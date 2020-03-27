Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/03/2020 21:22:53 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Pandemic has no impact on plastic firm

 
 
27/03/2020    17:13 GMT+7

The global spread of COVID-19 has had an insignificant impact on An Phat Bioplastics JSC’s performance in the first three months, shareholders were told on March 25.

Pandemic has no impact on plastic firm hinh anh 1

Inside a bag factory of An Phat Bioplastics JSC (Photo: tinnhanhchungkhoan.vn)

According to An Phat Bioplastics’ general director Nguyen Le Trung, bag production has not declined so far this year as the company produces bags for the food sector – in which market demand is still stable.

Total production was up 7.6 percent year on year. In February, production was up by 956 tonnes and revenue from bag exports rose 10 billion VND (427,460 USD) to 358 billion VND, Trung said at the annual shareholders’ meeting.

The pandemic has shut down many plants in China while market demand stays high, so the company has received orders from foreign sellers for consumer goods, Dinh Xuan Cuong, a member of the board of directors, said.

The company is also well-known for plastic production. Oil products are key materials for its production, but oil prices should not affect the firm’s plastic output.

Oil prices have tumbled about 60 percent since the beginning of the year as the pandemic has increased worries about a global economic recession, leading to the collapse of oil prices.

The company has low inventory of plastic output, while the decline in the prices of oil, as a key production material, has helped the company lower selling prices, Cuong said.

Trung was confident the firm would reach its earnings targets set for 2020 and the pandemic will have little impact on its operation.

In 2020, An Phat Bioplastics plans to record 10 trillion VND in total revenue, unchanged from 2019’s figure.

 

But post-tax profit is forecast to rise 12 percent on-year to 550 billion VND in 2020.

The company in 2019 earned 9.26 trillion VND in total revenue and 491 billion VND in total post-tax profit, up 15.5 percent and 131 percent on-year.

An Phat Bioplastics also wants to make a 15 percent dividend payment for 2020.

The company this year will buy back 25.7 million shares and sell the shares to a strategic investor.

Shareholders have also approved the company raising the foreign ownership cap to 100 percent and allowing the parent firm – An Phat Holdings JSC – to up its stake to maximum 65 percent from 48.08 percent without making a public offer.

An Phat Bioplastics shares (HoSE: AAA) lost 1.9 percent to trade at 10,400 VND apiece on March 26./.VNA

Plastic packagers looking to Vietnam

Plastic packagers looking to Vietnam

The unfavourable prospects of the Thai packaging industry, dimmed by the ban on single-use plastic bags in the country, may force packaging manufacturers to shift business to nearby markets like Vietnam.

Vietnam plastics industry confident of achieving export target of $3.2b

Vietnam plastics industry confident of achieving export target of $3.2b

With solid growth in shipments, the plastics industry will surely meet its full-year export target of US$3.2 billion, according to the Vietnam Plastics Association.  

 
 

Other News

.
Payment deadline extension proposed for over $3 bln in taxes
Payment deadline extension proposed for over $3 bln in taxes
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance has proposed the payment deadlines for $3.4 billion in taxes be extended to support enterprises, business households and individuals doing business that are directly affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

Rapid growth forecast for solar rooftop energy industry
Rapid growth forecast for solar rooftop energy industry
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Technological advances, preferential credit policies and pricing incentives have set the stage for solar rooftop energy to become the next big thing in clean energy in Vietnam, according to industry insiders.

National food reserves always sufficient for emergencies: authority
National food reserves always sufficient for emergencies: authority
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

National food reserves are enough to cater for emergency situations, the General Department of State Reserves (GDSR) said on March 26.

Exporters advised to stay ready for orders from Europe
Exporters advised to stay ready for orders from Europe
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Vietnamese exporters have been advised to make preparations so as to stay ready for orders from Europe when the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect and the COVID-19 pandemic is stamped out.

