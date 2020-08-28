Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/08/2020 09:00:48 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

New faces in government procurement

28/08/2020    08:57 GMT+7

European businesses are preparing to join Vietnamese public procurement on the back of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA). 

Nicolas Audier, chairman of the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham), talked about future trends in this market.

1506p9 new faces in government procurement
Nicolas Audier, chairman of the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham)

The EVFTA, now in effect, is opening government procurement to EU businesses. What preparations have you seen among members of EuroCham members to tap into the opportunities in this field?

Vietnam has one of the world’s highest ratios of public investment-to-GDP. Since the mid-1990s, major infrastructure projects – from hospitals and roads to IT equipment and public utilities – have driven average annual growth of almost 40 per cent in government procurement.

However, Vietnam had never agreed to its government procurement being subject to the World Trade Organization’s Government Procurement Agreement until negotiations on the EVFTA and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. Now that the EVFTA has entered into force, it opens up important opportunities for European enterprises.

First among these is the fact that EU companies will now be considered to be on an equal footing with Vietnamese bidders when the government purchases goods or services over a specific threshold. Like the tariff lines in the EVFTA, this threshold will also see a gradual reduction from the point the agreement entered into force throughout its implementation period.

Central government procurement will be covered if it is over 1.5 million special drawing rights (or SDRs) – equivalent to about $2.3 million – after the EVFTA has entered into force. This will fall to SDR130,000 ($191,000) after 15 years.

Vietnam has also committed to follow the National Treatment and non-discrimination principles. In practice, this means that it will be publish online and in the public procurement newspaper information on intended procurement. The government will also allow enough time for bidders to prepare and submit their bids, and will assess these bids based on fair and objective principles and on the criteria published in notices and tender documentation.

Meanwhile, a new regime should help to better settle complaints and disputes. In other words, the EVFTA will help to ensure fair and transparent government procurement bidding processes for EU investors in Vietnam, similar to other countries with which the EU has an FTA.

Of course, the current COVID-19 pandemic has impacted investment plans of companies around the world, including in Europe where we continue to see countries across the continent affected. This is reflected in EuroCham’s Business Climate Index – our quarterly survey of business leaders – which shows that European companies remain cautious about investment plans in the next quarter.

Nevertheless, Vietnam’s large and growing public procurement offers significant opportunities to EU investors, not least because Vietnam is one of the few countries predicted to see strong economic growth in the near future.

Which are the sectors attracting EU investors most in government procurement, and what possible future trends do you foresee?

 

Now that the EVFTA is in force, EU companies are able to bid for public procurement contracts on the same terms as Vietnamese enterprises with a range of state organisations. This includes all central-level Vietnamese ministries, where public procurement projects could include new infrastructure such as roads or ports.

EU companies will also be able to bid for contracts at 34 hospitals under the control of the Ministry of Health, two major universities, and two major research institutes.

Goods procurement is also covered under the EVFTA, with exceptions for some agricultural products and some low-value manufactured goods. Meanwhile, for services procurement, Vietnam has offered a range of sectors such as construction, dredging, and computer-related services which will be attractive to EU enterprises.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment is completing documents guiding implementation of the country’s EVFTA commitments in government procurement. What benefits can EU firms expect, and what may be the barriers in regards to this?

European companies look forward to benefiting from the government procurement provisions of Chapter 9 of the EVFTA. From a legal perspective, some aspects of the provisions are provided for in Vietnamese law, while others – such as the use of electronic means – remain to be regulated in domestic legislation.

In general, the Law on Bidding covers the main issues outlined in Chapter 9, and Vietnam has not permitted foreign tenders to participate in government procurement projects using the state budget that fall outside the scope of this law.

The World Bank, in its recent and comprehensive report on the EVFTA, while noting that the Law on Bidding covers the main issues in Chapter 9, also highlighted that there could be some differences between Vietnam’s legal framework and the EVFTA.

The World Bank recommended that Vietnam issues a guiding document to address this, and I am sure investors and enterprises would appreciate such a move. VIR

Bich Thuy

EVFTA obligations can brew up coffee success

EVFTA obligations can brew up coffee success

Bolstered by the growing demand in the EU, Vietnam’s coffee industry has a major opportunity to capture a bigger market share on the European continent.

EVFTA sets up competitive market for pharmacy firms

EVFTA sets up competitive market for pharmacy firms

With the new EVFTA, Vietnam’s pharmacy firms will have to compete fairly with manufacturers from the EU.With the new EVFTA, Vietnam’s pharmacy firms will have to compete fairly with manufacturers from the EU.

