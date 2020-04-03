Nissan Vietnam ceases operation in response to COVID-19

Automaker Nissan Vietnam has declared a temporary shutdown as from April 5 amid the complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A representative of Nissan Vietnam said its auto factory in the central city of Da Nang will halt operations, while its dealers in Hanoi and Da Nang have already closed and others in the southern region have maintain the staff of less than 20 members each day to support customers when necessary.

The company also sent office workers home from April 1-15, the representative said, adding that the suspension will last until further notifications from the Vietnamese Government.

Other automakers like Ford, Toyota, TC Motor and Honda have already suspended their operations in Vietnam in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association has evaluated losses of the pandemic to the auto industry, saying many spare part manufacturers and automakers have been directly impacted due to lockdown policies imposed by many countries.

This will force businesses in the industry to adjust their production plans, even the temporary shutdown of plants, until they can find alternative materials and the epidemic is stamped out, the association said./.

