Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
10/07/2020 09:49:03 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

No room for new stars within air cargo arena

10/07/2020    08:16 GMT+7

Vietnam’s air cargo market is still being dominated by some giants, especially at the capital’s Noi Bai International Airport, leaving no room for interested private players to join the race.

1499 14 no room for new stars within air cargo arena
Essential air cargo services in Vietnam are dominated by only three players, leaving little room for competition, Photo: Le Toan

Noi Bai Cargo Terminal Services JSC (NCTS) at this year’s general shareholder meeting held on June 25 approved its business targets for 2020, including to reach a cargo volume of 350,000 tonnes, a revenue of VND700 billion ($30.5 million), and after-tax profit of VND191.3 billion ($8.3 million). All goals are set slightly lower than last year amid the serious impact of COVID-19 on the global market.

Being a subsidiary of Vietnam Airlines, NCTS, which has charter capital of nearly VND262 billion ($11.4 million), is dominating the air cargo service market in northern Vietnam, specifically at Noi Bai International Airport, with a market share of 61 per cent.

Currently, this northern service market has only three key players – NCTS, Air Cargo Services of Vietnam (ACSV), and ALS Cargo Terminal (ALSC). Meanwhile, other domestic and international service providers are finding it difficult to get a slot in the market.

Struggling newcomers

Nguyen Tuong, deputy secretary general of the Vietnam Logistics Business Association (VLA) told VIR, “Many of our members have been struggling for years to enter this profitable business segment, but they still fail regardless of their strong capacity, and no legal ban from the state.”

At present, prevailing rules allow companies to join the market if they are capable of meeting the requirements of Decree No.89/2019/ND-CP dated November 2019, amending and supplementing some articles of Decree No.92/2016/ND-CP issued in 2016 on conditional business sectors in the aviation industry. Article 15 of Decree 89 states that businesses are allowed to participate in aviation service business at airports, including cargo storage and cargo handling services, if they get a certificate for these at the airports. In order to get such a certificate, businesses must first meet the requirements of Article 65 of the Law on Civil Aviation of Vietnam, according to which the company has to have a capable apparatus and qualified staff.

Moreover, such businesses should also be appraised by the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) and must have minimum capital of VND30 billion ($1.3 million). Also, the foreign ownership in this industry is capped at 30 per cent of a business’ charter capital.

These conditions are met by many Vietnamese logistics firms. In addition, administrative procedures in this field are also further simplified under Decree 89.

Despite decrees 92 and 89, hundreds of capable companies are unable to get a foothold.

Meanwhile, NCTS is dominating the market with a wide range of customers, including 28 of the 60 airlines flying to Noi Bai International Airport such as AirAsia, China Airlines, and Singapore Airlines, among others.

Moreover, the company has more than 400 forwarding agents, including Nippon Express, Kuehne Nagel, Yusen Logistics, and Schenker, as well as a long list of freight operators like Asiana Airlines, Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways, and China Southern Airlines.

ACSV and ALSC both hold the rest of the market share that is not already occupied by NCTS, thanks to their powerful scopes of big-name customers.

 

A representative of NTCS explained that Noi Bai International Airport has very limited infrastructure in terms of space. “Many forwarders are capable of building cargo terminals outside the airport. However, the problem is the risk of having no airlines to sign service contracts with, because of the inconvenience and the state regulation that air cargo cannot be shipped from a very far distance to the airport,” the representative added.

Industry insiders said that security and safety are two other reasons why this business segment remains restricted to new players.

Room for the future

At present, many countries in the world feature an open-air cargo handling market, attracting the involvement of many players, thus creating a competitive market.

Vietnam’s aviation market – that the International Air Transport Association (IATA) forecast to be one of the world’s fastest-growing and the fastest in Southeast Asia with a projected average growth of nearly 14 per cent in the next five years, reaching 150 million passengers by 2035 – seems likely to become a magnet to both domestic and international cargo handing service providers when more favourable conditions come.

In late June, the Ministry of Transport kicked off a project to upgrade the runway of Noi Bai International Airport with the total investment of VND2.03 trillion ($88.25 million). The upgrade is expected to be completed in 2022, thus enabling it to also handle Airbus A350s, Boeing 787-9s, or 787-10s, and many other long-range, wide-body airliners.

Another positive trend could unfold under Hanoi’s transport development planning for 2030, with a vision towards 2050, approved by the prime minister. Accordingly, the airport could accommodate over 260,000 tonnes of cargo annually, and 500,000 tonnes of cargo and 50 million passengers a year after 2030.

But last year, total cargo volume via Noi Bai had already reached nearly 700,000 tonnes, also equal to the 2018 figure. The expansion of the airport and an increase in the number of air passengers could directly drive the demand for effective ground and cargo handlers, thus giving an opportunity for cargo forwarders to penetrate.

On the flip side, this development could bring about more opportunities for the already dominating three NCTS, ACSV, and ALSC to increase revenues. VIR

Bich Thuy

Vietnam's logistics firms see few opportunities in EVFTA

Vietnam's logistics firms see few opportunities in EVFTA

Vietnamese logistics firms’ ability to access the EU market will not be easy because rivals in the EU are strong anf clients there require high-quality services.

