of industries the government says are greatly impacted such as passenger transport, tourism accommodation, restaurants, and some other fields. However, some business sectors have been overlooked.”

According to a government report sent to NA deputies last week, it is expected that in the whole of 2020, the added value of the industrial sector will increase 2.5 per cent on-year, far lower than the on-year 8.86 per cent rise last year.

“The increasingly complicated pandemic in many nations worldwide has undermined the supply chains of imported materials for the domestic industrial production in the first nine months of the year, especially for the processing and manufacturing sector which creates 80 per cent of the economy’s industrial growth,” said Nguyen Thi Huong, general director of the General Statistics Office.

Six laws for adoption at the National Assembly:

● Law on Vietnam’s Border Defence

● Law on Vietnamese People Working abroad under Contract (amended)

● Law on International Agreements

● Law on amendments to the Law on Environmental Protection

● Law on amendments to the Law on Administrative Violation Punishment

● Law on Residence (amended)

Six laws for discussion:

● Law on amendments to the Law on Prevention and Control of HIV/AIDS

● Law on amendments to the Law on Road Traffic

● Law on Preventing and Combating Narcotic Drugs

● Law on amendments to the Law on Trade Unions

● Law on Ensuring Road Traffic Order and Safety

● Law on Forces to Protect Order and Security in Localities

Varying difficulties
 

A representative from US-backed Cargill Vietnam told VIR that despite operating in Vietnam for 25 years, Cargill still finds it challenging when it comes to policies.

“For example, like other agri-businesses, Cargill is facing some difficulties in policy implementation. Legal changes are not keeping up with market changes. Vietnamese agriculture has been growing very fast in the past few years, and as a result, some issues which have not yet been addressed in any current legal documentation are arising across production and business activities, causing problems for enterprises,” the representative said.

According to the representative, the discrepancies in implementation of policies and coordination among some state bodies are confusing businesses. Moreover, some regulations have a rushing execution roadmap that makes it hard for businesses to adapt their operations to the changes. This creates difficulties for well-complying businesses while creating a loophole for non-conforming ones. This is to some extent going against the government’s policy of creating a transparent, fair, and healthily competitive investment environment.

“We wish that the NA will help enterprises remove these difficulties,” he stressed.

At the NA’s Standing Committee meeting held a few weeks ago, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan stated that despite businesses’ health in general is significantly improving, into next year the economy is expected to face numerous obstacles caused by COVID-19, global uncertainties, protectionism, and trade conflicts.

“This will surely continue to have negative impacts on Vietnam’s production and exports, especially when many local enterprises remain in the mire and economic growth remains not quite sustainable,” she said. “Thus, at the coming NA session, more specific solutions to assist enterprises and cope with external issues must be made.”

With negative impacts of COVID-19, the government has set a target of 2.5-3 per cent in economic growth this year, making Vietnam the nation with the highest growth in Southeast Asia.

 

It is expected that in 2020, the GDP scale will be VND6.3 quadrillion ($273.9 billion), up by about VND263 trillion ($11.43 billion) as compared to 2019, and lower than the on-year VND500 trillion ($21.74 billion) increase recorded last year.

In need of support 

This year, the survey results of the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam’s (EuroCham) Business Climate Index reduced to the lowest level, at 26 per cent, due to COVID-19.

“More than half of CEOs surveyed believed that Vietnam’s macroeconomy stabilised and improved from May to July, and 49 per cent of businesses’ leaders predicted that they will resume close to normal operations in the time to come,” EuroCham said in a statement. “Among necessary support measures, we see that tax reduction remains the most required by EU businesses from the government. It is clear that leaders of EU businesses see that they are operating in a difficult period.”

Meanwhile, the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam stated that one of the biggest challenges for Japanese enterprises in Vietnam is that they want the country to become more digitalised so that they can operate more effectively here.

“Previously, digitalisation and digital transformation were paid attention to. But now, such attention has become of higher importance due to negative impacts of the coronavirus. The Vietnamese government has set out a national programme on digital transformation until 2025, with a vision to 2030. Japanese businesses are also seeking opportunities to invest into Vietnam in the digital industry,” JCCI said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Christopher Jeffery, chairman of the British Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam, said that what they need the most now is a plan from the Vietnamese government to allow British experts and business leaders to enter the country to work and continue their projects.

“Many enterprises are facing numerous barriers in operation as their key staff cannot directly work at the enterprises. Many families, especially those with kids, are also facing lots of difficulties as many of their members cannot return to them,” Jeffery said. “To come back to Vietnam, they must wait within 3-4 months to be allowed to enter the country, and so we propose that the government support us in solving this issue.”

According to the NA’s Office, recommendations will be discussed at the legislature from this week.

Seeking solutions
 

“These issues must get due attention and must be carefully discussed at the NA’s upcoming session. The government needs to increase inspections at ministries and localities in order to ensure the effectiveness of the government’s efforts to reduce and remove unnecessary business conditions, and boost administrative procedures,” said Vu Hong Thanh, Chairman of the NA’s Economic Committee.

He also stressed, “I think that one of the best solutions to support enterprises is to quickly and truly remove unnecessary administrative procedures in all business sectors, especially investment, construction, transport, and education.”

“All processes and procedures must be truly made transparently and openly, with all violators be strictly punished in order to eradicate unofficial costs for people and enterprises,” he continued.

As for Sitkoff from AmCham Hanoi, he also pointed out that AmCham members remain concerned with changes in policy and regulations that are not consistent with international best practices. These changes expose many investors to considerable risks in executing their investments.

