10/05/2020 15:07:23 (GMT +7)
10/05/2020    13:59 GMT+7

Ownership rights and risk-sharing mechanisms must be clarified in public-private partnership (PPP) law to encourage the participation of private investors and ensure efficiency as well as transparency of PPP projects.

Ownership, risk-sharing must be clarified in PPP law: experts hinh anh 1

A toll booth station on Phap Van - Cau Gie Highway which was built under build-operate-transfer practice. (Photo thanhnien.vn)

The draft PPP law is expected to be passed at the 14th National Assembly’s ninth meeting later this month.

According to Tran Chung, Chairman of the Vietnam Association of Road Traffic Investors, the nature of PPP was a fixed-term contract between the Government and a private investor to get the private sector involved in providing public services and products.

Under the latest draft, regulations about ownership rights, obligations of the contract’s entities and how to handle disputes and violations remained vague and needed more consideration, said Chung.

Duong Dang Hue from the Vietnam International Arbitration Centre (VIAC) said the law should clarify the ownership rights of investors in PPP projects, which was important to attract the private investment and ensure accountability. The latest draft ignored this issue, Hue said.

Pham Van Thuong, deputy general director of Construction Investment 194 Joint Stock Company, said in PPP, risk-sharing was the core to attract investors.

Thuong added that investors expected the Government would protect their rights even when there were changes in policies and planning which might cause drops in revenue.

To attract private investors to PPP projects, the Government needs preferential policies in areas like banking credit and lending rates, Thuong said.

 

Regarding the risk-sharing mechanism in the latest draft, lawyer Le Dinh Vinh from the VIAC said the investor was still at a disadvantage compared to the Government.

Under the draft, when the project earns higher revenue than planned, the excess will be shared between the Government and the investor. However, when the project’s revenue is lower than planned, the Government would share the loss with the investor only when there were changes in policies and planning which affected revenue collection.

Vinh said the mechanism should be given more consideration to ensure balance.

Another important matter in PPP was regulations about handling disputes, VIAC lawyer Nguyen Tien Lap said.

Lap said that in many countries, about 60 percent of PPP projects did not reach the expected targets in terms of financial efficiency, quality and technology. PPP was a way to raise private investment but in fact, the investment was mainly lent by banks and the risks would be on the Government if the investors went insolvent.

Lap said PPP projects should be focused more on the community’s benefits rather than the Government, investors or lenders.

In addition, transparency must be ensured when implementing PPP projects, from selecting investors, raising capital, fee levels, payback period and revenue.

Vietnam, to date, has 336 projects implemented following PPP practice, mainly transport infrastructure projects./.VNS

 
 

Preliminary selection of North-South Expressway’s investors completed
Preliminary selection of North-South Expressway’s investors completed
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Eight Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects for the North-South Expressway’s eastern section during the 2017-20 period have finished the preliminary selection of investors, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Cutting costs crucial to survival of VN maritime transport
Cutting costs crucial to survival of VN maritime transport
BUSINESSicon  09/05/2020 

Cutting costs is critical for the maritime transport sector, which is seeing a slowing down in activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Strong price cuts predicted for VN real estate market
Strong price cuts predicted for VN real estate market
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

After a tough 2019, the real estate market has continued experiencing many hardships because of Covid-19.

High logistics costs reduce competitiveness of Vietnamese goods
High logistics costs reduce competitiveness of Vietnamese goods
BUSINESSicon  09/05/2020 

Inflated logistics costs were hampering the competitiveness of Vietnamese goods, according to Chairman of the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS) Vu Duc Giang.

Vietnam to export more chicken products
Vietnam to export more chicken products
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam is preparing to ship the first batches of chicken to Russia after the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance allowed imported chicken from Vietnam.

Russian Railways to organise trains to Vietnam
Russian Railways to organise trains to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  09/05/2020 

JSC RZD Logistics, a subsidiary of Russian Railways, said it will organise trains from Russia to Vietnam’s Yen Vien station through China.

