07/08/2020 18:33:39 (GMT +7)
Nikkei Asian Review: Samsung Electronics looks to shift production to VN

07/08/2020    17:29 GMT+7

Samsung Electronics will end personal computer production in China as it looks to shift production to Viet Nam to cut costs and remain competitive in the PC business, according to the Nikkei Asian Review. 

The tech group of the Republic of Korea looks to shift production to an existing factory in Viet Nam.  

Samsung Electronics Suzhou Computer, the unit that runs the Chinese plant, was established in 2002 as a PC assembly center. The computers made at the factory were sold mainly in the Republic of Korea, North America and China.

According to the article, the Global PC shipments inched up 0.6% last year to 261.23 million units, research firm Gartner said. 

In general-use PCs built with common parts, market share is directly linked to earnings. Japanese makers have left the business as top players dominate the market. Samsung will continue to make PCs, but the company will cut labor and other costs by relocating production.

Samsung once operated three smartphone factories in China, but the group shut down all Chinese production at the end of 2019. The capacity has been transferred to Samsung's Vietnamese facilities or delegated to contract manufacturers.

The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) has released a list of 30 Japanese firms that are poised to receive subsidies from its government to move production facilities from China to Southeast Asian countries, with half of the list eyeing Viet Nam as a possible destination, local media reported.

 

Nine of the companies are small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and six of large scale.

The majority of Japanese firms looking to move to Viet Nam are in the fields of medical equipment, in addition to those producing semiconductors, phones and parts, and air conditioners, among others.

Among the list, Hoya Corporation, which manufactures hard-drive parts, is set to move to Viet Nam and Laos, while Shin-Etsu Chemical will shift production of rare-earth magnets to Viet Nam.

JETRO said the financial support would range from US$900,000 – US$46.5 million to partly cover the required expenses of Japanese firms in expanding operation. VGP

Thuy Dung

In Vietnam, Samsung has been making a great contribution to the country’s GDP over the last many years.

Samsung Electronics has announced the temporary shutdown of its factory in Gumi, South Korea and has relocated the production line of some high-end smartphone models to Vietnam.

 
 

.
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Southeast Asian tech and consumer durables companies are mulling over applying for IPO in 2020 while startups in Vietnam are looking at choppy waters.

BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

In light of the unpredictable developments relating to the Covid-19 pandemic, many banks in Vietnam are attempting to raise capital but most of their plans have been delayed,

BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Masses of people nationwide have been flocking to jewellery shops in order to sell the precious metal to cash in on the increasing trend of gold prices reaching an all-time high of VND62 million per tael.

BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The interest rate of compulsory reserves in the Vietnamese dong at banks will be 0.5 per cent per annum.

BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Prices of the yellow metal soared a new record reaching VND62million(US$2,681) per tatel or 1.2 ounce in Vietnam on Thursday after the State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) confirmed to have solutions and sufficient resources to stabilise the market.

BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Analysts believe that ThaiBev, the biggest shareholder of Sabeco, will be the likely buyer of the shares.

BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Since Vietnam joined ASEAN (July 28, 1995) and committed to the implementation of the ASEAN Free Trade Agreement (AFTA) in 1996, ASEAN's direct investment has contributed significantly to Vietnam’s economic development .

BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnamese enterprises have been urged to renovate their business strategies if they want to benefit from the EU-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), 

BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The top 10 most valuable brands in Viet Nam 2020 are worth US$8.1 billion, increasing by 17 per cent from last year and accounting for 30 per cent of the list’s total value, according to Forbes Viet Nam magazine.

BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

State-owned economic groups had registered 114 outward investment projects as of the end of 2019 with registered capital of $13.8 billion, according to the MInistry of Public Investment.

BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Lao Cai asked to finalise proposal for construction of Sa Pa Airport

BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam is one of the best long-term growth stories in Asia and is one of the most preferred frontier markets, according to HSBC.

BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Singaporean business and investment in Vietnam has increased significantly over the decades, thus greatly contributing to strengthening economic bilateral ties.

BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The export of vegetables and fruits has resumed. And with the new EVFTA, Vietnam’s products have great advantages to be exported to the EU.

BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

PhD Doctor Le Quoc Phuong, former deputy director for the Information Centre for Industry and Trade, under the Ministry of Trade, talks on key requirements in trade development in mountainous areas and islands.

BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam and Singapore are witnessing their heyday in bilateral and multifaceted cooperation.

BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The second wave of the COVID-19 epidemic to hit Vietnam has continued to deal a devastating blow to small businesses, travel agencies, and tourist accommodations in the Old Quarter of Hanoi due to the suspension of operations.

BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Not all commercial banks will list their shares on the bourses by the end of the year as required by the government.

BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam Airlines is planning to sell nine A321CEO planes to optimize its fleet and improve its cash flow, as the national flag carrier’s revenue has dropped sharply due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Effective in 2021, the amended laws on Enterprises, Investment, and Public-Private Partnership are expected to entail breakthrough changes to Vietnam’s business and investment landscape in the coming time, 

