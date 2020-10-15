Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Only 5% FDI projects in Vietnam use high technologies

15/10/2020    12:45 GMT+7

Vietnam is home to 32,539 valid foreign direct investment (FDI) projects with registered capital of a combined US$381 billion, of which US$233 billion has been fully disbursed.

A report from the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) outlining Vietnam’s strategy for foreign investment in the 2021 – 2030 period suggested only 5% foreign-invested enterprises in the country are using high technologies.

Only 5% FDI projects in Vietnam use high technologies
Only 5% of FDI projects in Vietnam are using high technologies.

Meanwhile, around 80% are using mid-level technologies and 14% low technologies, stated the MPI, adding there have not been efficient solutions to prevent transfer pricing among FDI enterprises, according to Tuoi Tre.

As of the end of August, Vietnam is home to 32,539 valid foreign direct investment (FDI) projects with registered capital of a combined US$381 billion, of which US$233 billion has been fully disbursed.

The FDI sector has also contributed around 20% of Vietnam’s GDP, the report calculated.

In 2019, the FDI enterprises posted export turnover of US$181 billion, accounting for 71.3% of Vietnam’s exports and created 10 million jobs. 

Notably, the productivity in this sector was 2.4 times the national average.

In a number of provinces and cities, the FDI sector makes up a large proportion of state budget revenue, including Vinh Phuc (93.5%), Bac Ninh (72%), Dong Nai (63%), and Binh Duong (50%), among others.

During the 2011 – 2019 period, the FDI sector contributed an average of 28% of state budget revenue annually.

 

The report also referred to statistics from the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), the country’s central bank, that showed there has been a surge in loans from the FDI sector, which normally accounts for 80% of foreign loans in the economy.

The MPI also pointed out five types of illegal investment activities from FDI firms or foreign individuals that need to be addressed soon, including investments through Vietnamese organizations and people, or a legal entity from a third country in land associated with Vietnam’s national security.

The MPI suggested this is the right time for Vietnam to change its strategy in attracting FDI, which should be based on high quality human resources, improvements in infrastructure and flexible policies, instead of cheap labor costs or tax incentives, among others.

FDI commitments in the January – August period totaled US$19.54 billion, down 13.7% year-on-year.

Year to August 20, 1,797 new projects have been approved with total registered capital of US$9.73 billion, up 6.6% in capital and down 25.3% in the number of projects year-on-year. Out of 106 countries and territories investing in Vietnam in the first eight months of 2020, Singapore took the lead with US$6.54 billion, followed by South Korea (US$2.97 billion), and China (US$1.75 billion). Hanoitimes

Ngoc Thuy 

FDI and the 30-year concern about high-tech applications

FDI and the 30-year concern about high-tech applications

Only 5 percent of foreign invested projects in the last 30 years have used high technology. This is a lesson for Vietnam during the new FDI (foreign direct investment) wave.

How to attract high-quality foreign direct investment

How to attract high-quality foreign direct investment

Industrialization requires high-quality foreign direct investment (FDI). Many issues must be addressed, including how to developed a skilled workforce.

 
 

.
3 giờ trước 

Positive outlook ahead for economic growth in 2020

BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Although the National Assembly Standing Committee has given its approval to switch three of the eight subprojects of the North-South Expressway from the public-private partnership (PPP) format into wholly State-invested, 

BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Group met with the local fintech firm MoMo in HCM City on Monday.

BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Continued facing with massive woes, the business community in Vietnam is in dire need of the government’s assistance for investors and enterprises to struggle through the global health crisis and grabbing new business

BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The land rent in some industrial zones in Hai Phong, Bac Ninh and Hai Duong has increased by 20-30 percent.

BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

The domestic automobile industry was forecast to thrive, given the Government’s supports in tax policies for imported automobile components coupled with the increasing income of citizens.

BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Private Economic Development Research Board, under the Advisory Council for Administrative Procedure Reform, has proposed a 30% reduction in corporate income tax for all businesses this year.

BUSINESSicon  14/10/2020 

Media campaign launched to revitalise HCMC tourism

BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam Airlines Group, listed as HVN on the HCM Stock Exchange, earned nearly VND24 trillion (US$1.04 billion) in total consolidated revenue in the first nine months of this year, marking an estimated loss of VND10.75 trillion, 

BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The total outward investment capital registered so far has reached $12.2 billion. The national oil and gas group PetroVietnam, the mililtary telco Viettel, and the Vietnam Rubber Group (VRG) are the biggest outward investors.

BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam has missed some economic development opportunities and should not ignore the chance to grow the night-time economy, according to economist Tran Dinh Thien.

BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

In anticipation for the world eventually opening back up for travellers, developers are exploring the high potential of Vietnam’s world-renowned coastal urban areas.

BUSINESSicon  14/10/2020 

Local authorities have been asked to carefully consider the granting of new licenses to projects with condotels, following many problems that have been discovered.

FEATUREicon  23 giờ trước 

A government report shows that problems still exist at four BOT (build, operate, transfer) toll stations. Because of their special properties, it has been difficult to maintain their operations.

BUSINESSicon  14/10/2020 

Turning away from the uphill battle in exports due to COVID-19, tra fish producers have set an eye on the domestic market.

BUSINESSicon  14/10/2020 

The latest data from the ministry sent to the National Assembly shows that Viet Nam is transitioning from an energy exporter to a net importer.

BUSINESSicon  13/10/2020 

With its annual growth of 12-14 per cent, the logistics sector, especially seaports, is becoming attractive to both domestic and foreign investors,...

BUSINESSicon  13/10/2020 

Individuals will no longer be allowed to invest in real estate abroad if a new draft decree issued by the Ministry of Planning and Investment is approved.

BUSINESSicon  13/10/2020 

Viet Nam is continuing its institutional reform commitments made in the historic EVFTA in an aim to boost exports of agricultural products and...

BUSINESSicon  13/10/2020 

Vietnam to post highest GDP growth rate in Asia in 2021: HSBC

