Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/07/2020 16:21:29 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Organisations rush to sell Sacombank shares to retrieve debts

27/07/2020    15:04 GMT+7

Some organisations have rushed to sell shares of Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank) to retrieve bad debts, but it was not easy to find buyers agreeing with the offered price.

Organisations rush to sell Sacombank shares to retrieve debts
Organisations rush to sell Sacombank shares to retrieve debts

Lien Viet Securities JSC (LVS) has recently failed to offload three million Sacombank shares because of inappropriate market conditions.

LVS last month registered to sell all three million Sacombank shares via order matching or put-through trading methods from June 18 to July 17.

More than a year ago, LVS bought many Sacombank shares. The average market price of Sacombank at the time was about VND11,750 (US$0.5) per share.

Earlier in mid-February, Kienlong Commercial Joint-Stock Bank (Kienlong Bank) put up more than 176.4 million shares of Sacombank for sale at a starting price of VND21,600 per share to retrieve bad debts.

These 176.4 shares were collateral assets of some individuals. This is the second attempt by Kienlong Bank to offload Sacombank’s shares since its failure at the end of January.

If the sale is successful, Kienlong Bank will collect more than VND3.8 trillion.

Compared to the previous offering, Kienlong Bank has discounted the share price by 10 per cent. However, the price of VND21,000 was still nearly double the transaction price of Sacombank shares on the stock market at the time.

 

However, between the end of February and early March, the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult for Kienlongbank to execute the plan successfully.

Kienlongbank's credit risk provisions in the first six months of this year was 3.2 times higher than the same period last year, reaching VND79 billion, mainly due to the provision for loans of a group of customers that have secured assets as STB shares.

The Viet Nam Export Import Commercial Bank (Eximbank) also plans to sell nearly 75 million shares of Sacombank to retrieve debts.

According to the report of Eximbank's Supervisory Board, the ratio of outstanding securities loans as of December 31, 2019 was 6.04 per cent, higher than the maximum level of 5 per cent. Most of the loans were overdue loans of seven customers having mortgages as Sacombank shares to buy Eximbank shares, with a total loan balance of VND746 billion.

Sacombank's pre-tax profit reached VND440 billion in Q2 this year, up 10.13 per cent over the same period last year. In the first six months, pre-tax profit touched VND1.4 trillion, down by 2.2 per cent year-on-year.

As of June, Sacombank's total assets reached VND481.9 trillion, up 6.2 per cent compared to the beginning of this year. Outstanding loans increased by nearly 5 per cent to VND310.7 trillion. Customer deposits rose by 6.33 per cent to VND426.2 trillion.

The bad debts on the balance sheet on June 30 stood at VND6.68 trillion, up by nearly VND950 billion from the beginning of this year, or up nearly 17 per cent. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
VN stocks under pressure as virus cases weigh on market sentiment
VN stocks under pressure as virus cases weigh on market sentiment
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

 Vietnamese shares are on the edge of declining this week as worries about the second wave of coronavirus spread increased after new cases were reported over the weekend.

VN law should be changed to better protect online consumers
VN law should be changed to better protect online consumers
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Attending a workshop discussing the laws held by Vietnam Consumer Protection Association in Ha Noi last week, experts said more effective solutions are needed to protect consumers.

Pandemic forces firms to restruture
Pandemic forces firms to restruture
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The heavy impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the domestic and global economies were requiring firms to reshape their production and business strategies as well as their competition models to increase resilience against external shocks.

Vietnam emerges as the world’s No2 rice exporter
Vietnam emerges as the world’s No2 rice exporter
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam has beaten Thailand to become the second biggest rice exporter in the world after the latter decided to slash rice exports due to prolonged drought and strong baht.

Competitive power market still afar
Competitive power market still afar
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

There are three criteria for assessing goods and services— including prices, quality and customer service. 

Vietnam urged to be cautious about Chinese investment
Vietnam urged to be cautious about Chinese investment
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Growing Chinese investment to Vietnam could turn the Southeast Asian country into a transshipment point for China to reroute its exports to a third country.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 27
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 27
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnamese shirmp sells well in US, China despite COVID-19

Standardization for agro-value chain
Standardization for agro-value chain
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

When it officially takes effect, the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will have a positive impact on promoting Vietnam’s exports, especially agro-products, to the EU.

Improved quality and higher demand boost Vietnam rice export outlook
Improved quality and higher demand boost Vietnam rice export outlook
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

In the first half of this year, rice export value jumped 18.6% year-on-year to US$1.71 billion.

Downhill likely after climax
Downhill likely after climax
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Rice is a rare spotlight in Vietnam’s agro-product exports in the first half of this year. However, the good performance may not be maintained in the second half of the year.

Vietnam imposes tariffs on foreign plastic film
Vietnam imposes tariffs on foreign plastic film
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has applied anti-dumping measures on some products with biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) film originating from China, Thailand and Malaysia.

Vietnam gov’t to offer extraordinary incentives for high-impact FDI projects
Vietnam gov’t to offer extraordinary incentives for high-impact FDI projects
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

By fulfiling certain criteria, some foreign investors would receive special treatment, said Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung.

Vietnam construction industry stays positive during Covid-19
Vietnam construction industry stays positive during Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The construction industry grew 4.5% year-on-year during the first six months of 2020, which was higher than the GDP growth rate of 1.8%.

Korean multinationals suggest solutions to ease difficulties in Covid-19
Korean multinationals suggest solutions to ease difficulties in Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam Airlines’ airplanes which have been left idle because of Covid-19 could be used to carry cargo, offering benefits to both the air carrier and export companies.

Australian firm alleged of transfer pricing worth over US$116 million
Australian firm alleged of transfer pricing worth over US$116 million
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

The State Audit Office of Vietnam requested the police to investigate the case.

EC allows Vietnamese exporters to extend deadline of REX applications
EC allows Vietnamese exporters to extend deadline of REX applications
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

The European Commission (EC) has given the green light for Vietnam’s exporters to extend the deadline of applying for the registered exporter system (REX) until late 2020, 

Southern Vietnamese real estate market: emergence of large M&amp;A deals
Southern Vietnamese real estate market: emergence of large M&A deals
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

The southern real estate market has witnessed a series of impressive mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals. This trend is expected to be more vibrant in the near future. 

Will technical barriers imposed by the Philippines create difficulties for Vietnam’s rice exports?
Will technical barriers imposed by the Philippines create difficulties for Vietnam’s rice exports?
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

It will be difficult for Vietnamese businesses to keep stable rice exports to the Philippines in large quantities as currently seen, experts said.

E-wallet providers ask to extend deadline of verification
E-wallet providers ask to extend deadline of verification
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

 E-wallet service providers want to extend the deadline for users to complete identity verification.

Pandemic ravages household businesses and MSMEs: survey
Pandemic ravages household businesses and MSMEs: survey
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has substantially reduced revenue for both household businesses (HBs) and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 