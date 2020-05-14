Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
15/05/2020 12:38:25 (GMT +7)
Online food sellers in Vietnam develop after COVID-19

 
 
15/05/2020    12:34 GMT+7

Online food sellers have long been known as a channel to buy local, unnamed products, but now they are growing as an effective source for branded food firms.

As more people buy food online, online sellers are expanding. — Photo cafef.vn

Nguyen Lam Vien, chairman and CEO of Vinamit Joint Stock Company, said the firm, which trades dried fruits, has developed a network of 200 online sellers during the pandemic.

“Thanks to online sellers, the firm’s sales are somewhat less terrible during the difficult time,” Vien told nld.vn.

Vien said revenue dropped at most of the distribution channels, such as stores and supermarkets, however, online sales have been improving.

In April, these online collaborators brought the company more than VND800 million (US$34,000). Vinamit has given the online collaborators bonuses alongside other traditional agents.

Similar to Vinamit, the Viet Nam Animal Industry Joint Stock Company (Vissan), famous for their sausages, has cooperated with electronic wallet Momo and delivery service Now for trading the products.

It is also cooperating with firms that offer shopping via a hotline and most recently they worked with the e-commerce trading exchange Sendo.vn to promote sales.

Phan Van Dung, the firm’s vice director said: "We also have a plan to collaborate with Lazada to boost sales and expand our online sales agency network.”

Dung said: “In a more competitive context, the company also encourages our agents to diversify selling methods.”

 

Owning a big food store in Ha Noi, Nguyen Thu Quyen also runs a food website, a Facebook page and a Zalo stall for her store. Together with other staff at the store, Quyen hires an employee to take the orders from the online channels.

Quyen said: “Quick responses on Facebook and Zalo are also key to gain the loyalty of online clients who can choose many stores at the same time. The quicker answer will win.”

As Quyen’s online sales are so good, she was asked to be the distributor of other big food brands such as CP and Vissan.

Pham Thanh Kien, director of the HCM City’s Department of Industry and Trade said the trend of online shopping, social networks and e-commerce has grown in the last two years.

Kien pointed out the rise was because online sales are managed more easily than other kinds.

Tran Hoang Ngan, director of the HCM City Development Research Institute said that online businesses, specifically those through e-commerce sites and social networks have been developing fast in recent years, especially amid COVID-19.

Ngan said the market has formed a team of traders who directly participate in the market without the legal guidance and management of the authorities, adding the government should organise skills training courses for them to form a healthier business environment. — VNS

Coronavirus: Food delivery driver paying back doctors who saved him

Coronavirus: Food delivery driver paying back doctors who saved him

Having survived cancer, one delivery rider in China is helping keep medical staff fed during the pandemic.

Food delivery by drones in Hanoi

Food delivery by drones in Hanoi

Using a drone to deliver banh mi – a strange and unique way to deliver a snack to your door - has been pioneered by a shop in Hanoi which is caught the eye of customers.

 
 

