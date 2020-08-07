Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
12/08/2020 14:03:19 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Old brands change image after takeovers by corporations

12/08/2020    14:00 GMT+7

Many once-famous brands, which were experiencing bad business performance, have revived shortly after being bought by large corporations, reported Saigon Times.

Masan Group last February spent VND550 billion to acquire 52 percent of NET Detergent JSC. And in the first quarter, NET made a record profit growth rate of 108 percent.

Old brands change image after takeovers by corporations



It once again broke the revenue record in Q2 with reported revenue of VND369 billion, an increase of 31 percent over the same period last year. Business efficiency improved markedly with a gross profit margin up from 19 percent to 23 percent.

Total expenses in the period of the company only increased by 16 percent, thanks to after-tax profit increasing sharply by 121 percent to VND42 billion.

As such, in the first six months of the year, the new member of Masan Group gained revenue of VND726 billion and net profit of VND74 billion, increasing by 36 percent and 111 percent, respectively, compared with the 2019 bi-annual accounting period.

If noting that NET targeted revenue of VND1.3 trillion and profit of VND86 billion this year, it has implemented 56 percent of revenue plan and 98 percent of profit plan just after half a time.

Many once-famous brands, which were experiencing bad business performance, have revived shortly after being bought by large corporations.

Established 50 years ago, NET, besides making products under its own brand, also makes products for Unilever and exports to many markets. It holds 1.5 percent of detergent market share in Vietnam.

 


The business performance in the last two quarters is the most optimistic of the company since it began listing shares on the bourse.

As questions about operation cost and distribution have been solved, the 10-year period of seeing low profits is over.

In another case, six months have elapsed since Sua Moc Chau brand fell into the hands of Vinamilk.

In Q2, GTNFoods, the holding company of Sua Moc Chau, reported revenue of VND735 billion, a decrease of 10 percent compared with the same period last year. However, its gross profit margin increased sharply from 14 percent to 27 percent.

With the huge amount of deposit of VND2 trillion at banks, its interests from deposits increased by 62 percent to VND42 billion. This helped the company gain profit of VND48 billion, twice as much as the same period last year.

Becoming a subsidiary of Vinamilk, Sua Moc Chau not only can take full advantage of Vinamilk’s management, but also can receive financial resources from the holding company.

With a 61-year history, Sua Moc Chau is a famous local milk brand in the north, but not a national brand.

Translated by Mai Lan 

Branding Danh Mountain ginseng from Bac Giang

Branding Danh Mountain ginseng from Bac Giang

Considered a sacred land, Danh Mountain in Tan Yen district, northern Bac Giang province produces a valuable medicinal herb called Danh Mountain ginseng. 

Top 10 most valuable brands worth US$8.1 billion

Top 10 most valuable brands worth US$8.1 billion

The top 10 most valuable brands in Viet Nam 2020 are worth US$8.1 billion, increasing by 17 per cent from last year and accounting for 30 per cent of the list’s total value, according to Forbes Viet Nam magazine.  

 
 

Other News

.
PM approves implementation plan for EVFTA
PM approves implementation plan for EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The Prime Minister has approved a plan to implement the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Auto firms urged to have suitable business plans amid COVID-19
Auto firms urged to have suitable business plans amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Automobile producers are observing the complex changes of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic to adjust their businesses.

Vietnam's real estate market prospects uncertain
Vietnam's real estate market prospects uncertain
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The new outbreak of Covid-19 and the heavy fluctuations of financial investment channels are creating big challenges for the real estate market.

Latest drops see gold prices plunge to VND56 million per tael
Latest drops see gold prices plunge to VND56 million per tael
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The opening trading session of August 11 saw the price of domestic gold endure a sharp fall and is now hovering around VND56 million per tael following a series of consecutive increases over the past few days.

Transportation transaction floor should offer more services
Transportation transaction floor should offer more services
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Phan Thi Thu Hien, deputy director of the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam, spoke on the transport transaction floor in Vietnam.

Vietnamese private enterprises increase investments abroad
Vietnamese private enterprises increase investments abroad
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

While private enterprises have made more outward investments, state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have been gradually reducing their investments, reported Bizlive.

Vietnam faces lowest growth in 35 years
Vietnam faces lowest growth in 35 years
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Economists have predicted the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic could leave Vietnam facing its lowest level of economic growth in 35 years.

Export turnover of Vietnam's main agricultural products down significantly
Export turnover of Vietnam's main agricultural products down significantly
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

The export of many agricultural products, especially industrial crops such as pepper, rubber, tea, and cashew nuts, fell remarkably from January to July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam Airlines projects loss of over US$650 million this year
Vietnam Airlines projects loss of over US$650 million this year
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has forecast a consolidated pre-tax loss for 2020 of nearly 15.18 trillion VND (over 650 million USD) due to COVID-19.

No new FDI in 12 provinces in first seven months of the year
No new FDI in 12 provinces in first seven months of the year
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

As many as 12 cities/provinces have not seen new FDI projects this year, reported Saigon Times.

Vietnamese banks to continually cut costs to aid COVID-19 affected firms
Vietnamese banks to continually cut costs to aid COVID-19 affected firms
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has asked banks to further reduce operating costs in the remaining months of the year in order to continue lowering interest rates to support COVID-19 affected firms and individuals.

Vietnam aims to have 2,000 supporting businesses
Vietnam aims to have 2,000 supporting businesses
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a resolution to promote the development of support industries with the aim of having 2,000 enterprises capable of directly supplying parts for multinational corporations in ten years.

Daring proposal: pumping US$2.5-5 billion to save Vietnamese businesses
Daring proposal: pumping US$2.5-5 billion to save Vietnamese businesses
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

Some economists have suggested pumping 1-2 percent of GDP, or $2.5-5 billion, into 28 SME credit guarantee funds to help businesses overcome current difficulties.

Vietnam expects imminent new wave of foreign investment
Vietnam expects imminent new wave of foreign investment
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

In late July, news that 15 Japanese companies received support from their Government to move to Vietnam from China became a hot topic in the media.

Local businesses struggle as another outbreak hits
Local businesses struggle as another outbreak hits
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

As another wave of COVID-19 hits the nation, many businesses are already on the verge of collapse.

Vietnam's IT employees expect to work on solutions to crises similar to Covid-19
Vietnam's IT employees expect to work on solutions to crises similar to Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

IT investment and digital working are highlighted in the latest survey to facilitate the digital future of work.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 11
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 11
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

Fierce competition in retail market

Policies needed to promote mechanical engineering in agriculture
Policies needed to promote mechanical engineering in agriculture
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

Vietnam needs policies to promote mechanical engineering in agriculture to increase added value and quality for the farming sector, experts have said.

Many companies largely rely on joint ventures
Many companies largely rely on joint ventures
BUSINESSicon  10/08/2020 

Some UPCOM-listed companies are enjoying stable earnings brought by joint ventures they established with foreign partners, but their core businesses remain insignificant.

Vietnam sees bumper fruit exports this year
Vietnam sees bumper fruit exports this year
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

After litchi gained entry to Australia, durian, star apple and mangosteen have also obtained visas to enter the choosy market.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 