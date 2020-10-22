Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/10/2020 08:12:17 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Needing VND500 billion, boss Thuy mortgages assets at Kim Lien Hotel

24/10/2020    07:02 GMT+7

Nguyen Duc Thuy, or boss Thuy, as he is known in Vietnam, is taking daring steps by mortgaging 819,450 shares issued by Kim Lien Tourism JSC held by Thaiholdings for a loan.

Thaiholdings (THD) has made public a resolution of the board of managers on the borrowing of VND500 billion from LienViet Post Bank to use as working capital for its food trading plan.

Needing VND500 billion, boss Thuy mortgages assets at Kim Lien Hotel

Both Nguyen Duc Thuy and his brother are well known businessmen in Vietnam

Thaiholdings will use 819,450 shares issued by Kim Lien Tourism JSC, the owner of Kim Lien Hotel, that it holds as collateral for the loan.

The shares mortgaged by Thaiholdings account for 70 percent of total hotel shares it holds.

This is the next step taken by Thaigroup after the back-door listing move through Thaiholdings when Thaigroup did not meet the requirements for listing because of accumulated losses.

In mid-August, or two months after Thaiholdings listed shares on the Hanoi bourse, an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting of Thuy’s Thaiholdings approved the resolution on the increase of its charter capital from VND539 billion to VND5.3 trillion to buy shares of Thaigroup, another business also belonging to boss Thuy, which was the holding company of Thaiholdings.

At that time, Thaiholdings spent VND2.954 trillion to acquire 147.5 million Thaigroup shares and hold 59 percent of shares of the company, taking over its previous parent company.

Prior to that, Thaigroup once held 74 percent of Thaiholdings’ capital, but it divested completely at the end of 2019.

Both Thaiholdings and Thaigroup are the enterprises related to boss Thuy.

 

Thuy is now chair of Thaigroup and the biggest shareholder in Thaiholdings with 20 percent of shares.

Prior to that, Thuy took the post of chair of Thaiholdings, but resigned from the post in February.

Financial reports showed that Thaiholdings’ business performance in the first nine months of the year was not satisfactory with modest profit only 12.5 percent of the yearly plan.

The noteworthy point is that Thuy’s Thaiholding had paid a VND113 billion deposit for the back-door listing and buying of shares from Thaigroup’s shareholders.

With the back-door listing affair, Thaiholdings is believed to hold a large amount of assets after acquiring Thaigroup.

Though the business results are modest, Thaigroup hopes it can make high profits from the transfer of some investment items. Thaigroup’s major business is trading imported coal which is the input material for cement plants in Ha Nam.

Thaigroup holds shares in many large enterprises and projects, including Kim Lien Tourism JSC, Ton Dan Ha Noi JSC - the owner of Thaiholdings Tower, holds a large proportion of shares in Enclave Phu Quoc JSC, (which implements the 352 hectare urban area project in Bai Thom, Phu Quoc), and Quang Nam Cement Plant. It also owns land in the Xuan Thanh Urban Area. 

M. Ha

Billions of dollars worth of shares expected to enter bourse

Billions of dollars worth of shares expected to enter bourse

A number of commercial banks are going to list their shares at the HCM City Stock Exchange (HOSE), and are expected to bring a breath of fresh air to the market, which has been stagnant because of the pandemic.

20 years of Vietnam’s stock market

20 years of Vietnam’s stock market

The Ho Chi Minh City Securities Center (the forerunner of the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange, or HoSE) held its first trading session in July 2000, marking the birth of Vietnam’s securities market.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam has potential for developing energy service companies market
Vietnam has potential for developing energy service companies market
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

There is great potential for the energy service companies market to develop in Vietnam as power consumption is forecast to increase sharply in the coming years, heard a workshop heard in HCM City on October 22.

VN needs a credible local rating agency as reforms drive demand
VN needs a credible local rating agency as reforms drive demand
BUSINESSicon  23/10/2020 

There is an urgent need for a credible domestic rating agency in Vietnam to promote the orderly development of a healthy and sustainable bond market, according to a recent report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Concept of ‘spiritual works’ doesn’t exist in legal documents: minister
Concept of ‘spiritual works’ doesn’t exist in legal documents: minister
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

There are regulations on religious construction works, but there is no regulation on ‘spiritual works’ in current laws.

