Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/04/2020 03:28:51 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Petroleum prices in Vietnam fall to 11-year low

 
 
16/04/2020    03:21 GMT+7

Petroleum prices in Vietnam were cut from Monday to the lowest level over the past 11 years.

Under the decision of the ministries of Industry and Trade and Finance, from 3 pm on April 13, the retail price of RON92 and biofuel RON95 was reduced by VND613 and VND621 per litre. The price decrease for diesel oil, kerosene and mazut is VND436, VND502 and VND126 per litre consecutively.

 

Following the price cut, RON92 and RON95, diesel, mazut and kerosene are sold at less than VND11,343; VND11,939 per litre; VND10,823 per litre; VND8,639 per litre and VND9,327 per litre respectively.

This is the seventh consecutive petroleum price decrease in Vietnam so far this year.

 

The ministries have also approved the use of VND400 from the petroleum price stabilisation for a litre of E5RON92. The level for RON95, kerosene and diesel is at VND1,400 and mazut at VND200 per litre.

Due to Covid-19, the domestic petroleum demand has drastically dropped, resulting in the high inventory for Dung Quat and Nghi Son oil refineries. So, PetroVietnam has asked for the suspension of petroleum import to reduce the inventory.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has also proposed the environmental tax for petroleum products which have remained high. Dtinews

Vietnam has high petroleum stockpile

Vietnam has high petroleum stockpile

Vietnam’s oil and gas inventories are over 90 percent higher than the required level, meeting the domestic petroleum consumption demand in the next few months, according to the Vietnam Energy Association (VEA).

VN petrol and oil giants lost billions of US dollars on plunging oil

VN petrol and oil giants lost billions of US dollars on plunging oil

The revenues of PetroVietnam and Petrolimex slumped by $6.13 billion and $521.74 million this year due to the dropping oil price and the COVID-19 health crisis.

 
 

Other News

.
US and Viet Nam sign $42 million deal to strengthen bilateral partnership
US and Viet Nam sign $42 million deal to strengthen bilateral partnership
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) and Vietnam’s Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) on Wednesday virtually signed a US$42 million agreement to advance Vietnam’s economic competitiveness.

Japanese firms in Vietnam face revenue losses due to COVID-19
Japanese firms in Vietnam face revenue losses due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Production and revenue of Japanese enterprises in Vietnam are expected to fall at 70 percent in the second quarter of 2020, the results of the latest survey showed.

Will foreign investors’ capital withdrawal put pressure on the exchange rate?
Will foreign investors’ capital withdrawal put pressure on the exchange rate?
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Explaining the appreciation of the US dollar recently, Nguyen Duc Do from the Finance Academy said that in the current uncertainty, investors have sold their assets and sought shelter in the dollar. 

Levelling up agriculture through modern tech and linking farming communities
Levelling up agriculture through modern tech and linking farming communities
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Digitalising the agricultural sector is an essential requirement in the context of disease and climate change.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 15
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 15
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Fitch affirms 'BB' ratings on EVN, EVNNPT, PVN; revises outlooks to stable

Historic deal augurs trade renaissance
Historic deal augurs trade renaissance
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Despite the cornonavirus crisis badly affecting the ASEAN and its partners, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) remains slated to be inked later this year as scheduled.

Business rents on the decrease
Business rents on the decrease
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Many realtors have slashed retail premises rent by 20-40 percent to help tenants survive Covid-19, which is damaging the economy.

Hanoi office market has good performance in Q1: CBRE
Hanoi office market has good performance in Q1: CBRE
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Hanoi office market fared relatively well in the first quarter this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to CBRE Vietnam.

Vietnamese enterprises add jobs as Chinese supplies to int'l buyers are interrupted
Vietnamese enterprises add jobs as Chinese supplies to int'l buyers are interrupted
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

International manufacturers are seeking component suppliers in Vietnam, considering Vietnam as an alternative market in the context of Covid-19 escalation.

Coronavirus: Five ways the outbreak is hitting global food industry
Coronavirus: Five ways the outbreak is hitting global food industry
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

From demand for orange juice to vegetables left unpicked, our usual supply chains have been upended.

Grounds for new hope to unfreeze FDI process
Grounds for new hope to unfreeze FDI process
FEATUREicon  14/04/2020 

Vietnam’s foreign investment picture in the first quarter of 2020 showed the hardest downtrend in over a decade since the 2003 SARS pandemic, as the current coronavirus continues to thrash manufacturing, real estate, retail, services, and tourism.

India coronavirus: World's largest postal service turns lifesaver
India coronavirus: World's largest postal service turns lifesaver
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

India Post steps in to transport vital medical supplies during the coronavirus lockdown.

Coronavirus: 'World faces worst recession since Great Depression'
Coronavirus: 'World faces worst recession since Great Depression'
BUSINESSicon  15/04/2020 

The IMF says the coronavirus pandemic has plunged the world into a "crisis like no other".

93% enterprises to benefit from cut in corporate income tax
93% enterprises to benefit from cut in corporate income tax
BUSINESSicon  14/04/2020 

About 700,000 enterprises are expected to enjoy a cut in corporate income tax (CIT) to between 15-17 per cent from July 1 this year, down from the current rate of 20 per cent.

China McDonald's apologises for Guangzhou ban on black people
China McDonald's apologises for Guangzhou ban on black people
BUSINESSicon  15/04/2020 

A ban at a Guangzhou branch of the fast-food chain came amid rumours Africans were spreading coronavirus.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 14
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 14
BUSINESSicon  14/04/2020 

Coronavirus hits flower gardens

ETFs sell net $283 million in ASEAN in Q1: VNDS
ETFs sell net $283 million in ASEAN in Q1: VNDS
BUSINESSicon  14/04/2020 

Net outflow of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from ASEAN markets in the first quarter of 2020 reached US$283 million, VNDirect Securities Corporation (VNDS) has estimated.

Ministry approves 10 per cent to power bills cut
Ministry approves 10 per cent to power bills cut
BUSINESSicon  14/04/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has decided to cut power bills for businesses and households by 10 per cent over the next three months to ease their difficulties amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who is allowed to export rice during the COVID-19 crisis?
Who is allowed to export rice during the COVID-19 crisis?
BUSINESSicon  14/04/2020 

The total amount of rice that Vietnamese exporters have to deliver to partners under contracts from now to the end of May is 1.385 million tons.

Service providers in Vietnam quickly adapt to COVID-19 pandemic
Service providers in Vietnam quickly adapt to COVID-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  14/04/2020 

Virtual kitchen, tech fitness at home and others are among the business models going online during the stay-at-home period.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 