Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
06/11/2020 18:00:13 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

New report finds GDP growth revised up 25.4 per cent in 2010-2017

06/11/2020    16:53 GMT+7

A new report on Vietnam's macroeconomics and GDP revision has been released by Prof Can Van Luc and researchers from the BIDV Training and Research Institute

 - an academic branch of the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam. 

New report finds GDP growth revised up 25.4 per cent in 2010-2017
A new report by BIDV Training and Research Institute put Vietnam's GDP at $334.6 billion. The report also made a number of policy recommendations for the country's socio-economic development in 2021-30. — VGP Photo

The report was based on the country's revised GDP in December 2019, which found GDP growth was revised upwards by an average of 25.4 per cent each year in 2010-2017.

This came out to 0.13-0.48 percentage points higher for each year's GDP growth figure against previously released figures, or roughly US$40 billion annually.

Revised GDP for 2020 was estimated at $334.6 billion, slightly lower than the figure by the International Monetary Fund, which put the country's GDP at $340.6 billion.

One of the causes behind the changes was attributed to increased shares of the industrial, construction and services sectors, the three economic pillars expected to drive growth in 2021-30. Notably, the industrial and service sectors are set to account for 80 per cent of the country's GDP by 2030, according to the General Statistic Office of Vietnam (GSO). 

 

The revised figure also put Vietnam, with income per capita of $3,404 in 2019, closer to the World Bank's definition of a middle-income country ($3,466-$12.055 income per capita). It also put the country on a trajectory to achieve income per capita of $6,500 in 2030. This will likely hurt Vietnam's ability to secure financial aid and preferential loans in the future.

At the same time, the country's contribution to international organisations will also increase, making it trickier for the Government to balance its budget. 

The report also made policy recommendations for the country's socio-economic development in 2021-30. It said the GSO should make public all data and methods employed in the revision of GDP to improve its credibility and accuracy of economic forecasting. The report also called for a uniform economic reporting process, in which the same criteria are used by central and local agencies. 

Notably, researchers urged the National Assembly and the Government to make adjustments to public investment, debt level and Government expenditures, which were all put under critical level after the GDP revision, based on revised figures to minimise risk to the economy. 

More importantly, the report recommended the Government set objectives for the country's socio-economic development in 2021-30 with an emphasis on sustainability, inclusiveness and innovation. Vietnam's top priorities for the foreseeable future should include investment in the development of science and technology, digitalisation, administrative reform and improving its human resource, according to the report.  VNS

IMF trims Vietnam GDP growth forecast to 1.6% in 2020

IMF trims Vietnam GDP growth forecast to 1.6% in 2020

The country would remain the only one with positive growth among five major economies in ASEAN, and its economic growth would rebound to 6.7% in 2021.

 
 

Other News

.
Innovation a must for SOEs
Innovation a must for SOEs
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Innovation has become a pressing need for State-owned enterprises (SOEs) which have undergone drastic restructuring during the past decade but their operation efficiency remained lower than expected.

Vietnam’s 2020 M&amp;A value to halve to $3.5 billion due to pandemic
Vietnam’s 2020 M&A value to halve to $3.5 billion due to pandemic
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s merger and acquisition market is considered the least affected among the Southeast Asian countries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but in the new normal state, 

Ministry predicts 2020 export growth of 3-4 pct.
Ministry predicts 2020 export growth of 3-4 pct.
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam still managed to maintain export growth in the first 10 months of this year despite COVID-19, and exports for the year as a whole are expected to rise 3-4 percent against 2019, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Billionaire shows his power, buys FLC shares at high prices
Billionaire shows his power, buys FLC shares at high prices
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Trinh Van Quyet, president of FLC Group, has decided to spend nearly VND100 billion to buy FLC shares, though prices have increased sharply recently.

Hotel co-working service competes with co-working spaces
Hotel co-working service competes with co-working spaces
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Going to hotels to study and work is a growing tendency among Vietnamese youth.