Golden time for foreign investors to pour money into Vietnam’s ICT industry
Golden time for foreign investors to pour money into Vietnam’s ICT industry
FEATUREicon  18 giờ trước 

Many government officials and businesses believe that it is the golden time now for foreign investors to decide to invest or expand their investment in Vietnam, especially in the ICT industry.

ITU Digital World 2020: Businesses expect new opportunities
ITU Digital World 2020: Businesses expect new opportunities
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Enterprises operating in the telecommunications and IT sectors around the world say they have found new business opportunities during the Covid-19 pandemic, but also need incentive policies from governments.

Khanh Hoa cancels 4 hydropower projects from electricity development plan
Khanh Hoa cancels 4 hydropower projects from electricity development plan
BUSINESSicon  23/10/2020 

The government of the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa has canceled four hydropower projects from its electricity development plan as they may encroach on a large forest area and pose a high risk to the environment.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 22
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 22
BUSINESSicon  22/10/2020 

Vietnam ODA disbursement meets 32% of targets in 9 months

NA targeting business recovery and growth
NA targeting business recovery and growth
BUSINESSicon  22/10/2020 

The 10th session of the 14th NA kicked off this week, with a major focus to be placed on discussing solutions to further support businesses in the context of their recovering performance 

Vietnamese businesses told to export to US through Amazon during pandemic
Vietnamese businesses told to export to US through Amazon during pandemic
BUSINESSicon  22/10/2020 

Vietnamese exporters should boost exports to the US through the Amazon e-commerce platform during the COVID-19 pandemic, speakers told a seminar in HCM City yesterday. 

VEPR downgrades Vietnam's GDP growth forecast in 2020
VEPR downgrades Vietnam's GDP growth forecast in 2020
BUSINESSicon  22/10/2020 

The Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research (VEPR) estimated local GDP growth for this year at between 2.6 per cent and 2.8 per cent at a workshop yesterday in Hanoi, lower than the 3.8 per cent it forecast in July.

State budget loss of revenue from tax collections is up to hundreds of trillion VND
State budget loss of revenue from tax collections is up to hundreds of trillion VND
BUSINESSicon  22/10/2020 

State auditors have found incorrect application of land rent remission policy in some provinces that did not adjust land rents after the rent stabilization period expired.

Company with "golden land" plots incurs big losses
Company with "golden land" plots incurs big losses
BUSINESSicon  22/10/2020 

Halico, the owner of the famous Vodka Hanoi brand, has reported continued big losses for Q3 2020, despite its great advantages, including wide experience anf ownership of ‘golden’ land plots in advantageous positions.

Vietnam’s e-Commerce revenue to exceed 15 billion USD this year: Association
Vietnam’s e-Commerce revenue to exceed 15 billion USD this year: Association
BUSINESSicon  22/10/2020 

Vietnam’s e-Commerce growth reached 32 percent last year and averaged about 30 percent annually since 2016, according to a report by the Vietnam e-Commerce Association (VECOM).

The financial issues clouding ambitious North-South railway
The financial issues clouding ambitious North-South railway
BUSINESSicon  22/10/2020 

The North-South high-speed railway line is a large-scale project with a total investment of around $58.7 billion which could facilitate not only cargo transport at an operational speed of up to 200km/h but also reduce travel time

Public debt estimated to reach 56.8% GDP by year end
Public debt estimated to reach 56.8% GDP by year end
BUSINESSicon  22/10/2020 

The government’s report on public debt in 2020 and estimates in 2021 show remarkable figures about the national debt.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 21
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 21
BUSINESSicon  21/10/2020 

 Vietnam likely to earn 300 billion USD in exports this year

Big companies continue to come to VN, GLP sets up $1.5 billion joint venture
Big companies continue to come to VN, GLP sets up $1.5 billion joint venture
BUSINESSicon  22/10/2020 

Vietnam is attractive in the eyes of investors thanks to its control of the epidemic and economic growth this year.

Travel firms impatient because of slow resumption of international flights
Travel firms impatient because of slow resumption of international flights
FEATUREicon  22/10/2020 

International commercial air routes were reopened about a month ago under a Prime Ministerial decision.

Government considers additional support policies for industrial sector
Government considers additional support policies for industrial sector
BUSINESSicon  21/10/2020 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) said it had advised the Government to implement a number of policies to support Viet Nam's industrial sector, especially the support industry.

Vietnam's export growth expected at 3-4 percent this year
Vietnam's export growth expected at 3-4 percent this year
BUSINESSicon  21/10/2020 

Vietnam’s exports this year could grow by 3-4 percent despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 