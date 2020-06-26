Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/06/2020 14:28:11 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Olympus quits camera business after 84 years

 
 
26/06/2020    14:23 GMT+7

Once a huge camera-maker, it is looking to carve off that part of its business and focus elsewhere.

Olympus, once one of the world's biggest camera brands, is selling off that part of its business after 84 years.

The firm said that despite its best efforts, the "extremely severe digital camera market" was no longer profitable.

The arrival of smartphones, which had shrunk the market for separate cameras, was one major factor, it said.

It had recorded losses for the last three years.

The Japanese company made its first camera in 1936 after years of microscope manufacture. The Semi-Olympus I featured an accordion-like fold-out camera bellows, and cost more than a month's wages in Japan. 

The company continued to develop the camera business over the decades, becoming one of the top companies by market share.

"There's a huge amount of affection for Olympus, going right back," says Nigel Atherton, editor of Amateur Photographer magazine.

The 1970s was a high point, with their cameras advertised on television by celebrity photographers such as David Bailey and Lord Lichfield.

"Those cameras were revolutionary - they were very small, very light, they were beautifully designed, had really nice quality lenses," adds Atherton.

A cult following stayed with the firm, despite teething issues with new technologies such as autofocus, Atherton says. But the firm had a second wave with digital cameras, where they were early adopters.

But they targeted their later range of mirrorless cameras at a middle market - "people who weren't serious photographers - they wanted something better than a point-and-shoot camera, but they didn't want a DSLR camera".

 

"That market very very quickly got swallowed up by smartphones, and turned out not to exist."

The market for standalone cameras has fallen dramatically - by one estimate, it dropped by 84% between 2010 and 2018.

"Olympus I find a very frustrating company," Atherton says. "Continually over the last few years, they've constantly got it wrong, made wrong decisions, taken wrong turns, and gone down cul-de-sacs."

One example he cited was the lack of progress in video performance, where rivals have made strides.

The company also faced a major financial scandal involving senior executives in 2011.

Olympus is now seeking to strike a deal to carve off the camera part of its business so that its brands - such as Zuiko lenses - can be used in new products by another firm, Japan Industrial Partners.

In a statement, the Japanese company said that it was business as usual until then.

"We believe this is the right step to preserve the legacy of the brand," the statement said.

On social media, however, its UK team accepted that fans "may have many questions".

"We ask for your patience... Olympus sees this potential transfer as an opportunity to enable our imaging business to grow and delight both long-time and new photography enthusiasts," it said.

Olympus Corporation, however, will continue.

The company never stopped making microscopes, and has turned its optical technology to other scientific and medical equipment such as endoscopes. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam's logistics service industry ready for opportunities from EVFTA
Vietnam's logistics service industry ready for opportunities from EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s logistics service industry is preparing infrastructure and techniques to grasp opportunities from the Europe-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to attract foreign investors with a wave of factories.

Bayer to pay $10.9bn to settle weedkiller cancer claims
Bayer to pay $10.9bn to settle weedkiller cancer claims
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The chemical giant is settling almost 100,000 US lawsuits from users of its popular Roundup herbicide.

Vietnam's public debt payment at safe levels after pandemic
Vietnam's public debt payment at safe levels after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The ratio of public debt to GDP is not too high, but the pressure of debt repayment in both VND and foreign currencies will increase in 2020-2021.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 26
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 26
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

HCM City records low credit growth, high risk of bad debts

Vietnam's footwear firms forced to lay off workers due to Covid-19
Vietnam's footwear firms forced to lay off workers due to Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The coronavirus pandemic has left tremendous impact on Vietnam's footwear industry, with the lack of production orders and the consequent drop in exports forcing them to lay off employees. 

Vietnam Airlines to buy more aircraft despite big losses
Vietnam Airlines to buy more aircraft despite big losses
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The national flag air carrier is still moving ahead with its plan to buy 50 narrow-body aircraft, though it has reported a loss of VND2.6 trillion in Q1.

Orientations put Hanoi onto investment radar
Orientations put Hanoi onto investment radar
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Amidst the global trend of investment shifts, Hanoi is betting on new orientations and solutions to increase its appeal, expecting to open opportunities for international investors to venture further afield.

Investors more cautious about pouring money into startups
Investors more cautious about pouring money into startups
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Analysts believe that mentors and angel investors in Vietnam are spending time taking care of their existing investment portfolios, rather than seeking new investors.

A Vietnamese perspective on the evolution of Industry 4.0
A Vietnamese perspective on the evolution of Industry 4.0
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Humankind has observed three industrial revolutions in the past 260 years. The first recognised James Watt as the typical pioneer, inventing the steam engine in 1760 which helped with performing tasks previously carried out by hand. 

Vietnam's digital economy speeds up during pandemic
Vietnam's digital economy speeds up during pandemic
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The pandemic has created big changes in society as people shop, gather and learn online, and use smartphones and TVs for entertainment more regularly.

Office segment resilient amid health emergency struggles
Office segment resilient amid health emergency struggles
FEATUREicon  18 giờ trước 

In the first months of 2020, the office segment remained resilient in both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City admit the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Climbing the value chain to maximise investment
Climbing the value chain to maximise investment
FEATUREicon  20 giờ trước 

In general, foreign investors are seeking safe, stable investment environments with established real estate market practices, rule of law, and structured land ownership, with available financial support from banks.

PM approves suspension of Bac Van Phong SEZ plan
PM approves suspension of Bac Van Phong SEZ plan
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved the suspension of a master plan to develop the Bac Van Phong special economic zone in Khanh Hoa Province until the National Assembly agrees to pass the law on special administrative and economic zones.

EVFTA promises an enhanced Vietnam
EVFTA promises an enhanced Vietnam
FEATUREicon  18 giờ trước 

The National Assembly has passed the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement, ushering in a new economic, trade, and investment co-operation outlook for both Vietnam and the EU.

VietinBank to sell 50 percent of capital in Vietinbank Leasing
VietinBank to sell 50 percent of capital in Vietinbank Leasing
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietinbank (CTG) has approved a plan to sell 50 percent of its holdings in the bank’s financial arm Vietinbank Leasing Company Limited.

Vietnam struggles to fulfill dream of building an auto industry
Vietnam struggles to fulfill dream of building an auto industry
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Instead of reducing taxes and fees, the State needs to set reasonable policies to develop automobile supporting industries, experts say.

Circular about origin rules in EVFTA issued
Circular about origin rules in EVFTA issued
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has signed Circular 11/2020/TT-BCT about rules of origin in the European Union – Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Sands shifting as pandemic shakes up geopolitical arena
Sands shifting as pandemic shakes up geopolitical arena
BUSINESSicon  25/06/2020 

With the current upheaval taking place around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, how can geopolitical frictions between the major powers impact nations like Vietnam that are looking to attract top investment?

Vietnamese retailers need support as EVFTA takes effect
Vietnamese retailers need support as EVFTA takes effect
BUSINESSicon  25/06/2020 

The opening of the domestic market as committed in the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will lead to the strong penetration of foreign businesses to expand their retail chains in the country.

Encouraging biomass energy to buttress turn to renewables
Encouraging biomass energy to buttress turn to renewables
BUSINESSicon  25/06/2020 

Biomass has the potential to be a critical portion of Vietnam’s renewable change. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 