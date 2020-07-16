Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/07/2020 15:32:04 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

VN's older shoppers are discovering convenience of digital payment: report

16/07/2020    14:20 GMT+7

There is increased adoption of digital payments by older users, according to a new report released by online shopping platform, Shopee.

VN's older shoppers are discovering convenience of digital payment: report

A cusotmer uses Shopee online shopping platform.— Photo Courtesy Shopee Vietnam

It said 80 per cent of purchases made using digital payment modes are by users between the ages of 18 to 34, but older shoppers are also going digital.

“A 15 per cent increase in the number of AirPay transactions was observed on Shopee among users over the age of 50.

“Given older users typically find it harder to adapt to digital payments, this heartening trend illustrates the ease of use of AirPay and the trust it has built among users.”

There is an increase in the number of digital payments made on the platform since the beginning of the pandemic, with more people using options such as credit cards, bank transfers and AirPay, it said.

Boston Consulting Group said in a report this trend is set to continue as “the Covid-19 outbreak and its aftermath are expected to prompt many more Southeast Asian households to embrace digital payments.”

Tran Tuan Anh, managing director, Shopee Vietnam, said, “2020 has brought about significant shifts in the way we live, work and shop online.

“Among these shifts is the accelerated move towards a cashless society across the region. In line with social distancing efforts, we see consumers embracing digital payments for greater convenience and security. Local governments are also stepping up their efforts to encourage this move.

 

“Similarly, Shopee continues to offer a wide range of digital payment options to cater to evolving needs, including AirPay, our mobile wallet.”

Women’s adoption of digital payments is higher than men’s, with the difference being 30 per cent over the past year, it said.

Digital payments are more popular in urban areas.

“Cities like Ha Noi and Da Nang and Thua Thien Hue Province have the highest adoption of digital payments. Larger cities, which are key drivers of Vietnam’s economic growth, have better connectivity and a more developed IT infrastructure. Individuals in these cities also have better accessibility to smart phones, which contributes to the adoption of digital payments.”

Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan with a presence in seven markets. — VNS

E-commerce in Vietnam thrives during COVID-19

E-commerce in Vietnam thrives during COVID-19

“Covid-19 has given e-commerce a push,” said Nguyen Thuy Anh from the Department of E-commerce and Digital Economy.

M&As are restructuring Vietnam's e-commerce field

M&As are restructuring Vietnam's e-commerce field

After Tiki and Sendo complete their merger, the e-commerce market will be controlled by three big players – Tiki-Sendo, Lazada and Shopee.

 
 

Other News

.
Over 20 firms have market cap of over US$1 billion each
Over 20 firms have market cap of over US$1 billion each
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

After 20 years of operations, the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HOSE) has seen as many as 23 firms with a market capitalization of over US$1 billion each, 

Many coastal hotels in Danang offered for sale after pandemic
Many coastal hotels in Danang offered for sale after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Many coastal hotels in the central city of Danang have been put on sale after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vietnam receives first coal batch imported from the US
Vietnam receives first coal batch imported from the US
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The Northern Coal Trading Joint Stock Company, a member of the Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Holding Corporation (Vinacomin), has received the first batch of more than 21,700 tonnes of coal imported from the US.

Oxford Economics forecast Vietnam’s GDP to grow 2.3 percent in 2020
Oxford Economics forecast Vietnam’s GDP to grow 2.3 percent in 2020
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s effective containment of COVID-19 should allow it to make a quicker rebound than most other economies in the region and its GDP growth can be around 2.3% this year, Sian Fenner, an economist from Oxford Economics wrote in a July 14 report.

Vietnam could resume pre-COVID-19 growth levels by next year: McKinsey
Vietnam could resume pre-COVID-19 growth levels by next year: McKinsey
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam could resume pre-COVID-19 growth levels by next year although the pandemic threw a spanner in the works for the country’s thriving economic growth story, McKinsey & Company said in report published on Consultancy.asia.

Multinational groups to relocate production to Vietnam
Multinational groups to relocate production to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s (MOIT) report on industrial production and trade activities in H1 showed that Vietnam’s great achievements in containing the epidemic were highly appreciated by the international community.

EU announces quotas for Vietnamese farm produce
EU announces quotas for Vietnamese farm produce
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The European Commission (EC) on July 15 announced quotas for several Vietnamese agricultural products and rice in line with the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 16
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 16
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Foreign businesses proposed joining petroleum products trading

M&amp;A deals anticipated to flourish in Vietnam post-Covid-19
M&A deals anticipated to flourish in Vietnam post-Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The appetite for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities in Vietnam has not been dampened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of millions of USD poured into startups despite Covid-19
Hundreds of millions of USD poured into startups despite Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Contrary to all predictions, Vietnam’s startups continue to receiving investment capital, though Covid-19 has caused investors to become more cautious.

Be wary of deals related to Chinese investors: experts
Be wary of deals related to Chinese investors: experts
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The State needs to be wary of new business registration applicants and M&A deals related to Chinese investors, Bui Ngoc Son from the Institute of World Economics and Politics (IWEP) has said.

Vietnam to benefit most from global apparel manufacturing diversification
Vietnam to benefit most from global apparel manufacturing diversification
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam would remain a prime candidate for gains over the near term, according to Fitch Solutions.

LG, Foxconn join major global tech firms to shift production to Vietnam
LG, Foxconn join major global tech firms to shift production to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

With a growing number of multinationals looking to set a foothold in Vietnam, the country is having a great opportunity from a new wave of foreign investment, according to the trade ministry.

Vietnam's foreign borrowings jump 1.6-fold to US$533 million in H1
Vietnam's foreign borrowings jump 1.6-fold to US$533 million in H1
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The government is looking at loans and government bonds, among others, to meet growing demand of state expenditure.

Vietnam rises in global real estate transparency index: JLL
Vietnam rises in global real estate transparency index: JLL
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have contributed to the country's higher rank in the 2020 index.

Vietnam ranks second in Southeast Asia for M&amp;A transactions
Vietnam ranks second in Southeast Asia for M&A transactions
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The country has risen to the second place in terms of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions with total domestic investment of US$872 million, the majority of which was driven by US$651 million worth of investment from Vinhomes, 

Vietnam trade surplus on track to beat 2019's all-time high
Vietnam trade surplus on track to beat 2019's all-time high
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s exports to key markets such as the US and EU sharply rebounded across many sectors.

VN Trade Ministry rescues 58 containers of pepper stuck in Nepal
VN Trade Ministry rescues 58 containers of pepper stuck in Nepal
BUSINESSicon  15/07/2020 

Upon receiving information regarding 58 containers stuck in Nepal and India, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh signed a letter to the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Supplies of Nepal to request support for Vietnamese businesses.

Banks do well in first half but difficulties lie ahead for the year
Banks do well in first half but difficulties lie ahead for the year
BUSINESSicon  15/07/2020 

Despite a worldwide economy hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, the banking sector has still enjoyed a good first half of the year and are on course to meet targets.

Liquidity abundant, banks given larger room for credit
Liquidity abundant, banks given larger room for credit
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

State Bank Vietnam (SBV) Governor Le Minh Hung said at a conference on reviewing socio-economic development in the first half of the year that SBV has adjusted the 2020 credit growth rate limits of some banks.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 