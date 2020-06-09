Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
10/06/2020 17:57:27 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

North-South Highway project to use public investment

 
 
10/06/2020    16:49 GMT+7

The National Assembly discussed changing to the public investment model for the North-South Highway during a meeting on Tuesday in Ha Noi.

A section of the North-South Highway in central Quang Ngai Province. — Photo baodautu.vn

The Ministry of Transport proposed three sections of the national highway, Vinh Hao-Phan Thiet, Mai Son-National Route 45 and Phan Thiet-Dau Giay, employ a public investment model. The remaining five sections would use the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Explaining the shift in policy, Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The cited great difficulties to secure the needed investment as banks were tightening their purse for long-term loans in a post-COVID-19 financial market.

In addition, it has been difficult to find interested parties for projects under the build-operate-transfer model as the country still lacks an effective risk-sharing mechanism for investors.

Given the current speed site clearance for the highway was being carried out, the ministry said construction could begin as early as this September. Meanwhile, the PPP model would require a lengthy process to find investors and at least six months to seek capital, making it near impossible to start any work before July 2021.

In a worst-case scenario, should the Government fail to find suitable investors or secure the required investments, the process to shift from PPP to public investment would add another six months and delay the construction into 2022.

Also, using public funds would help local economies and industries, cutting borrowing costs and ensure the project’s uninterrupted progression.

 

According to a report from the transport ministry, switching to public investment would require an investment of VND100.8 trillion ($4.2 billion) with VND55 trillion already secured.

Vu Hong Thanh, chairman of the NA’s Committee of Economic Affairs, said the committee supports the shift to public investment. The committee, however, insisted the Government produce a report to the NA’s Standing Committee and go through the formal process to change the investment model for the project.

The committee also urged Government agencies and ministries to improve transparency and fairness for investors, to ensure smooth progression and construction meets quality standards.

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung stressed the importance of the project, which aims to connect numerous seaports, airports and tourism hubs across the country and provide economic benefits for 60 per cent of the population.

Dung said the project has been discussed and studied carefully by the NA and the Government. The NA gave the green light for the public investment model work on the ground to start as early as August 2020 and the three sections to be completed by the end of next year. — VNS

Transport sector prioritises resources for highway systems

Transport sector prioritises resources for highway systems

Transport Minister Nguyen Van The talks to Viet Nam News Agency about the key tasks his sector needs to address in 2020.

North-South Expressway faces lack of funds

North-South Expressway faces lack of funds

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) said that it has been difficult to mobilize credit capital for the huge eastern North-South Expressway project.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam's e-commerce platforms Tiki, Sendo apply for merger
Vietnam's e-commerce platforms Tiki, Sendo apply for merger
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The merger will make the race in the e-commerce market more exciting.

Vietnam firms suggested to focus on supply chain strategy for long-term resilience
Vietnam firms suggested to focus on supply chain strategy for long-term resilience
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Being among the first countries in the region to reopen its economy, Vietnam should take the advantage to build upon the foundations for proactive resilience, stated PwC Vietnam.

Transfer pricing among FDI firms in Vietnam at alarming rate: State Audit
Transfer pricing among FDI firms in Vietnam at alarming rate: State Audit
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

While FDI firms continue to report losses, they keep expanding operations in the country.

EVFTA widens varied procurement chances
EVFTA widens varied procurement chances
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Starting from this year, investors from EU member states will for the first time be allowed to tender for many types of public projects in Vietnam under EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement commitments.

Trade ministry refutes news about 100% people approving power price hike
Trade ministry refutes news about 100% people approving power price hike
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade issued a press release last night rejecting news on social media that 100% of local residents were happy with its move to increase electricity prices.

Pepper prices become unstable due to faulty information
Pepper prices become unstable due to faulty information
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Pepper prices unexpectedly fluctuated on confusing information, placing difficulties for export.

KIDO Group ties up with Vinamilk to explore beverage market
KIDO Group ties up with Vinamilk to explore beverage market
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Food producer KIDO Group (KDC) has announced that it is entering the beverage industry by setting up a joint venture with dairy giant Vinamilk.

New traders flock to local stock market
New traders flock to local stock market
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The steep decline of the local stock market as the coronavirus ravaged economies lured many new punters to the market.

VN aviation industry's slowdown to affect public debt
VN aviation industry's slowdown to affect public debt
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The debts incurred by enterprises in the aviation industry, due in 2020, if not payable, will have a big impact on public debt.

CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman quits after joke about George Floyd
CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman quits after joke about George Floyd
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Greg Glassman acknowledged having caused a "rift" after joking about the dead Minneapolis man.

Property firms return to market after COVID-19
Property firms return to market after COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

After a brief hiatus, property companies have been resuming sales of developments and revealing their post-COVID-19 business plans since the beginning of May.

Tra fish industry strives to win over domestic consumers
Tra fish industry strives to win over domestic consumers
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

An event took place in Hanoi on June 9 to help promote the domestic consumption of tra fish products, a major foreign currency earner that has been hit hard by impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Vietnam-Japan online trade exchange conference to be held on June 30
Vietnam-Japan online trade exchange conference to be held on June 30
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

An online trade exchange conference on consumer goods between Vietnam and Japan will be held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade on June 30 to help domestic producers gain broader access to the Japanese market.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 10
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 10
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

PM okays new industrial park project in Binh Phuoc

Capitalising on EVFTA sure to be a challenge
Capitalising on EVFTA sure to be a challenge
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is expected to provide a host of opportunities to Vietnamese enterprises to bolster their exports, but they must also meet strict requirements in order to fully capitalise on the deal, insiders have said.

Smaller firms to land on tax cushion
Smaller firms to land on tax cushion
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Over 700,000 micro- and small-sized enterprises in Vietnam could receive a hefty reduction in corporate income tax payable this year, while more than one million individual taxpayers could be beneficiaries of personal income tax deductions.

E-commerce top players shrink to three
E-commerce top players shrink to three
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The e-commerce market is expected to witness competition between Tiki-Sendo, Shopee and Lazada, after Tiki and Sendo join under the same roof, slated for this year.

Vietnam’s wind sector to see growing opportunities
Vietnam’s wind sector to see growing opportunities
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Experts forecast Vietnam’s wind power sector would further grow in line with the Government’s stronger regulatory support announced recently and rising investor interest, which has strengthened the project pipeline.

More Vietnamese use livestream, says e-commerce company
More Vietnamese use livestream, says e-commerce company
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnamese consumers, across ages, are tending to use livestream as a way to connect with sellers and gather information about products while shopping from home, e-commerce giant Shopee said in a report.

Vietnam’s pathway to accessing new overseas investment flows
Vietnam’s pathway to accessing new overseas investment flows
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam is generally regarded as having great prospects to seize overseas investment flows moving away from China.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 