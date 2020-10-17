Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
19/10/2020 13:30:02 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

New FTAs puts logistics in limelight

19/10/2020    12:22 GMT+7

New-generation free trade agreements are increasing the importance of domestic logistics groups, with Vietnam emerging as a safe yet high-return market for overseas parties pouring money into new developments.

New FTAs puts logistics in limelight
New FTAs puts logistics in limelight. Photo: Le Toan/VIR

Sydney-based growing logistics developer LOGOS last week announced completion of its first acquisition in Vietnam – a 13-hectare development site located in the northern province of Bac Ninh’s Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park. The move follows the establishment of LOGOS Vietnam Logistics Venture last month, which has an initial forecast portfolio of approximately $350 million by gross asset value.

LOGOS’ head of Vietnam Glenn Hughes said, “The long-term potential of the Vietnamese logistics market is supported by strong tailwinds, as companies seek to diversify their supply chains across multiple countries and further invest in technology within their facilities to meet the growing demand of e-commerce.”

Similarly, TM Insight, an Asia-Pacific consulting company specialising in supply chain, property advisory, and property management services, has recently acquired XAct Solutions, a supply chain and industrial property advisory firm based in Australia with a footprint across Asia, including Vietnam.

James Christopher, president of TM Insight Asia, told VIR, “As we look to expand in the region, Vietnam was identified as a key focus market as it is one of the fastest-growing markets in Southeast Asia and had the region’s highest increase in the global market share in the past five years in manufacturing.”

Some of the solutions with which TM Insight plans to support businesses in Vietnam include diversifying sourcing. With Vietnam now becoming a location of choice for businesses seeking manufacturing capabilities outside of China, TM Insight sees the opportunity to work with businesses here to leverage this situation.

Most recently, South Korea’s KCTC Vietnam Ltd. also tied up with Tan Cang Cai Mep Container Terminal JSC (TCCT) to develop the port warehouse and logistics industries in Vietnam. Established in 2008, KCTC Vietnam is a foreign-invested enterprise with 49 per cent South Korean funding. The company focuses on multimodal transport business, good storage, as well as cargo handling, warehousing, and logistics consulting services.

“With over 12 years of experience in logistics services, KCTC Vietnam is aiming to become a centre providing the best logistics solutions to customers in Asia,” said general director of KCTC Park Hyun Bae.

Meanwhile, TCCT is a subsidiary of Saigon Newport Corporation, established in 2007. Put into operation in 2009, TCCT is Vietnam’s first deep-water seaport, capable of receiving ships up to 160,000 deadweight tonnage. TCCT has teamed up with KCTC to handle Out of Gauge shipments in the Cai Mep port area. The new partnership is expected to pave the way for promising development for both firms in logistics.

In August, the International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group, provided a financing package of $70 million to Vietnam’s Indo Trans Logistics Corporation (ITL) in an aim to support the development of the logistics sector, thus facilitating trade and enhancing the competitiveness of the country’s economy during COVID-19.

 

This funding will help ITL transform and grow by acquiring new assets, developing new warehouses and facilities, and deploying advanced information technology systems.

Likewise, some European investors are keen on developing a $1-billion logistics complex in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau to capitalise on the growing trade demands from the entry of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement.

At last month’s meeting with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the Netherlands’ Ambassador to Vietnam Elsbeth Akkerman and Belgian Ambassador to Vietnam Paul Jansen said that they both support the project, which will help enhance cooperation and investment between the EU and Vietnam.

Julien Brun, managing partner at CEL Consulting, told VIR that this is a very favourable time for Vietnamese logistics investment, with Vietnam still set to enjoy economic growth in 2020 while all other countries in ASEAN are going to face recession.

According to Brun, when industrial production volume grows, logistics needs to absorb this increase of volume. Furthermore, as industries mature, the need for more advanced logistical solutions becomes critical as a way to optimise cost.

“A good example is the cold chain where seafood manufacturers have to show that not only manufacturing is compliant to international norms, but also the whole supply chain. Traceability can only happen with modern logistics as it requires to record every single transfer from raw materials to final consumer. Without proper IT infrastructure, this traceability cannot happen,” Brun said.

Brun also pointed out that more manufacturers are willing to outsource their logistics to third-party logistics companies. As logistics is very demanding from an operational standpoint, it becomes quickly more cost-efficient to delegate the logistics operations to a specialised company. “With all these factors added together, logistics is a very safe industry to invest in as volume, service quality requirement, and outsourcing trends add up together, providing investors a very positive outlook,” he concluded. VIR

Thanh Van

EVFTA to have wide impacts on transport businesses

EVFTA to have wide impacts on transport businesses

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement is having an impact on the local government procurement market, with transport being among the more attractive sectors to EU businesses.

Logistics groups strive to exploit EVFTA potential

Logistics groups strive to exploit EVFTA potential

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement has created a new driving force for Vietnam’s logistics, but the industry needs to take further action to unlock its full potential.