Trade defence measures applied on $12 bln worth of Vietnamese exports
Trade defence measures applied on $12 bln worth of Vietnamese exports
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) held a workshop on November 4 to discuss tools to protect businesses against trade defence lawsuits in export markets in the context of integration.

Traditional fish sauce to have its own logo
Traditional fish sauce to have its own logo
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Association of Fish Sauce, established on October 27, will label products that meet certain standards with its own logo, to help consumers recognise traditional local fish sauce and provide access to safe and high-quality fish sauce.

Textile and garment production struggles due to lack of fabric
Textile and garment production struggles due to lack of fabric
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s underdeveloped fabric production is making it difficult for textile and garment businesses to take advantage of free trade agreements, including the Europe – Vietnam FTA (EVFTA).

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 5
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 5
BUSINESSicon  05/11/2020 

Growth target of 6 percent for 2021 is feasible: legislator

Some 100,000 companies predicted to leave market by end-2020
Some 100,000 companies predicted to leave market by end-2020
BUSINESSicon  05/11/2020 

With an average of more than 8,500 businesses withdrawing from the market due to ailing operations in January-October, the nation is expected to see around 100,000 enterprises shutting shop by the end of this year.

Second stimulus package to focus on most affected sectors
Second stimulus package to focus on most affected sectors
BUSINESSicon  05/11/2020 

The second stimulus package to aid the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic would focus on the most affected sectors, including aviation, tourism and consumption, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Khanh Hoa seeks to have casino on island
Khanh Hoa seeks to have casino on island
BUSINESSicon  05/11/2020 

The Khanh Hoa provincial authorities are seeking permission to develop a casino project on Hon Tre Island in Nha Trang City.

Optimism about Vietnam economic rebound
Optimism about Vietnam economic rebound
BUSINESSicon  05/11/2020 

Despite high economic openness and growing global uncertainties, Vietnam’s economy still maintains its resilience and is on track for a V-shaped recovery, stated economist Nguyen Minh Phong.

Watchdog agency tightens control over bond issuance
Watchdog agency tightens control over bond issuance
FEATUREicon  05/11/2020 

The movement of issuing corporate bonds has cooled down, but the large number of bonds that have been issued with no collateral, or untrustworthy collateral, is viewed as a ‘bubble’ that may burst at any time.

Experts simultaneously called for the cancellation of the Formula 1 race in Hanoi
Experts simultaneously called for the cancellation of the Formula 1 race in Hanoi
BUSINESSicon  04/11/2020 

Experts believe Hanoi should stop the organisation of Formula 1 race in the long-term to focus on economic recovery.

Vietnam gov’t warns of interest groups profiteering from SOE privatization
Vietnam gov’t warns of interest groups profiteering from SOE privatization
BUSINESSicon  04/11/2020 

The government would continue to hold majority stakes at state-owned commercial banks, and maintain presence in companies operating in fields that are essential to the economy.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 4
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 4
BUSINESSicon  04/11/2020 

Industry-trade sector to ensure enough goods for Tet

Corporate bond market still holds risks for investors: SSI
Corporate bond market still holds risks for investors: SSI
BUSINESSicon  04/11/2020 

The corporate bond market cooled in September and risks still persist for investors, according to securities companies.

Vietnam must accept US$60-billion tourism losses to ensure safety: PM
Vietnam must accept US$60-billion tourism losses to ensure safety: PM
BUSINESSicon  04/11/2020 

Before the Covid-19 outbreak, Vietnam would welcome 21 million international visitors annually, with total revenues exceeding US$60 billion.

Disbursing ODA: mission for remaining months of 2020
Disbursing ODA: mission for remaining months of 2020
BUSINESSicon  04/11/2020 

The prime minister has highlighted disbursing official development assistance (ODA) as the main mission of ministries and localities in the final months of this year.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 