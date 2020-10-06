Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Negotiations on Vietnam-UK FTA expected to be completed late this year

07/10/2020    10:42 GMT+7

Vietnam and the United Kingdom are speeding up negotiations on a new-generation free trade agreement between the two sides, which is expected to be completed at the end of this year.

Negotiations on Vietnam-UK FTA expected to be completed late this year hinh anh 1

Delegates attend the webinar 

The information was released at a webinar themed “Vietnam’s Trade and Economic Future: Opportunities for British and Vietnamese Businesses”, which was jointly held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s European-American Market Department, the UK-ASEAN Business Council, the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK and the UK Embassy in Vietnam on October 6.

British Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward highlighted the importance of the FTA to help boost trade between Vietnam and the UK.

He expressed his hope that the two sides will gain success in negotiations this year, especially in the context of the UK having left the European Union on January 31.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Hoang Quoc Vuong said that in recent years, the business and investment environment in Vietnam has improved in a more transparent and convenient manner.

The country’s Government is determined to step up administrative reform to meet requirements of the market economy and create a reliable and attractive investment climate for enterprises.

 

Of note, amidst the movement of FDI flows, Vietnam’s maintenance of positive growth in disbursed capital is an encouraging result, affirming its attractiveness as an investment destination, Vuong stated.

Regarding bilateral relations, he stressed that the UK is an important market and always a prioritized cooperation partner of Vietnam.

The UK is a potential market for Vietnam’s tropical farm produce, garment and textiles, footwear, wood products and mobile phones, while Vietnam is a gateway market for UK businesses to approach the wider regional market, he added.

Since the two countries signed a strategic partnership agreement in 2010, their two-way trade had increased by 3.5 times to hit 6.61 billion USD in 2019.

As of August 2020, the UK had 400 valid investment projects in Vietnam with combined registered capital of 2.6 billion USD, ranking 16th out of 137 nations and territories pouring capital into the Southeast Asian country./.VNA

Vietnam, UK to develop strategic partnership to higher level: officials

Vietnam, UK to develop strategic partnership to higher level: officials

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh held talks with UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs and First Secretary of State Dominic Raab in Hanoi on September 30.

 
 

Other News

.
Billions of dollars worth of shares expected to enter bourse
Billions of dollars worth of shares expected to enter bourse
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

A number of commercial banks are going to list their shares at the HCM City Stock Exchange (HOSE), and are expected to bring a breath of fresh air to the market, which has been stagnant because of the pandemic.

After peaking in 2019, startup investment slows down in first half of 2020
After peaking in 2019, startup investment slows down in first half of 2020
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Investment in Vietnamese startups reached a record high in 2019 but dropped 22 per cent in the first half of 2020 due to COVID-19, according to the Vietnam Tech Investment Report 2019 for the first half of 2020 by Do Ventures.

Incurring big losses, Vietnam railway faces serious challenges
Incurring big losses, Vietnam railway faces serious challenges
FEATUREicon  23 giờ trước 

The number of train trips Vietnam Railways (VNR) provided in February-May 2020 decreased by 2,886 compared with the same period last year, mostly because of Covid-19. The occupancy rate in H1 was only 56 percent.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 6
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 6
BUSINESSicon  06/10/2020 

Expanding planting area of “world’s best rice”

E-wallets losing money as customers switch brands frequently
E-wallets losing money as customers switch brands frequently
FEATUREicon  06/10/2020 

People are installing up to 10 e-wallets on their smartphones, but are only using them during sale promotion programs.

Silicon Valley in Southeast Asia: Da Nang lures Japanese technologies
Silicon Valley in Southeast Asia: Da Nang lures Japanese technologies
FEATUREicon  20 giờ trước 

Da Nang has caught the attention of Japanese ICT firms thanks to its favorable investment environment.

Ninh Thuan to become country’s top salt producer
Ninh Thuan to become country’s top salt producer
BUSINESSicon  06/10/2020 

Ninh Thuan will restructure its salt production by applying advanced techniques and renovating salt fields to become the country’s leading producer by 2030, according to its Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Gloomy days at foreigners’ markets in Ho Chi Minh City
Gloomy days at foreigners’ markets in Ho Chi Minh City
BUSINESSicon  06/10/2020 

Markets and grocery stores in Ho Chi Minh City that target foreigners are struggling to stay afloat amid a dearth of customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 5
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 5
BUSINESSicon  05/10/2020 

Agro-forestry-fishery enjoys $7.25 billion trade surplus in nine months

Trade deal expected to stimulate Vietnamese coffee exports to EU
Trade deal expected to stimulate Vietnamese coffee exports to EU
BUSINESSicon  05/10/2020 

On September 16 Vinh Hiep Co. Ltd of Pleiku City shipped 296 tonnes of coffee to Belgium and Germany at zero tariff.

Land prices frame proposed to be more market-based
Land prices frame proposed to be more market-based
BUSINESSicon  05/10/2020 

HCM City People’s Committee recently proposed the land prices frame be more market-based because large gaps with the market prices have caused significant losses to budget collection.

FDI and the 30-year concern about high-tech applications
FDI and the 30-year concern about high-tech applications
FEATUREicon  05/10/2020 

Only 5 percent of foreign invested projects in the last 30 years have used high technology. This is a lesson for Vietnam during the new FDI (foreign direct investment) wave.

Trillions of dong worth of debt settled each month, after resolution released
Trillions of dong worth of debt settled each month, after resolution released
BUSINESSicon  05/10/2020 

A daring decision has helped the financial market and the banking system to stand firmly during Covid-19.

Bank shares still sought despite Covid-19
Bank shares still sought despite Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  05/10/2020 

Commercial banks are facing challenges, including an increase in bad debts because of Covid-19 and pressure that has forced them to increase charter capital. But bank shares remain attractive to investors.

Vietnam’s strategy for sustainable development of marine economy
Vietnam’s strategy for sustainable development of marine economy
BUSINESSicon  05/10/2020 

On October 22, 2018, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong signed a resolution on the strategy for the sustainable development of Vietnam’s marine economy to 2030 and vision to 2045, known as Resolution No 36.

Vietnam likely to earn 300 billion USD in exports this year
Vietnam likely to earn 300 billion USD in exports this year
BUSINESSicon  05/10/2020 

The industry and trade sector is exerting all-out efforts to achieve the target of 300 billion USD in export turnover this year in the context that the COVID-19 pandemic is seriously affecting global trade.

Foreign funds fond of startups amidst pandemic
Foreign funds fond of startups amidst pandemic
BUSINESSicon  04/10/2020 

Although the global economy is heavily affected by Covid-19, a series of Vietnamese startups have lately obtained millions, even tens of millions of U.S. dollars, from domestic and foreign funds.

The secrets of trade surplus records
The secrets of trade surplus records
BUSINESSicon  04/10/2020 

By now, it can be concluded that albeit unable to reach the set goal, Vietnam’s export this year has yielded encouraging results.

The dilemma of migrant garment workers
The dilemma of migrant garment workers
BUSINESSicon  04/10/2020 

In HCMC and Vietnam, Covid-19 has shut down factories and deprived plenty of garment workers of their jobs.

Da Nang land market falls into crisis
Da Nang land market falls into crisis
BUSINESSicon  04/10/2020 

The Da Nang land market has been in a crisis for many reasons.

