numerous soes under special financial supervision

26/05/2020 17:33:37 (GMT +7)
26/05/2020    16:25 GMT+7

Subsidiaries of SOEs like Jetstar Pacific, Angkor Air, DAP-Vinachem, and Petrolimex Laos will come under special financial supervision.

Several of Vietnam's largest SOEs were put under special financial supervision by the State Auditor General

A report submitted by the State Auditor General to the National Assembly has pointed out shortcomings in the management and utilisation of state capital at 235 companies under 36 groups and corporations last year.

These 235 companies showed signs of financial insecurity. Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Holding Corporation Ltd. (TKV) was named first in the report, with 24 subsidiaries on alert, including Vinacomin Environment Co., Ltd., Vinacomin Machinery JSC, Vinacomin-Mong Duong Coal JSC, Vinacomin Halam Coal JSC, and Vinacomin-Vangdanh Coal JSC.

The list contained other big names, including Jetstar Pacific Airlines and Angkor Air under Vietnam Airlines; Ninh Binh Nitrogenous Fertilizer Co., Ltd., Habac Nitrogenous Fertilizer and Chemical Co., Ltd., DAP Vinachem under Vietnam National Chemical Group (Vinachem); or Petrolimex Laos One-member Co., Ltd. under Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex).

Additionally, some companies have yet to build internal policies on money management and reported poor performance. Parent companies Vietnam Cement Industry Corporation (VICEM) and Saigon Industry Corporation (CNS) reported VND331.7 billion ($14.4 million) and VND230 billion ($10 million), respectively, in average monthly deposit balance.

Overlapping ownership in enterprises within the same group also remains a persistent issue. The report highlighted that six companies in TKV contributed capital into Vinacomin-Campha Thermal Power JSC, two groups poured money into Vinacomin-Nong Son Coal and Power JSC, and the same status in Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUD), raising the risk of collusion.

Besides, groups and corporations are too slow to divest from non-core businesses. These include Vietnam National Tobacco Corporation (Vinataba) which has not gotten rid of its real estate and Petrolimex which has not divested its banking arm PGBank.

 

The State Auditor General also highlighted a lot of violations in investment usage, which caused increasing capital expenses and extending construction times, while some projects cannot even operate. Ethanol Binh Phuoc factory owes VND1.623 trillion ($70.56 million) in principal and interest to various banks (as of the end of 2018).

Some projects have been approved without environmental impact assessment reports or raised total investment by a huge margin, like Bung River 2 hydroelectric project which increased capital by VND2.867 trillion ($124.65 million), while Ban Chat hydroelectric project raised it by VND7.334 trillion ($318.87 million) and Trung Son hydroelectric project by VND1.324 trillion ($57.57 million). VIR

Nguyen Huong

Many state-owned corporations (SOEs) have asked to be put under the management of ministries as they were in the past. The proposal has been described by VCCI chair Vu Tien Loc as a "step back in the reform process".

The Government has asked the Ministry of Planning and Investment to build a project on developing large-scale State-owned enterprises (SOEs) to promote their role in the country’s socio-economic development.  

 
 

.
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Land Law disallows the issuance of land use rights certificates to aliens, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha told reporters on the sidelines of the National Assembly session on May 25.

BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance has proposed that the Government reduce corporate income tax by 30% for small and micro enterprises in 2020 to help them overcome difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Vietnamese enterprises’ awareness of EVFTA has been heightened significantly, and they have prepared to grab business opportunities and find a foothold in the supply chain.

BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

As many as 25 traffic projects in Vietnam could be suspended or delayed due to capital shortages, according to the Ministry of Transport.

BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Increasing ceiling rates for airfares would bring more chances for the local aviation firms to have flexible and suitable price policies on the...

BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

China this month started testing its sovereign digital currency, the so-called Digital Currency Electronic Payment (DCEP), putting pressure on Vietnam to research cryptocurrency in the context of international integration.

BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

As predicted by experts, the Vietnamese automobile market continues sliding as manufacturers cannot sell products and their production has arrived at a ‘new normal’.

BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Import and Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade has set up different working groups to implement the the EU-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung has requested an urgent investigation into an alleged bribery of Vietnamese officials by Tenma Vietnam - a subsidiary of Japan’s plastic product maker Tenma Corporation.

BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The World Bank (WB) has predicted that the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) could help Vietnam’s GDP and exports grow 2.4 percent and 12 percent, respectively, by 2030, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has reported.

BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Realtors have been trying to sell products online and through mobile apps.

BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam attracted US$12.33 billion worth of foreign direct investment in the first four months of 2020, a year-on-year decrease of 15.5 per cent due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Foreign Investment Agency.

BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

European markets rose on the bailout deal news, which sees Germany take a 20% stake in the firm.

BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Experts believe that the departure of large manufacturing corporations from China, plus the plan to boost global economic development, will bring new opportunities to Vietnam.

BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Increasing demand for medicine amid the COVID-19 pandemic has helped most pharmaceutical enterprises report positive business results in the first quarter of this year.

BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Banks urged to promote digitalisation

BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Covid-19 has forced many enterprises to lay off their employees. However, the biggest headache in the labor relationship is how to seek a common voice between employers and employees.

BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Given the government’s proposed spending cuts for overseas business trips and conferences, Vietnam should quickly adopting online investment promotion.

FEATUREicon  22 giờ trước 

The pandemic and the healthcare crisis it triggers have ignited an economic storm in many countries. If the economic turbulence is not managed well, it will lead to a financial crisis and/or a debt crisis. 

BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The ongoing pandemic has completely upended lives and economies across the planet, restricting movement, shutting schools, forcing people to work from home, and jeopardising employment for millions.

