Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
14/05/2020 16:49:51 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

No new airlines until aviation market recovers: VN Transport Ministry

 
 
14/05/2020    15:35 GMT+7

Vietnam will temporarily halt the consideration of new airlines until the aviation market has recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grounded planes at Noi Bai International Airport. Viet Nam would temporarily halt consideration for new airlines until the aviation market has recovered.

g

Viet Nam will temporarily halt the consideration of new airlines until the aviation market has recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The.

The ministry said the virus caused the global aviation market to collapse and Viet Nam’s was no exception, which saw considerable drops due to restrictions in travel with all international and most domestic flights suspended in March and April to prevent the spread of the virus.

Priority would be given to recovering the aviation market, resuming flights and removing the difficulties of exiting carriers while the foundation of new carriers would only be considered after the market recovered, The said.

Three airlines were waiting to take off.

Vietravel Airlines of tourism company Vietravel with a total investment of VND700 billion (US$30.4 million) got the Prime Minister’s approval for the investment guidelines in early April and expected to be able to take off in early 2021.

The also asked the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam to provide instructions to Vietravel Airlines to complete the application for an air transport licence. The evaluation of the carrier’s application must focus on the feasibility and efficiency of the investment project and the company’s development strategy with regard to the impacts of COVID-19.

Kite Air of hospitality group Thien Minh and Vietstar Airlines of Vietstar Airlines Multirole Corporation were racing for permits.

Previously, Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup abandoned plans to launch Vinpearl Air, just months after announcing the new carrier.

 

With the ministry’s decision, these airlines must continue to wait for permits.

There were five local commercial airlines in operation, including Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific, Vietjet Air, Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO) and Bamboo Airways.

A report by the ministry at the end of April showed that the aviation industry was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was estimated that Viet Nam’s aviation market would serve around 43 million passengers this year, a drop of 46 per cent against 2019.

Dinh Viet Thang, Director of the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam, said the aviation market was seeing rapid recovery as social distancing was loosened.

In Viet Nam, domestic flights resumed in late April, while international flights were expected to partially resume from the beginning of next month.

Thang predicted that the domestic market could not recover to 2019’s average level until mid-2021. He also forecasted the international market would not recover until the end of next year at the earliest.

In mid-April, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked the Ministry of Transport to give careful consideration to the foundation of new airlines to ensure the efficiency of State’s management and sustainable development of the airline industry. — VNS

Vietnam aviation industry will not be able to recover until 2021

Vietnam aviation industry will not be able to recover until 2021

The aviation sector can only recover in 2021 according to an official from the Ministry of Transport.

Aviation authority proposes increasing domestic flights

Aviation authority proposes increasing domestic flights

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked the Ministry of Transport to increase domestic flights and remove social distancing on aircraft.

 
 

Other News

.
Trade defence instruments important to Vietnam’s open economy
Trade defence instruments important to Vietnam’s open economy
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Strengthening the application of trade defence instruments would be necessary for Vietnam, which was among countries with the highest economic openness level, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Vietnam imports pigs from Thailand
Vietnam imports pigs from Thailand
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam has imported 250 pigs from Thailand to breed and is encouraging businesses to import more to help restock herds across the country after the impacts of the African swine fever outbreak.

Singapore becomes biggest investor in Vietnam during Jan-April
Singapore becomes biggest investor in Vietnam during Jan-April
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Singapore rose to become the biggest foreign investor in Vietnam in the first four months of 2020 with 5.07 billion USD, accounting for 41 percent of the total.

Ministry of Transport proposes increasing BOT toll fees
Ministry of Transport proposes increasing BOT toll fees
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has recently proposed the Government to consider and approve the option of increasing BOT toll fees in order to remove difficulties for the investors who suffered revenue losses.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 14
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 14
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Target of one million firms a tall order amid COVID-19

Temporary cessation in approval of new airlines in Vietnam
Temporary cessation in approval of new airlines in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The MoT proposed to halt the establishment of new airlines, with new applications considered only once the aviation market rebounds to a normal state.

Transport giants clamour for government support
Transport giants clamour for government support
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Despite the supporting policies soon ahead, state-owned transport giants will take some time to recover from the global health crisis as a fault in global supply chains remains apparent.

VN Trade Ministry considers selling farm produce online to China
VN Trade Ministry considers selling farm produce online to China
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT), in an effort to rescue Vietnam’s farm produce, has decided to organize online trade between Vietnamese sellers and Chinese businesses.

Finance Ministry measures expected to lure capital flow to stock market
Finance Ministry measures expected to lure capital flow to stock market
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has proposed raising the limit of credit for securities investments as a solution to help businesses seek capital.

Door opens for Vietnam's export of face masks
Door opens for Vietnam's export of face masks
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Hundreds of millions of made-in-Vietnam face masks have been exported abroad, showing an upsurge in the operation and production capacity of Vietnamese garment and textile sector

Automakers may shift from manufacturing to importing due to COVID-19 pandemic
Automakers may shift from manufacturing to importing due to COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  13/05/2020 

The automobile market will continue to face difficulties in restoring production if the COVID-19 pandemic persists.

Chinese usury apps set up in Vietnam
Chinese usury apps set up in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

About 60-70 Chinese businesses have come to Vietnam to set up legal entities and provide loans at exorbitant interest rates under the names of Vietnamese businesses, according to Nextech president Nguyen Hoa Binh.

Conflicting policies, land issues and virus hinder SOE equitisation
Conflicting policies, land issues and virus hinder SOE equitisation
BUSINESSicon  13/05/2020 

The equitisation of State-owned enterprises (SOEs) was being hindered by troublesome policies, lack of transparency in land management and the recent devastation inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic, experts said.

PM permits re-opening of sub-border gates with China
PM permits re-opening of sub-border gates with China
BUSINESSicon  13/05/2020 

The Prime Minister (PM) has permitted to re-open sub-border gates and border crossing to resume goods trading activities between Viet Nam and China.

F&amp;B chains ‘turn enemies into friends’, join alliance to survive COVID-19
F&B chains ‘turn enemies into friends’, join alliance to survive COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

After two months of making every effort to keep operating, F&B chains have reached ‘their limit of endurance’.

UK economy shrinks at fastest pace since financial crisis
UK economy shrinks at fastest pace since financial crisis
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The UK economy shrank at the fastest pace since 2008 in the first three months of the year as coronavirus forced the country into lockdown.

Coronavirus: India announces $264bn economic rescue package
Coronavirus: India announces $264bn economic rescue package
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Narendra Modi outlines financial support for farmers and small businesses hit by the virus shutdown.

Local F&amp;B businesses take different strategies after social distancing
Local F&B businesses take different strategies after social distancing
BUSINESSicon  13/05/2020 

With social distancing measures eased, some F&B businesses have gradually restarted operations, with some even opening new branches.

State-owned enterprises forecast revenue down due to virus
State-owned enterprises forecast revenue down due to virus
BUSINESSicon  13/05/2020 

Nineteen State-owned groups and corporations expect to incur losses of some VND26 trillion (US$1.1 billion) this year due to the coronavirus crisis.

Local businesses in foreign bid risk
Local businesses in foreign bid risk
BUSINESSicon  13/05/2020 

While the ongoing pandemic is taking a severe human and economic toll worldwide, deal-making activity in Vietnam is likely to maintain momentum as corporate leaders are being asked to make strategic decisions for hunting capital.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 