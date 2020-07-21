Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/07/2020 16:10:04 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

No new airlines is allowed until 2022

21/07/2020    13:50 GMT+7

No new airlines will be allowed to open in Viet Nam until 2022 at the earliest, Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has announced.

 
 

No new airlines is allowed until 2022

Passengers arrive at Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCM City. Due to the current difficulties of local aviation industry, no new airline is allowed to open until 2022 .— Photo VNS Thu Giang

The Deputy PM says until the aviation industry has fully recovered from the fall-out of the COVID-19 pandemic, no new airlines will be considered.

His ruling conforms proposals submitted by the Ministry of Transport (MoT) in May.

The announcement will come as a blow to a number of new airlines that were hoping to take to the skies soon.

Kite Air of hospitality group Thien Minh and Vietstar Airlines of Vietstar Airlines Multirole Corporation were racing for permits.

With the ministry’s decision, these airlines must continue to wait for permits.

Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The said: "In the most optimistic scenario, only in 2022, the local aviation market could reach the result it did in 2019."

 

According to the ministry, Viet Nam has 214 aircraft, but right now less than half are being used.

To ensure the State management of aviation to develop sustainably in the future, the MoT suggested focusing on restoring the domestic air travel and solve the difficulties for the local airlines.

According to the Government Office, Dung assigned the MoT to take responsibility in ensuring the sustainable development of the aviation industry. He also assigned the Ministry of Planning and Investment with the function of appraising investment policy of the Kite Air project to report to the Prime Minister in the future.

Currently, Viet Nam has five commercial airlines including Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet, Jetstar Pacific Airlines, Bamboo Airways and Vietnam Air Services (VASCO).

Earlier this year, Vietravel Airlines was granted the license to become the 6th commercial airline of Viet Nam. It is applying for a flight permit. — VNS

Vietravel Airlines eligible to obtain business licence: CAAV

Vietravel Airlines eligible to obtain business licence: CAAV

The application made by Vietravel Airlines satisfies all conditions for licensing as an aviation transport business, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV).

Local airlines struggle to reposition themselves in market

Local airlines struggle to reposition themselves in market

Airlines have been lowering airfares and targeting mostly domestic passengers.

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 21
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 21
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Associations shake hands to promote local tourism

Good times for prospective car owners
Good times for prospective car owners
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Despite numerous challenges in the first half of the year, the automobile market is expected to improve significantly in the remaining half thanks to timely policies from the government and recovering growth speed in the following years

Realtors in race to search for land
Realtors in race to search for land
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The advantages of one real estate firm over others will lie in its land holdings.

15 Japanese firms to move China production lines to Vietnam
15 Japanese firms to move China production lines to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam is expected to attract 15 Japanese firms of different sizes that will receive Japanese government’s subsidies to shift manufacturing plants out of China to diversify its supply chain.

Large corporations increase borrowing through bond issuance
Large corporations increase borrowing through bond issuance
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

A report from the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) showed that the biggest corporate bond issuers in H1 were enterprises related to the richest billionaires.

Share of real estate in the economy
Share of real estate in the economy
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The added value share of the real estate sector in gross domestic product (GDP) has gradually declined due to its lower growth versus the overall growth of the economy

VN lacks mechanisms for private investment in renewable energy
VN lacks mechanisms for private investment in renewable energy
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Many private enterprises said they want to invest in building renewable energy infrastructure, but Viet Nam still lacks mechanisms to encourage private enterprises to participate in this activity.

Vietnam property market increasingly attractive to foreign capital
Vietnam property market increasingly attractive to foreign capital
BUSINESSicon  20/07/2020 

Vietnam has for the first time been named a “Semi-Transparent” market in the 2020 Global Real Estate Transparency Index (GRETI) by Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) thanks to the progress in its largest markets, HCM City and Ha Noi. 

Banks to sell collateral assets amid fears of rising bad debts
Banks to sell collateral assets amid fears of rising bad debts
BUSINESSicon  20/07/2020 

A number of banks have announced plans to auction off their collateral assets in an attempt to speed up bad debt recovery.

VN stock market: opportunities still exist in some fields
VN stock market: opportunities still exist in some fields
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese stock market may have found a new equilibrium in current price areas, according to Mirae Asset.

VN-Index tipped to approach 900 points by the end of this year
VN-Index tipped to approach 900 points by the end of this year
BUSINESSicon  20/07/2020 

Brokerages have forecast that the benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh exchange may approach 900 points by the end of this year despite worries over a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Local garment firm expects revenue drop this year as partner's parent goes bankrupt
Local garment firm expects revenue drop this year as partner's parent goes bankrupt
BUSINESSicon  20/07/2020 

Risk provision may write some revenue off the record for Song Hong Garment JSC as the company prepares for the likely bankruptcy of its US partner’s parent firm.

Coronavirus: The slow death of the American all-you-can-eat buffet
Coronavirus: The slow death of the American all-you-can-eat buffet
BUSINESSicon  20/07/2020 

Buffets, beloved by many Americans, are rapidly changing their business model to adapt to the virus.

Exporters worried as catfish exports to major markets drop
Exporters worried as catfish exports to major markets drop
BUSINESSicon  20/07/2020 

Exporters are mulling plans on how to increase shipments to the US and China after Covid-19 ends.

COVID accelerates shift towards omni-channel retail
COVID accelerates shift towards omni-channel retail
BUSINESSicon  20/07/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic was accelerating Vietnam’s shift towards omni-channel purchasing behaviours and retailers should capitalise on this momentum to drive expansion and increase penetration rates in the post-COVID period, 

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 20
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 20
BUSINESSicon  20/07/2020 

Lao Cai to build border market and trade promotion centre

High air transport charges place heavy burden on Vietnamese exporters
High air transport charges place heavy burden on Vietnamese exporters
BUSINESSicon  20/07/2020 

Many Vietnamese exporters are facing multiple difficulties as air transport charges have been revised up sharply by foreign airlines amid the hardships caused by the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

Solar power plants accelerate connection to grid to enjoy incentive
Solar power plants accelerate connection to grid to enjoy incentive
BUSINESSicon  20/07/2020 

Many solar power plants have managed to get hooked to the power grid early to enjoy the high electricity prices, thus overloading the grid.

VN businesses struggle to stop export decline
VN businesses struggle to stop export decline
BUSINESSicon  20/07/2020 

The Ministry of Investment and Trade noted that though the export turnover of the processing industry could not regain the strength it had before Covid-19, the recovery was very clear.

Zalo Shop not been licensed: Ministry
Zalo Shop not been licensed: Ministry
BUSINESSicon  20/07/2020 

Director of Viet Nam e-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said that Zalo Shop has not registered with the ministry.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 