Vietnam’s logistics industry hit hard by Covid-19 pandemic

Vietnam’s logistics industry hit hard by Covid-19 pandemic

The Vietnamese logistics industry is among those hit the hardest by Covid-19, as the unpredictability and duration of the pandemic have presented multiple challenges in both the short and long terms, 

 
 

Other News

.
RCEP to send strong signal on ASEAN's commitment in promoting trade
RCEP to send strong signal on ASEAN's commitment in promoting trade
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Iman Pambagyo, Director General of International Trade Negotiations at the Trade Ministry of the Republic of Indonesia and Chief of the RCEP Trade Negotiating Committee of ASEAN, 

Vietnam shrimp exports to surge as demand increases
Vietnam shrimp exports to surge as demand increases
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnam's shrimp industry expects to increase exports this year end because of a rise in demand, according to the Viet Nam Association Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

New large-scale ventures promise more to follow
New large-scale ventures promise more to follow
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Newly-licensed large-scale projects which can attract satellite ventures in the supporting industries are expected to reinforce Vietnam’s initial target of almost $40 billion in registered foreign investment capital for the whole year.

VN coffee market competition heats up with three more players
VN coffee market competition heats up with three more players
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Based on what Vinamilk, Nestle and Nutifood are currently doing, analysts believe the three big companies will focus on the mid- and low-end market, especially the takeaway food segment.

A financial hub too far
A financial hub too far
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Higher instability may cost Hong Kong the leading position as Asia’s financial center. It could be an opportunity for emerging financial markets. 

Vietnam’s labour export market expected to recover soon
Vietnam’s labour export market expected to recover soon
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s labour export activities are showing signs of recovery from COVID-19.

Eased regulations set up EVFTA agriculture benefits
Eased regulations set up EVFTA agriculture benefits
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Though Vietnam’s agricultural sector will receive attention from the forthcoming EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, it needs to overcome some challenges to enjoy optimum preferential treatment.

Most investment funds in VN suffer losses in the first half
Most investment funds in VN suffer losses in the first half
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Most investment funds in Vietnam’s equity market reported negative growth in net asset value per share (NAVPS) in H1 due to a stock market downturn, resulting from the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hanoi condominium market has recovery in Q2
Hanoi condominium market has recovery in Q2
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The new launch of condominiums in the second quarter of this year (Q2) nearly tripled that of the previous quarter, showing recovery of sales activities,

Foreign company proposes to be allowed to buy social housing units for workers
Foreign company proposes to be allowed to buy social housing units for workers
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) has proposed the Government to allow enterprises in industrial zones (IZs) to purchase or lease-purchase social housing units for their workers.

Binh Son JSC asks for tax exemptions to overcome difficulties
Binh Son JSC asks for tax exemptions to overcome difficulties
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s largest refining and petrochemical firm, Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical JSC (BSR), asked for tax exemptions to overcome current and future difficulties in the oil industry.

VN State Bank designs 'sandbox' for P2P lending
VN State Bank designs 'sandbox' for P2P lending
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Peer to peer lending (P2P Lending) will become legal in Vietnam after a draft decree on fintech management is compiled.

VN electronics industry put at disadvantage due to falling demand
VN electronics industry put at disadvantage due to falling demand
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese electronics industry is anticipated to continue being hit by the challenges brought about by the increasingly complicated hurdles caused by the COVID-19 epidemic during the second half of the year, 

Vietnam outlook remains ‘one of the brightest’ in Asia: UBS economist
Vietnam outlook remains ‘one of the brightest’ in Asia: UBS economist
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Edward Teather, a senior ASEAN economist from the Union Bank of Swizerland (UBS), has hailed Vietnam as one of the “brightest” spots throughout Asia despite COVID-19 challenges, adding that the national economy now looks poised to rebound.

Gold prices hit nine-year high after reaching VND50.4 million per tael
Gold prices hit nine-year high after reaching VND50.4 million per tael
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Domestic gold prices soared to a record nine-year high on the morning of July 9 after climbing to VND50.4 million per tael for the first time.

2019 Provincial Open Budget Index released
2019 Provincial Open Budget Index released
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research and the Centre for Development and Integration on July 8 released the 2019 Provincial Open Budget Index (POBI), 

Ha Long Bay’s entrance fees reinvested to help infrastructure
Ha Long Bay’s entrance fees reinvested to help infrastructure
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Around $108.7 million sourced from the State budget, private donors and Ha Long Bay’s entrance fees will be invested this year in building 57 new pieces of infrastructure in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh.

M&amp;A set for a bustling second half
M&A set for a bustling second half
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

M&A deal-making will probably increase at a steady pace in the second half of 2020, led by the upcoming mega deal of Vietnam’s leading brewer Sabeco.

Vietnam considers allowing foreigners to buy tourism property
Vietnam considers allowing foreigners to buy tourism property
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Construction (MOC) has asked to amend the 2014 Housing Law and Real Estate Business Law, allowing foreign institutions and individuals to buy tourism properties in Vietnam.

Stronger actions needed for economic rebound
Stronger actions needed for economic rebound
BUSINESSicon  09/07/2020 

The local economy is confronted with multiple hardships, and to beef up development and quickly rebound, faster and stronger actions become an urgent need.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 