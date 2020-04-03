Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/04/2020 11:47:20 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Nissan Vietnam ceases operation in response to COVID-19

 
 
03/04/2020    11:45 GMT+7

Automaker Nissan Vietnam has declared a temporary shutdown as from April 5 amid the complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nissan Vietnam ceases operation in response to COVID-19 hinh anh 1

Illustrative image (Photo: nissan.com.vn)



A representative of Nissan Vietnam said its auto factory in the central city of Da Nang will halt operations, while its dealers in Hanoi and Da Nang have already closed and others in the southern region have maintain the staff of less than 20 members each day to support customers when necessary.

The company also sent office workers home from April 1-15, the representative said, adding that the suspension will last until further notifications from the Vietnamese Government.

Other automakers like Ford, Toyota, TC Motor and Honda have already suspended their operations in Vietnam in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

 

The Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association has evaluated losses of the pandemic to the auto industry, saying many spare part manufacturers and automakers have been directly impacted due to lockdown policies imposed by many countries.

This will force businesses in the industry to adjust their production plans, even the temporary shutdown of plants, until they can find alternative materials and the epidemic is stamped out, the association said./.

Honda Vietnam suspends production due to COVID-19

Honda Vietnam suspends production due to COVID-19

Honda Vietnam (HVN) has become the fourth automaker in Vietnam to suspend production and assembly of cars and motorbikes over the concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ford temporarily suspends production in Vietnam due to COVID-19

Ford temporarily suspends production in Vietnam due to COVID-19

Ford Motor Company has announced it will temporarily cease production at its assembly plant in Vietnam in response to the growing impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

 
 

Other News

.
VN wood industry facing losses due to COVID-19
VN wood industry facing losses due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

 The wood industry was facing a ‘disaster’ with many businesses left without orders from now until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Vietnam Timber and Forest Product Association (VTFPA).

Room for Vietnamese farm produce exports to Singapore amid COVID-19
Room for Vietnamese farm produce exports to Singapore amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnamese enterprises shipped around 500 tonnes of goods, including coffee, instant noodles, sweet potato, cabbage, pineapple, watermelon, and dragon fruit, to Singapore in March, according to the Vietnamese Trade Office in Singapore.

Vietnam’s manufacturing drops to record low in March due to pandemic
Vietnam’s manufacturing drops to record low in March due to pandemic
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell sharply to 41.9 in March from 49.0 in February, a survey by IHS Markit and Nikkei released on April 1 showed.

Many firms optimistic about business in Q2
Many firms optimistic about business in Q2
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Many enterprises in the manufacturing and processing industry are optimistic about the outlook for the second quarter of 2020, according to a survey conducted by the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Some SOEs seek to restore state governing policy
Some SOEs seek to restore state governing policy
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Many state-owned corporations (SOEs) have asked to be put under the management of ministries as they were in the past. The proposal has been described by VCCI chair Vu Tien Loc as a "step back in the reform process".

Floundering service sector threatens mass unemployment
Floundering service sector threatens mass unemployment
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

With restaurant and café chains struggling amid COVID-19, thousands of employees in the service sector could lose their jobs. 

Government considers $2.6 billion support package for Vietnamese hit by COVID-19
Government considers $2.6 billion support package for Vietnamese hit by COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung submitted a relief package worth US$2.6 billion to help those most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic at the meeting of permanent Government members on April 1.

Cambodian government offers financial support for tourism sector
Cambodian government offers financial support for tourism sector
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The Cambodian government recently announced a measure to assist workers employed in the tourism sector which is severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

GDP growth of 3.82 percent in Q1 is a miracle: official
GDP growth of 3.82 percent in Q1 is a miracle: official
BUSINESSicon  02/04/2020 

Vietnam’s GDP growth rate of 3.82 percent in the first quarter of 2020, a record low since 2011, is still a miracle amidst a global economic recession, an official has said.

Ba Ria–Vung Tau seeks investors for 23 key projects
Ba Ria–Vung Tau seeks investors for 23 key projects
BUSINESSicon  02/04/2020 

Authorities in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau have been asked to speed up procedures so that investors can be sought for important projects.

Vietnamese businesses, landlords lean on each other to survive epidemic
Vietnamese businesses, landlords lean on each other to survive epidemic
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Many shopping malls and landlords have accepted to lower retail premises rent or exempt rent to help tenants overcome difficulties at this time.

Will coronavirus reverse globalisation?
Will coronavirus reverse globalisation?
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Could Covid-19 permanently change how the global economy works?

Coronavirus: Oil prices rise on hopes of a price war truce
Coronavirus: Oil prices rise on hopes of a price war truce
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

US President Donald Trump said he expects Saudi Arabia and Russia to strike a deal in the next few days.

Banks maintain normal operations during national social distancing
Banks maintain normal operations during national social distancing
BUSINESSicon  02/04/2020 

Banking services will remain available to meet the transaction demands of businesses and individuals, according to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

Restaurants, coffee chains in Vietnam switch to selling online delivery
Restaurants, coffee chains in Vietnam switch to selling online delivery
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

After HCM City decided to temporarily close restaurants and catering services with the capacity of more than 30 customers, they began selling online and delivering food.

Bank customers warned of fraud amid COVID-19 pandemic
Bank customers warned of fraud amid COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  02/04/2020 

Banks have warned customers about fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic, advising them not to open suspicious emails or click on dubious links sent as email attachments related to the pandemic.

Honda Vietnam suspends production due to COVID-19
Honda Vietnam suspends production due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  02/04/2020 

Honda Vietnam (HVN) has become the fourth automaker in Vietnam to suspend production and assembly of cars and motorbikes over the concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN central bank asks for cut in electronic fund transfer fees
VN central bank asks for cut in electronic fund transfer fees
BUSINESSicon  02/04/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on March 31 issued a directive to reduce the fees for transactions via interbank electronic payment system by 50 percent for local banks.

Finance Ministry asks insurers not to sell COVID-19-related products
Finance Ministry asks insurers not to sell COVID-19-related products
BUSINESSicon  02/04/2020 

The Ministry of Finance has asked insurers to stop introducing and selling insurance packages related to COVID-19.

Securities trading uninterrupted during COVID-19 fight: SSC
Securities trading uninterrupted during COVID-19 fight: SSC
BUSINESSicon  02/04/2020 

Trading on the Vietnamese securities market was essential and would not be disrupted under any circumstances during the fight against COVID-19, the State Securities Commission (SSC) said on March 31.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 