Cars unsold, Ministry asks for rescue action
Cars unsold, Ministry asks for rescue action
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The inventory index of the automobile industry is 122.5 percent in Q1 compared to the same period last year, though the output has decreased by 10.4 percent.

VN travel firms shift to sell food online to survive Covid-19
VN travel firms shift to sell food online to survive Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  09/05/2020 

Some restaurants and hotels owned by Saigontourist have begun selling food online, while iVIVU, the online hotel room booking platform, has started selling combo lunch and Hue Smile local specialties.

Despite Covid-19, Vietnam still attracts foreign direct investments
Despite Covid-19, Vietnam still attracts foreign direct investments
BUSINESSicon  09/05/2020 

Despite the 21 percent decrease in FDI decrease in Q1, Kizuna, which leases ready-made workshops in Long An province, is still moving ahead with its plan to expand production.

Vietnam aviation industry will not be able to recover until 2021
Vietnam aviation industry will not be able to recover until 2021
BUSINESSicon  08/05/2020 

The aviation sector can only recover in 2021 according to an official from the Ministry of Transport.

Pandemic recovery public investment must be monitored, says committee
Pandemic recovery public investment must be monitored, says committee
BUSINESSicon  08/05/2020 

As Vietnam employs unprecedented measures to recover from the economic ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic with hastened disbursement of public investment, supervision must be enhanced to prevent profiteering, politicians have warned.

Moody's places five Vietnamese financial institutions on review for downgrade
Moody's places five Vietnamese financial institutions on review for downgrade
BUSINESSicon  08/05/2020 

Moody's Investors Service has placed the long-term ratings and assessments of three Vietnamese finance companies and two Vietnamese banks on review for downgrade.

Cashew export expected to recover strongly after pandemic
Cashew export expected to recover strongly after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  08/05/2020 

Cashew exports are expected to surge in the latter half of the year once the COVID-19 pandemic is put under control.

Vietravel Airlines plans to take off in early 2021
Vietravel Airlines plans to take off in early 2021
BUSINESSicon  08/05/2020 

Vietravel Airlines, belonging to Vietravel - one of the country’s largest tour operators - plans to launch its first flight early next year.

Honda Vietnam plans to switch to importing vehicles
Honda Vietnam plans to switch to importing vehicles
BUSINESSicon  08/05/2020 

Honda Vietnam said the company plans to shift from manufacturing to importing vehicles due to manufacturing interruptions and market stagnation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tra fish industry may fully recover in Q3: directorate
Tra fish industry may fully recover in Q3: directorate
BUSINESSicon  08/05/2020 

Vietnam’s tra fish exports fell 29.3 percent year on year to 334 million USD in the first three months of this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the industry – a big foreign currency earner – may fully recover in the third quarter.

Greenback cools, pressure on VND/USD exchange rate eases
Greenback cools, pressure on VND/USD exchange rate eases
BUSINESSicon  08/05/2020 

As the dollar price has decreased in the international market, the official exchange rate announced by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) and dollar market price have also decreased slightly.

Successful property transactions lowest in last four years: Ministry
Successful property transactions lowest in last four years: Ministry
BUSINESSicon  08/05/2020 

Successful property transactions accounted for 14 percent of the total existing units in the first quarter of 2020, marking a decrease of 60 percent from the same period last year and also the lowest in the past four years, according to a report.

Vietnam faces increasing tax evasion and avoidance
Vietnam faces increasing tax evasion and avoidance
BUSINESSicon  08/05/2020 

Vietnam faces increasing tax evasion and avoidance as policies have not kept up with reality, according to a report by the Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research (VEPR) and Oxfam.

Vietnam's GDP growth to decline because of COVID-19
Vietnam's GDP growth to decline because of COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  08/05/2020 

VinaCapital has predicted a 3 percent GDP growth rate reduction because of Covid-19, while Fitch has projected a modest growth rate of 3.3 percent, and ADB 4.8 percent.