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 27
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 27
BUSINESSicon  27/08/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City continues to assert itself as economic spearhead

Solar power investors fear they may not be able to enjoy preferential FIT
Solar power investors fear they may not be able to enjoy preferential FIT
BUSINESSicon  27/08/2020 

Covid-19 and the slow implementation of power transmission projects may make it impossible for solar power projects to connect to the national grid by the end of the year.

VN to remain ASEAN's strongest growth performer despite Covid-19 outbreak: HSBC
VN to remain ASEAN's strongest growth performer despite Covid-19 outbreak: HSBC
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Amid global uncertainty, Vietnam continues to attract fresh FDI and remains an exception to a subdued private investment outlook of the Southeast Asian region in recent quarters.

Completing Vietnam’s initiatives helps strengthen ASEAN
Completing Vietnam’s initiatives helps strengthen ASEAN
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be unpredictable in many ASEAN countries, Vietnam has actively proposed and participated in regional initiatives to promote economic recovery and maintain production and supply chains.

Car dealers experience hardships amid weak demand
Car dealers experience hardships amid weak demand
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Car trading companies are complaining about high inventories and sharp profit decreases as people have cancelled car purchase plans amid Covid-19.

Vietnamese hotels put up for sale amid tourism slump
Vietnamese hotels put up for sale amid tourism slump
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The hotel market has been in a state of hibernation since the beginning of the year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CEOs take the ‘hot seats’
CEOs take the ‘hot seats’
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

“I am overwhelmed with joy. But the worry about what to do to help the corporation overcome the pandemic is 20 or 30 times more,” said the newly appointed chair of Vietnam Airlines.

Power price proposal on table as equality remains uncertain
Power price proposal on table as equality remains uncertain
BUSINESSicon  26/08/2020 

Amid feedback from the public and experts about calculating energy price, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has rounded off the single-price model for household electricity in a bid to harmonise the benefits of all stakeholders in society.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 26
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 26
BUSINESSicon  26/08/2020 

Creating sustainable businesses in Vietnam

Local firms still not aware of anti-dumping investigations
Local firms still not aware of anti-dumping investigations
BUSINESSicon  26/08/2020 

While local export products have been facing more anti-dumping investigations and tax evasion cases in foreign countries, Vietnamese enterprises are still unaware of the risk.

Real estate market on ‘standby’ again
Real estate market on ‘standby’ again
BUSINESSicon  26/08/2020 

Real estate firms are again postponing sales and investment plans after new Covid-19 cases were discovered in late July in Da Nang.

Hotel sector’s long-term outlook remains positive: CBRE
Hotel sector’s long-term outlook remains positive: CBRE
BUSINESSicon  26/08/2020 

Though the second wave of COVID-19 dashed hopes for quick tourism recovery in 2020, real estate services firm CBRE Vietnam believed the industry’s long-term outlook remains positive.

Banks cut pay, lay off workers due to impact of Covid-19
Banks cut pay, lay off workers due to impact of Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  26/08/2020 

Bank officers' incomes, which include a monthly salary and bonus, have decreased significantly amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Branded-goods 'king' buys shares of Sasco, capitalization value rises
Branded-goods 'king' buys shares of Sasco, capitalization value rises
BUSINESSicon  26/08/2020 

Johnathan Hanh Nguyen, known as the ‘branded-goods king’, has succeeded with his bottom fishing deal at a time when the new outbreak of Covid-19 shows signs of weakening.

Vietnam opens seaports to receive new FDI 'wave'
Vietnam opens seaports to receive new FDI 'wave'
BUSINESSicon  25/08/2020 

Development of coastal industrial zones appears to be the right move to take advantage of incoming FDI.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 25
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 25
BUSINESSicon  25/08/2020 

Boosting online payments for e-commerce growth

More than 90% of Vietnamese travel firms suspend operations
More than 90% of Vietnamese travel firms suspend operations
BUSINESSicon  25/08/2020 

Around 90%-95% of travel companies in HCM City have suspended operations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dollar billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong restructures his business network
Dollar billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong restructures his business network
BUSINESSicon  25/08/2020 

Vuong has made a number of moves recently to restructure his huge business system to shift his development strategy to technology, industry and services.

HCM City to provide second support package to businesses, speed up public fund disbursement
HCM City to provide second support package to businesses, speed up public fund disbursement
BUSINESSicon  25/08/2020 

HCM City authorities plan to provide another support package for businesses affected by the pandemic, and aim to increase the disbursement rate of public funds to 95 per cent by the end of the year.

Fruit prices in traditional markets plummet as exports remain stuck
Fruit prices in traditional markets plummet as exports remain stuck
BUSINESSicon  25/08/2020 

The loyal Chinese market has restricted the import of Vietnam’s fruits, while exports to the US are stuck because of Covid-19.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 