“AmCham continues to encourage continuous improvements in infrastructure development, protection of intellectual property, education reform, legal and tax policy certainty, and enhanced transparency in Vietnam. Progress in these areas will not only help attract more foreign investment, but will also support Vietnam’s aspirations to propel itself to the next sphere of economic competitiveness,” Sitkoff said. VIR 

Thanh Thu

Gov't direct debt nears allowable ceiling: NA

Gov't direct debt nears allowable ceiling: NA

The Government’s direct debt payment obligations may reach the permissible ceiling of 25% of the 2020 State budget collections and are expected to stand at over 25% of the State budget collections in 2021, 

Businesses line up for further support

Businesses line up for further support

Continued facing with massive woes, the business community in Vietnam is in dire need of the government’s assistance for investors and enterprises to struggle through the global health crisis and grabbing new business

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese businesses told to export to US through Amazon during pandemic
Vietnamese businesses told to export to US through Amazon during pandemic
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnamese exporters should boost exports to the US through the Amazon e-commerce platform during the COVID-19 pandemic, speakers told a seminar in HCM City yesterday. 

VEPR downgrades Vietnam's GDP growth forecast in 2020
VEPR downgrades Vietnam's GDP growth forecast in 2020
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research (VEPR) estimated local GDP growth for this year at between 2.6 per cent and 2.8 per cent at a workshop yesterday in Hanoi, lower than the 3.8 per cent it forecast in July.

State budget loss of revenue from tax collections is up to hundreds of trillion VND
State budget loss of revenue from tax collections is up to hundreds of trillion VND
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

State auditors have found incorrect application of land rent remission policy in some provinces that did not adjust land rents after the rent stabilization period expired.

Company with "golden land" plots incurs big losses
Company with "golden land" plots incurs big losses
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Halico, the owner of the famous Vodka Hanoi brand, has reported continued big losses for Q3 2020, despite its great advantages, including wide experience anf ownership of ‘golden’ land plots in advantageous positions.

Vietnam’s e-Commerce revenue to exceed 15 billion USD this year: Association
Vietnam’s e-Commerce revenue to exceed 15 billion USD this year: Association
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s e-Commerce growth reached 32 percent last year and averaged about 30 percent annually since 2016, according to a report by the Vietnam e-Commerce Association (VECOM).

The financial issues clouding ambitious North-South railway
The financial issues clouding ambitious North-South railway
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The North-South high-speed railway line is a large-scale project with a total investment of around $58.7 billion which could facilitate not only cargo transport at an operational speed of up to 200km/h but also reduce travel time

Public debt estimated to reach 56.8% GDP by year end
Public debt estimated to reach 56.8% GDP by year end
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The government’s report on public debt in 2020 and estimates in 2021 show remarkable figures about the national debt.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 21
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 21
BUSINESSicon  21/10/2020 

 Vietnam likely to earn 300 billion USD in exports this year

Big companies continue to come to VN, GLP sets up $1.5 billion joint venture
Big companies continue to come to VN, GLP sets up $1.5 billion joint venture
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam is attractive in the eyes of investors thanks to its control of the epidemic and economic growth this year.

Travel firms impatient because of slow resumption of international flights
Travel firms impatient because of slow resumption of international flights
FEATUREicon  13 giờ trước 

International commercial air routes were reopened about a month ago under a Prime Ministerial decision.

Government considers additional support policies for industrial sector
Government considers additional support policies for industrial sector
BUSINESSicon  21/10/2020 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) said it had advised the Government to implement a number of policies to support Viet Nam's industrial sector, especially the support industry.

Vietnam's export growth expected at 3-4 percent this year
Vietnam's export growth expected at 3-4 percent this year
BUSINESSicon  21/10/2020 

Vietnam’s exports this year could grow by 3-4 percent despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Car dealers sprint in last months of year, car prices plummet
Car dealers sprint in last months of year, car prices plummet
BUSINESSicon  21/10/2020 

A number of large manufacturers slashed car prices in early October, signaling a fierce race in the Vietnamese auto market.

Leather and footwear on course for strong recovery: LEFASO
Leather and footwear on course for strong recovery: LEFASO
BUSINESSicon  21/10/2020 

Vietnam's leather and footwear industry was on course for a strong recovery as more international fashion brands were valuing the country as an...

Times change, Dang family’s businesspeople are thriving
Times change, Dang family’s businesspeople are thriving
BUSINESSicon  21/10/2020 

The businesses owned by Dang Thanh Tam and Dang Thi Hoang Phuong have shown signs of strong recovery as a new FDI wave is expected to come, which will strengthen the industrial real estate market.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 20
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 20
BUSINESSicon  20/10/2020 

State budget collection tops over VND975 trillion in nine months

Vietnam makes all-out efforts to boost public investment disbursement
Vietnam makes all-out efforts to boost public investment disbursement
BUSINESSicon  20/10/2020 

Vietnam is making all-out efforts to boost the disbursement of public investment as it seeks to post GDP growth of 3 percent this year amid the global economic downturn triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

IMF trims Vietnam GDP growth forecast to 1.6% in 2020
IMF trims Vietnam GDP growth forecast to 1.6% in 2020
BUSINESSicon  19/10/2020 

The country would remain the only one with positive growth among five major economies in ASEAN, and its economic growth would rebound to 6.7% in 2021.

Government names SOEs incurring losses of trillions of VND
Government names SOEs incurring losses of trillions of VND
FEATUREicon  20/10/2020 

The government has sent a report to the National Assembly on investment of state capital in enterprises, and the use of the fund for enterprise support and development in 2019.

Outward investment projects incur losses of over $1 billion
Outward investment projects incur losses of over $1 billion
BUSINESSicon  20/10/2020 

Forty-seven outward investment projects have an accumulated loss of $1.048 billion, according to the government’s report on the financial situation of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and state-invested enterprises, submitted to the National Assembly.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 