Are Vietnam’s securities cheap?
Are Vietnam’s securities cheap?
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The VN Index has decreased by 156 points, or 17.7 percent, since the beginning of March.

COVID-19 shows pressing need for quicker digital transformation
COVID-19 shows pressing need for quicker digital transformation
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung has urged digital companies to develop platforms for online services as COVID-19 pandemic has sparked a pressing need for Vietnam to hasten digital transformation.

RoK banks expand presence in Southeast Asia
RoK banks expand presence in Southeast Asia
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Banks of the Republic of Korea (RoK) have strengthened their foothold in Southeast Asia by opening more branches in the rapidly-growing market, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said.

Online sales rise sharply amid pandemic
Online sales rise sharply amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

As Vietnamese are now favoring ‘contactless purchases’ in Covid-19, online sales have increased rapidly.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 27
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 27
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Dong Nai to speed up site clearance for Long Thanh airport project

Securities service fees cut does help, but more drastic measures in need: experts
Securities service fees cut does help, but more drastic measures in need: experts
BUSINESSicon  26/03/2020 

The finance ministry’s recent cut and exemption of some securities service fees won't urgently help soothe investor nerves over the spread of the COVID-19 and more strong measures are needed to support businesses, analysts have said.

COVID-19 brings more business to insurers
COVID-19 brings more business to insurers
BUSINESSicon  26/03/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has so far hurt many businesses in the country, except the insurance industry.

Covid-19 crisis leads to opportunity to expand markets
Covid-19 crisis leads to opportunity to expand markets
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

2020 is a special year for Vietnam because of the 4.0 industry revolution and Covid-19 outbreak.

COVID-19 pandemic leaves Airbnb hosts thinking of the long-term
COVID-19 pandemic leaves Airbnb hosts thinking of the long-term
BUSINESSicon  26/03/2020 

There are many problems associated with COVID-19, but one major issue caused by the global pandemic is its virtual destruction of the travel industry.

Banks slash fees for interbank fund transfers
Banks slash fees for interbank fund transfers
BUSINESSicon  26/03/2020 

Thirty-seven commercial banks have confirmed the reduction of fees for fast interbank fund transfers following the move of the National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (NAPAS) to halve the switching fees for local banks from Wednesday.

Foreign currency market eases following central bank’s intervention
Foreign currency market eases following central bank’s intervention
BUSINESSicon  26/03/2020 

The US dollar on Wednesday depreciated against the Vietnamese dong after the State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) sold the greenback on the cheap to stabilise the local foreign exchange market.

Vietnamese currency more stable than other regional peers
Vietnamese currency more stable than other regional peers
BUSINESSicon  26/03/2020 

Though the unofficial value of the VND has now fallen about 3 percent against the USD, the rate is still a smaller depreciation than that seen by most of Vietnam’s regional peers and is expected to stabilise around that level.

VN garment-textile group to ask for permission to export anti-virus products
VN garment-textile group to ask for permission to export anti-virus products
BUSINESSicon  26/03/2020 

Vietnam National Garment and Textile Group (Vinatex) will ask for the Government’s permission to export anti-virus products as a measure to overcome difficulties caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

COVID-19 affects Vietnam’s automotive industry
COVID-19 affects Vietnam’s automotive industry
BUSINESSicon  26/03/2020 

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in almost all countries and territories worldwide is likely to force automobile manufacturing and assembly firms in Vietnam to scale down operations and even close their factories.

Two Vietnamese drop out of billionaires list
Two Vietnamese drop out of billionaires list
BUSINESSicon  26/03/2020 

The list of the world’s dollar billionaires announced recently by Forbes shows that the number of Vietnamese billionaires has fallen from five to three.

How COVID-19 affects Vietnamese consumers’ FMCG spend and purchase behaviours
How COVID-19 affects Vietnamese consumers’ FMCG spend and purchase behaviours
BUSINESSicon  26/03/2020 

The COVID-19 outbreak has hit fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) businesses but not all categories and retailers will suffer negative impacts,...

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 