 
 

Other News

.
Long Thanh Airport: investment rate high, ACV may lack money
Long Thanh Airport: investment rate high, ACV may lack money
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has warned about problems with the Long Thanh International Airport project, citing capital arrangement capability.

Macadamia nuts ripe for billion-dollar expansion
Macadamia nuts ripe for billion-dollar expansion
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam wants to earn around $1 billion from growing macadamia by 2030, and although some plantations have achieved partnerships with domestic buyers, 

Many state-owned groups see big losses amid COVID-19 crisis
Many state-owned groups see big losses amid COVID-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Many enterprises have reported big losses because of Covid-19, including large state-owned groups.

Exploitable security plagues digitalisation
Exploitable security plagues digitalisation
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Disruptive technologies spur the evolution in the financial landscape, with comprehensive applications providing convenient access to customers’ banking needs.

Boeing to bring more technologies to local airlines
Boeing to bring more technologies to local airlines
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

To cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, Boeing has sped up its ecoDemonstrator programme to support its partner airlines, including those in Vietnam.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 18
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 18
BUSINESSicon  18/10/2020 

Domestic travellers help boost tourism recovery

VN has been active as foreign companies plan investment relocation
VN has been active as foreign companies plan investment relocation
BUSINESSicon  18/10/2020 

Vietnam has been seen as an ideal destination for foreign companies looking for elsewhere to relocate production channels in a bid to diversify their supply chains in the post-Coronavirus pandemic.

The dark future of hotels on 'golden land' in Hanoi
The dark future of hotels on 'golden land' in Hanoi
BUSINESSicon  18/10/2020 

A series of hotels have had to cancel their opening plans this year because of Covid-19. Many hotels have been put up for sale because of poor patronage.

Rooftop solar power popular in southern provinces
Rooftop solar power popular in southern provinces
BUSINESSicon  18/10/2020 

According to the Electricity of Vietnam (EVN), the total capacity of rooftop solar power projects in southern provinces now makes up 60 percent of its total solar power capacity nationwide.

Special day for two billionaires: mountains of money pouring in
Special day for two billionaires: mountains of money pouring in
BUSINESSicon  18/10/2020 

Techcombank share prices have soared, while the Hoa Phat Group of the billionaire Tran Dinh Long has reported a record 30-year profit. The prosperity of these enterprises has helped their owners earn more money despite Covid-19.

MoIT helps enterprises deal with increasing trade remedy cases
MoIT helps enterprises deal with increasing trade remedy cases
BUSINESSicon  17/10/2020 

Vietnam’s export goods face more trade remedies in the process of deep economic integration, so the Ministry of Industry and Trade has developed solutions for the situation.

Vietnam to become the 4th largest economy in Southeast Asia: IMF
Vietnam to become the 4th largest economy in Southeast Asia: IMF
BUSINESSicon  17/10/2020 

Vietnam's GDP is estimated to reach US$340.6 billion this year, making it the fourth-largest economy in Southeast Asia.

M&amp;A activities signal promising fortunes
M&A activities signal promising fortunes
BUSINESSicon  17/10/2020 

Although merger and acquisition levels dropped in 2020 across Vietnam, the prospect for such activities remain bright for next year as overseas investors look to local businesses in order to improve market access.

Online exports require professionalism
Online exports require professionalism
BUSINESSicon  17/10/2020 

Using online platforms to boost exports is the fastest way to bring Vietnamese goods to the world, said business leaders and industry experts.

Real estate stocks await cash flow
Real estate stocks await cash flow
BUSINESSicon  17/10/2020 

Domestic and foreign capital flow is expected to bolster real estate shares after the COVID-19 pandemic as many investors are paying attention to the industry.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 17
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 17
BUSINESSicon  17/10/2020 

Banks start to report business performance

ASEAN pushes forward with 5G connectivty cooperation
ASEAN pushes forward with 5G connectivty cooperation
BUSINESSicon  17/10/2020 

As ASEAN chair this year, Vietnam is playing a crucial role in further cementing joint activities within the bloc via boosting the application of high technologies to adapt to Industry 4.0, which is sweeping throughout the region.

Investors lose billions of VND as land prices keep rising
Investors lose billions of VND as land prices keep rising
FEATUREicon  17/10/2020 

A lot of real estate traders have missed opportunities to make huge profits because they decided to postpone purchasing plans, hoping that prices would decrease further.

The right structural adjustments help Vietnam achieve long-term growth aspirations
The right structural adjustments help Vietnam achieve long-term growth aspirations
BUSINESSicon  17/10/2020 

No nation has escaped the threat of COVID-19 to lives and livelihoods, with many countries seeing cases resurge recently. 

Meeting expectations of the corporate bond market
Meeting expectations of the corporate bond market
BUSINESSicon  16/10/2020 

A new government decree tightens conditions on the issuance of corporate bonds. However, before the decree came into effect, enterprises flooded the market with new issuances.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 